Sunscreen is one skincare essential all of Us need to apply every single day. Whether the weather’s gloomy, rainy, snowy or cloudy, you need to whip out your favorite SPF at least 15 minutes before leaving the house and reapply as directed throughout the day.

Now that spring has sprung, many of Us are jetsetting for spring break, making sunscreen even more important. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is currently vacationing in Mexico with her daughters. She gave a peek into her spring break fashion and beauty essentials during an Amazon Live event.

The first product she mentioned was none other than a dermatologist-approved SPF. “Anywhere I am in the world I would wear this, but especially on vacation,” Richards began. “You know my favorite product, everybody I know uses it. It’s the Elta MD, I use the tinted one before I go anywhere. It is the absolute best, best, best product. It feels really good on your skin.”

Get the Elta MD Tinted Face Sunscreen for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

This tinted sunscreen offers sun protection and beauty benefits without the streaky white cast we all detest. It’s an oil-free sunscreen with zinc oxide that melts into the skin. The soothing formula is safe for sensitive skin types prone to acne, rosacea and hyperpigmentation. It’s a versatile skincare essential too. Savvy shoppers like Richards use the sun blocker as a gripping primer that gives way to an even base. If you’re interested in channeling this energy, the tinted option is the way to go — though the standard sunscreen is equally as popular!

It’s safe to say that this SPF is a hit among shoppers as well. Over 13,500 customers left five-star ratings regarding the SPF’s benefits. “After years and years of buying and using this sunscreen I still hold that it is my favorite,” one longtime shopper shared. “I have even found that when my foundations are a bit too light I mix [it] with sunscreen and it makes the tone more favorable. I haven’t seen any change in the product in the last 5 1/2 years. This is the real deal,” they continued.

Sun protection is a skincare essential whether you’re in the office or relaxing during spring break like Kyle Richards. Snag the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s top SPF on Amazon right now!

