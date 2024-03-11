For Under $10, Consider Your St. Patrick’s Day Outfit Done

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s now Monday and that means two things — one, we survived the “spring ahead” time change (so far) and two, St. Patrick’s Day is less than a week away. Whether you’ve had St. Paddy’s plans for months or are just figuring it all out now, it’s easy to get lost in the logistics; but if you’re only thinking about the “who what where” of your group, you’re forgetting a key aspect of the holiday — a festive outfit!

Technically anything green goes, but to really do St. Patrick’s right, it’s essential to add some shamrocks and gold (and green beer). We get it, though: If you’re buying something holiday-specific, you’re not trying to spend half a paycheck. If this is you and you’re still high and dry without an outfit, consider this a four-leaf clover — we found the perfect festive outfit for just $10!

This St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt is trendy and chic, not to mention ultra-comfortable. 100% cotton material makes this shirt breathable, lightweight, stretchy and soft on the skin, exactly what you want when you’re watching the river turn green. Depending on where you are, it might be chilly outside, so don’t be afraid to layer this top with a thin cardigan and long trench coat. (If you’re celebrating from the Midwest or East Coast though, there’s no “might” — it will most definitely be chilly!)

The shirt has a simple shamrock and cheetah-pattern design that goes with almost any bottoms, so you can throw on a pair of jeans, black or green pants, a green plaid skirt (weather permitting) or any other festive bottom you fancy. Regardless of how you style it, you’ll be one of the most festive gals at the parade! The shirt can be tucked in, left to hang or half-tucked into your pants, but we love the look of a tucked-in shirt and cardigan… it’s a totally flattering and functional look.

If you want to kick up the festive factor, consider adding some green beads around your neck, shamrock earrings, gold sunglasses, rainbow stickers and a leprechaun hat! And if you want to pack a snack for the day, make sure it’s a bag of Lucky Charms.

There are 33 different short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts to choose from, but note that they’re priced differently. This shirt happens to be our favorite and the least expensive, so we’re feeling like we found the pot of gold! There’s still time to grab this shirt before it either sells out or won’t arrive in time… and nothing would be more disappointing than seeing an “earliest delivery” date of Monday, March 18. Run along now!

Get the Beopjesk St. Patrick’s Day Lucky Irish T-Shirt for $10 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

