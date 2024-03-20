Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

The first day of spring was yesterday — Amazon wasted no time ringing it in! From now until March 25, Amazon has loads of products on sale across all categories — from home and fashion to tech and furniture, there’s a great deal (or 25) waiting for you! We’ll be covering all deals during this Big Spring Sale, so remember to check the Shop With Us page as often as you check Insta.

In addition to being a season of shopping (after all, every season is shopping season), spring is a time to impress your mother-in-law with a squeaky-clean home. Whether it’s your bedroom, bathroom, bathroom, kitchen or even your air, there’s somewhere that needs a refresh! These cleaning essentials will make you well-equipped to tackle even the dirtiest of bathroom floors. See the best deals below!

Best Vacuum and Mop Deals

If you haven’t heard of a wet vacuum, we’re about to change your cleaning life. It’s a mop and vacuum in one, perfect for hardwood floors! With an iLoop Smart Sensor, it automatically adjusts water flow, suction and brush roller speed.

Related: This Bestselling Tote Is the Functional Fashion Item You've Been Missing There’s nothing quite like the feeling of getting organized. Whether it’s your living room, desk, kitchen cabinet, bag or even iPhone screen, the satisfaction is real! It might not feel that great in the moment, but it hits the next day when you return to a clean home, reach for something in your purse or […]

Best Cleaning Accessory Deals

The best way to get ahead and stay there is to get organized. This organizer can fit inside a cabinet, under the sink or in a closet. The bottom storage drawer slides out for ultra-easy access!

Best Air Purifier Deals

If you don’t trust Us, trust the 80,000 people who gave this air purifier five stars! It removes pet hair, dust, pollutants and odor for clean, fresh air. One filter cleans up to 1,095 square feet of space, so you can purify your entire space!

Related: 16 Rarely-Discounted Cult Favorites in the Amazon Sale — Starting at $5 Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change. We’re all trying to be “with it.” Luckily, the Amazon Big Spring Sale just made it a whole lot easier (and much less expensive!). From March 20 until March 25, many of our favorite ultra-trendy, reviewer-loved classics […]

Best Detergent and Chemical Deals

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Your dishwasher cleans your dishes, of course, but what actually cleans your dishwasher? Many people simply accept the funky smell that radiates from the dishwasher every time it opens, but these handy tablets come to the deodorizing rescue.