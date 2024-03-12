Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no excuse not to be the trendiest person in the room — wherever that room may be. Many assume that this superlative requires wearing designer this or luxury that — but call Us the Fashion Mythbusters, because that myth is officially busted! We’re all about finding high-quality, high-fashion items with a luxe flair that could be designer, just without the account-draining price tags.

One type of designer top is called a “statement sweater,” which is made from textured knit fabric and has bold colors, lines and designs. We found a top on Amazon that combines the statement sweater look with the look of a modern geometric art piece… yes, it’s really cool! Despite being from a major retailer, this sweater top feels like a one-of-a-kind find.

If seeing the word “sweater” has you hitting the back button though, we get it — after all, winter’s practically over and spring style is coming in hot. But this sweater top is designed for warmer months like spring and summer both in its material and design. Lightweight and breathable, the cotton and acrylic fabric will keep you cool, dry and comfortable. It also has a nice stretch!

This sweater top has a ribbed crew neckline, sleeves and hem; a mid-waist length; capped sleeves and a loose fit which make it equally stylish and comfy. A colorful block design gives this top extra character, adding a touch of elegance and a handful of trendiness. There are a few different color-block designs to choose from, some more springy than others. Regardless of the colors you choose though, you’re guaranteed to have that voguish swagger!

The top can be worn with a pair of high-rise jeans and sneakers for the day-to-day, whether that’s running errands, walking the dog, grabbing a coffee or meeting up with a friend. Wearing high-rise pants with your cropped sweater yields an extra-flattering fit that frames your waist and balances the look.

If you’re a working woman, try wearing this top with a pair of dress pants, heels and a blazer. It will give you a professional and vivacious energy that your boss is sure to notice! You could also pair the sweater top with a black pencil skirt for a completely different style.

In case you can’t tell, this top is ultra-versatile — so mix and match to your heart’s content! It’s ideal for spring and summer outfit rotations alike. One thing to note: This sweater can’t go in the dryer, so make sure to give the top enough hanging time before putting it on (even though it’ll be tempting!).

Get the Saodimallsu Cap Sleeve Color Block Sweater for $28 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

