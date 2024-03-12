Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Along with the (eventual) budding trees and sprouting flowers come endless graduations, baby showers, picnics, engagement parties and outdoor birthday parties. How exciting! Maybe you’ve got one of the above or maybe a combination, but regardless, we know that choosing an outfit can be stressful; you have to dress for the occasion, the weather (which can be unpredictable at best and torrential at worst) and the “chilly but not cold” temperatures. Overwhelming, yes!
Some say that layering is the best option, and we agree that it’s definitely an option. But sometimes you don’t want a cardigan or sweater covering your beautiful spaghetti strap mini dress… you just want to wear the dress!
If you have a spring event coming up and don’t want to overdo the layering, maybe save the spaghetti straps and strapless frocks for warmer temperatures and opt for an equally stylish (if not more!) long-sleeve dress instead. These dresses make for simple one-and-done outfits that you’re guaranteed to love!
Whether you have a formal occasion coming up or a casual one, we’ve got you covered with these 17 dresses. We looked for dresses that not only have long sleeves but are stylish, high-quality, comfortable, versatile and just warm enough. See our favorites below!
Formal Long-Sleeve Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This dress gives total spring energy! The wide waistband, deep V-neck and high side slit are certain to make you feel like a million bucks. Get it in one of 22 different colors, all of which are on sale right now!
- Qacohu Loose Flowy Shift Dress — originally $43, now $38!
- Prettygarden Belted A-Line Flowy Dress — originally $53, now $36!
- Shengfan Formal Elegant Off-Shoulder Wedding Guest Dress — $43!
- Pink Queen Square Neck Puff Midi Dress — originally $38, now $33!
- Kirundo Spring Satin Mock Neck Wrap Dress — originally $24, now $20!
- Lilbetter Deep V Plain Maxi Dress — $38!
- ZileZile Sexy Velvet Evening Maxi Dress — $39!
- Xiongmei Crewneck Tie Waist Party Dress — originally $46, now $37!
Casual Long-Sleeve Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Pockets make this everyday dress a functional pick! A cotton and polyester blend keeps it lightweight, yet soft and warm enough for breezy days. And if it’s super chilly, wear this dress with a pair of leggings. Decorative buttons kick up the style tenfold!
- Lillusory Casual Smocked Flowy Dress — originally $40, now $34!
- Btfbm Button Down Tunic Mini Dress — originally $37, now $29!
- Zesica Crew Neck High Waist Tiered Dress — originally $59, now $40!
- Hotouch Loose Ruffled Dress with Pockets — $29!
- Prettygarden Boho Chiffon Floral Maxi Dress — originally $57, now $46!
- Btfbm Ruched Bodycon Stretch Knit Dress — $33!
- Zesica Smocked Casual Tiered Mini Dress — originally $50, now $37!