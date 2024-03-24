Get Kyle Richards’ Ribbed Long-Sleeve Look for Lounging

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Kyle Richards always knows how to keep it casual and chic. Whether she’s on set, at a gala or walking the streets, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star never falls below a level-ten outfit. At a time when nobody knows quite what to wear, otherwise known as transitional weather season, Kyle Richards prevails once again, giving Us the perfect spring outfit inspo.

While walking around Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 12, Kyle was spotted wearing a ribbed long-sleeve top, a twist on her classic blazer and blouse look. Naturally, we saw it, loved it and had to get the look — we found this lookalike top on Amazon that fits just like Kyle’s and has the same ribbed design. Long story short, we’re adding to cart!

This crew-neck top is made of a soft and stretchy polyester and spandex blend, making it as comfortable as it is stylish. It has a lightweight feel but isn’t see-through, so you can wear it with a nude bra and be just fine! A cropped fit makes it versatile enough to rock with low or high-rise jeans, but if you want to do it like Kyle, opt for loose, wide-leg mom jeans rolled at the bottom.

And jeans are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to styling this top. You can wear it with sweatpants for lounging, leggings for outdoor walks and skirts for nicer occasions this spring. So whether you’re strutting down the streets of New York City or from the couch to the kitchen, you’ll feel cozy, comfy and confident!

Get the Merokeety Long Sleeve Ribbed Crop Shirt for $20 (originally $23) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

And if you love the style but aren’t a fan of white, there are 22 colors to choose from, all with the same ribbed-knit style and cropped hem. Whichever you choose, there’s really no losing!

Looking for something a little different? We picked out four of our other favorite ribbed long-sleeve tops on Amazon, all linked below. Happy shopping!