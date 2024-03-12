Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Along with the (eventual) budding trees and sprouting flowers come endless graduations, baby showers, picnics, engagement parties and outdoor birthday parties. How exciting! Maybe you’ve got one of the above or maybe a combination, but regardless, we know that choosing an outfit can be stressful; you have to dress for the occasion, the weather (which can be unpredictable at best and torrential at worst) and the “chilly but not cold” temperatures. Overwhelming, yes!

Some say that layering is the best option, and we agree that it’s definitely an option. But sometimes you don’t want a cardigan or sweater covering your beautiful spaghetti strap mini dress… you just want to wear the dress!

Related: This $28 Color-Block Top Looks Like a Designer Statement Sweater There’s no excuse not to be the trendiest person in the room — wherever that room may be. Many assume that this superlative requires wearing designer this or luxury that — but call Us the Fashion Mythbusters, because that myth is officially busted! We’re all about finding high-quality, high-fashion items with a luxe flair that […]

If you have a spring event coming up and don’t want to overdo the layering, maybe save the spaghetti straps and strapless frocks for warmer temperatures and opt for an equally stylish (if not more!) long-sleeve dress instead. These dresses make for simple one-and-done outfits that you’re guaranteed to love!

Whether you have a formal occasion coming up or a casual one, we’ve got you covered with these 17 dresses. We looked for dresses that not only have long sleeves but are stylish, high-quality, comfortable, versatile and just warm enough. See our favorites below!

Formal Long-Sleeve Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This dress gives total spring energy! The wide waistband, deep V-neck and high side slit are certain to make you feel like a million bucks. Get it in one of 22 different colors, all of which are on sale right now!

Related: 18 Quintessential Quiet Luxury Dresses Under $21 for All Occasions Some people call it “stealth wealth,” “understated elegance,” “old money aesthetic,” “new age minimalism” or “quiet luxury”; regardless of what you call it, the aesthetic is a hot one right now. Maybe it was Succession that started the craze or perhaps it’s the TikTok-trending “rich moms”… no one can say for sure! All we know is […]

Casual Long-Sleeve Dresses

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Our Absolute Favorite: Pockets make this everyday dress a functional pick! A cotton and polyester blend keeps it lightweight, yet soft and warm enough for breezy days. And if it’s super chilly, wear this dress with a pair of leggings. Decorative buttons kick up the style tenfold!