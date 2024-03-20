Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re all trying to be “with it.” Luckily, the Amazon Big Spring Sale just made it a whole lot easier (and much less expensive!). From March 20 until March 25, many of our favorite ultra-trendy, reviewer-loved classics are on sale, including some that have never been on sale before. It’s exciting, to say the least! And we’re not talking small deals, either — some of these are over 84% off.

Whether you’re looking for a new air fryer, sunscreen, vacuum or even a handbag, we found the best deals on the hottest products in home, tech, beauty and fashion. We’ll be covering all types of deals during this Big Spring Sale, so remember to check the Shop With Us page whenever you find yourself on the web (which should be often because this sale is kind of a big deal!).

Best Home Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Pets, dirt, kids — the house doesn’t stay clean for long. This TurboClean vacuum is designed to clean up after pets, remove stains and clean hard-to-reach areas (stairs, upholstery, etc.)

Best Tech Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Reviewers are obsessed with these waterproof earbuds — it’s no secret why! They last for eight hours, remove background sound for clear calls and have smart touch features.

Best Beauty Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Summer is just around the corner and that means plenty of time in the sun. Get ahead and grab this lightweight, non-greasy bestseller for everyday use!

Best Fashion Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Puff sleeves are totally trendy right now. This top comes in 45 different colors and fun patterns, so you’re certain to find one that fits your wardrobe and style!