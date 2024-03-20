Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.
The first day of spring was yesterday — Amazon wasted no time ringing it in! From now until March 25, Amazon has loads of products on sale across all categories — from home and fashion to tech and furniture, there’s a great deal (or 25) waiting for you! We’ll be covering all deals during this Big Spring Sale, so remember to check the Shop With Us page as often as you check Insta.
In addition to being a season of shopping (after all, every season is shopping season), spring is a time to impress your mother-in-law with a squeaky-clean home. Whether it’s your bedroom, bathroom, bathroom, kitchen or even your air, there’s somewhere that needs a refresh! These cleaning essentials will make you well-equipped to tackle even the dirtiest of bathroom floors. See the best deals below!
Best Vacuum and Mop Deals
If you haven’t heard of a wet vacuum, we’re about to change your cleaning life. It’s a mop and vacuum in one, perfect for hardwood floors! With an iLoop Smart Sensor, it automatically adjusts water flow, suction and brush roller speed.
- Bona Multi-Surface Floor Spray Mop — originally $42, now $38!
- Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Vacuum — originally $118, now $98!
- Electric Spin Cordless Shower Scrubber — originally $110, now $50!
- Micromist Spray Mop — originally $28, now $23!
- Shark NC360 Lift Away Upright Vacuum — originally $220, now $150!
Best Cleaning Accessory Deals
The best way to get ahead and stay there is to get organized. This organizer can fit inside a cabinet, under the sink or in a closet. The bottom storage drawer slides out for ultra-easy access!
- O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket — originally $55 now $45!
- Moforoco Adhesive Shower Organizer Caddy Rack — originally $33, now $17!
- Holikme Mop Broom Holder — originally $13, now $8!
- Mr.Siga Microfober Cloths — originally $16, now $10!
Best Air Purifier Deals
If you don’t trust Us, trust the 80,000 people who gave this air purifier five stars! It removes pet hair, dust, pollutants and odor for clean, fresh air. One filter cleans up to 1,095 square feet of space, so you can purify your entire space!
- Winix 5500 Air Purifier PlasmaWave — originally $250, now $128!
- Fulminare H13 True Hepa Air Cleaner — originally $44, now $28!
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Purifier Auto Monitoring — originally $230, now $141!
- Blueair Bedroom Air Cleaner for Allergies — originally $170, now $136!
- Clorox Air Purifier Medium Room — originally $100, now $82!
Best Detergent and Chemical Deals
Your dishwasher cleans your dishes, of course, but what actually cleans your dishwasher? Many people simply accept the funky smell that radiates from the dishwasher every time it opens, but these handy tablets come to the deodorizing rescue.
- Clorox Disinfecting Mist 2 Pack — originally $13, now $10!
- BioClean Hard Water Stain Remover — originally $40, now $30!
- Powerful Laundry Detergent Sheets — originally $100, now $14!
- The Laundress Delicate Wash Detergent — originally $30, now $26!