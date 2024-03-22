Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Today is Friday and that means we have all weekend to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. If you thought we were going to say lay back and relax, that too… eventually! But as the quote goes, “Don’t stop when you’re tired. Stop when you’re done.” We won’t be leaving the Amazon site until we’re done finding all the best deals for you lovely readers. You’re welcome! Check the Shop With Us homepage for all the latest and greatest.

If you’ve been looking for a way to spruce up your style without committing to a whole new outfit, accessorizing is the way to go; it can make you feel as though you did shell out triple digits for an entirely new outfit (or two or three). And if you’re looking for gifts, accessories are an easy way to give the perfect gift.

With that in mind, we found the best sales on top-selling jewelry, bags and sunglasses that will help you level up your wardrobe all spring long. Just be sure to grab them before March 25. Let’s jump in!

Best Jewelry Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Two for one? Yes, please! This bracelet and watch band duo is engravable, making it the ultimate gift for a special person in your life. Grab the set in gold or silver! Mother’s Day is coming up…

Best Bag Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re all about matching. This four-piece set includes a shoulder bag, satchel, clutch wallet and a mini coin purse. Grab it in one of 30 different colors and patterns!

Best Sunglasses Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re going for a minimalist aesthetic, these sunnies have you covered. An oversized square frame design flatters round and narrow faces alike! You’ll be ready for the beach stat.