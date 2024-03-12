Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of getting organized. Whether it’s your living room, desk, kitchen cabinet, bag or even iPhone screen, the satisfaction is real! It might not feel that great in the moment, but it hits the next day when you return to a clean home, reach for something in your purse or look at your page of (now categorized) apps.

Certain things descend into chaos at a faster rate than others… one of those things is bags: crossbodys, totes, shoulder bags, backpacks, you name it. If you have a tote bag or large purse that you’ve been carting around for a while, chances are it’s gotten a little, well, tornado-esque; it contains everything you need plus everything you don’t. You may not know it, but walking around with a wild mess of items can actually stress you out and weigh you down.

So, those of you with disorganized carryalls should take notes — it’s time to say goodbye to tirelessly searching for a pen that’s somewhere at the bottom of your bag. This packable tote will save you from the depths of disorganization both fashionably and functionally.

Get the Bagsmart Foldable Tote Bag with Zipper for $25 (originally $35) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

For starters, you probably won’t find a more lightweight bag. This one doesn’t even weigh a pound, which is ideal for preventing shoulder imbalances; after all, the stuff in your bag is heavy enough! The tote is made of a water-repellent and tear-resistant fabric that will keep your belongings safe in even brutal conditions. (And if you live in the Midwest, you know how unpredictable rainstorms can be!)

To compartmentalize your belongings, this bag has six separate pockets; the main compartment can easily fit a laptop while the small interior pockets are perfect for your jewelry, wallet or any other items you want to keep safe. The main compartment zips for extra security.

There’s also a no-zip top pocket for granola bars and things you want easy access to — it’s clutch for travel! The front and side pockets are designed to comfortably store your water bottle, umbrella and phone (in a zippered pocket), so you won’t have to leave anything behind due to a lack of space.

One of the features we love most about this tote is its compactness. Quite honestly, we’re convinced this bag is magic! The bag folds into a tiny pouch that can be stored in your backpack or purse… it’s a physics masterpiece! The bag doesn’t wrinkle with folding, either, so each time you unfold it, the tote looks good as new!

While it’s suitable for travel, it’s equally practical for work, the gym or a day trip to the beach. Laptops, papers, sandals, sunscreen — they all fit! Grab one for yourself and one as a future gift… this is a bag everyone needs!

