Spray tans are great to get a flawless glow for big events, but they might not be as necessary for everyday life. They’re expensive, you usually have to go to a salon to get them done and they take up time that you could be spending doing something more important. These are just a few of the reasons we think Kyle Richards decided to switch them out for a more affordable, gradual tanning moisturizer.

In a recent Amazon livestream, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared her “spring break haul” while vacationing with her family in Mexico. While she shared a ton of fantastic vacation product recommendations, the one that stood out to Us the most was the Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer and Face Moisturizer. She said that instead of getting a spray tan to look bronzed on their beach vacation, she opted for this $10 gradual self tanner instead.

“That’s why it looks like I have a little more color, like I’ve already been here for a while, which, the truth is, I just got here yesterday,” she said. “I started with [the moisturizer] so I had a little tan coming here. And then it already makes me feel good.”

Get the Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer and Face Moisturizer for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

A perfect way to start building up a tan in preparation for summer, the Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer mixes both skincare and self tanner. You could call it a quadruple-action formula packed into one as it’s moisturizing, firming, tanning and even protects skin from the sun with an SPF of 20. With a moisturizer base, it also includes collagen, elastin and green tea infusions to help reduce the look of cellulite, while also giving your skin a buildable bronze look.

Richards isn’t the only one ditching spray tans and replacing them with this moisturizer though. Thousands of shoppers are as well. The moisturizer has now racked up over 23,300 five-star ratings, with thousands of glowing reviews as well. We also have to assume people are getting it in preparation for sunnier days to come, as over 2,000 bottles have been bought within the last month.

One shopper loves how it “goes on easily” and “doesn’t stain.” “You get a natural color without the orange tint. It dries quickly and doesn’t transfer onto clothing if you follow the directions.”

Richards said she uses the medium-to-deep version of the gradual tanner, but it also comes in a fair-to-medium tone if you prefer to keep it more natural. You can also choose to get just the body gradual tanner by itself or add in the facial moisturizer that’s more gentle.

If you’re ready to start saving on spray tans this summer the way Richards has — while still getting a vacation-worthy glow — this Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer is the perfect place to start. Spray tans are typically a minimum of $50, but you can get this moisturizer for only $10 on Amazon.

