If Kyle Richards and I have anything in common, it’s that we both love to be on camera. While she’s in front of the camera for big things like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, movies and Amazon livestreams, I like to be in front of the camera making silly little TikToks. But when it comes to on-camera makeup, it doesn’t matter how big your audience is — you still need a really good concealer.

Richards revealed in an Amazon livestream her “Spring Break Haul,” where she essentially did a “Get Ready With Me” video, sharing herself getting ready for a day in the sun with her family. While watching, I was pleasantly surprised to see another thing that Richards and I have in common, which is our love for the Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer. She shared in the video that she already “loves” the Too Faced Born This Way foundation, but is only using the concealer for the day because she was going to be in the sun.

“I put a little bit of this on,” she said. “Just around my nose and under my eyes, and any little spots that bother me.”

The Too Faced Born This Way concealer has been the one and only concealer in my makeup bag for years now. I love the way it brightens up my under eyes, provides full coverage, conceals blemishes and also contours my face without ever creasing, showing through or bunching up. It contains coconut water, hyaluronic acid and alpine rose, which makes it incredibly hydrating and healthy. I also know I can count on it to last through sweaty summer days or long nights out thanks to its long-wear formula.

Richards and I are far from the only ones who are fans of this concealer though. It’s also beloved by the over 1,300 Amazon shoppers who have given it a five-star rating and often a glowing review. I completely agree with this reviewer when we say we will both be “repurchasing this forever.” “I swear it barely creases and is great for touch ups even on powder, I constantly get complimented on my base and use this also for foundation since it’s so full coverage,” they said.

Like being on camera like Richards and I? Or maybe you just need a good go-to everyday concealer? Whatever the case may be, take it from the both of Us: the Too Faced one is too good to pass up. You can find it both at Amazon and Sephora for $36.

Get the Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer for just $36 at Amazon and Sephora! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

