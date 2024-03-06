Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’re on the bus, train or car (or even on foot) to the office making your mandatory Tuesday through Thursday appearance. Maybe you muscle through the discomfort of making the trek in your work clothes, or maybe you choose the “lesser of the two evils”: traveling comfy and changing clothes when you get to work.

But fumbling around the tiny metal stall while holding a tumbler of coffee and a stack of papers isn’t too enchanting either — what you need are clothes that work as office and commute attire. We found 10 ultra-comfortable pants that you can wear from the subway to the office. That means they’re no squeezing, itching or riding up while you’re sitting on the train, mentally preparing for the day ahead.

See our top 10 picks that are both reliably comfy and professional. Just like Hannah Montana, you get the best of both worlds! Bonus: They’re all under $40!

Comfortable Commute Pants

1. Boho beauty: Trade sandals for a pair of heels and you’re set to wear these pants to work. They’re versatile enough to wear to the beach too! Summer plans, anyone? — $30!

2. Elastic, not plastic: These pants fit your body so well they look like they’d be tight around the waist, but boy are looks are deceiving. Reviewers are obsessed! — $39!

3. Secret pockets: If you’re looking for a stretchy dress pant that’s extra stylish, you’re going to want to check this out. The bootcut pant comes in long, petite and regular lengths — $40!

4. Double tie: Trendy is an understatement with these belt-tie pants. The ankles have matching bows that are bound to kick up your style. Plus, they’re nearly 50% off — originally $46, now $26!

5. All buttoned up: Well, the buttons aren’t actually buttons… buttons can suffocate the midsection, so these ones are merely decorative — originally $40, now $36!

6. Still in style: Who said jeggings ever went out of style in the corporate world? They’re cozy, flattering and still a major staple for many working ladies — $36!

7. Pretty and pleated: Stretchy spandex gives you wiggle room to sit, stand and walk without feeling restricted. So grab a book and enjoy the bus ride — originally $40, now $32!

8. Put a bow on it: With a mid-shin length, you’re in prime territory for a pair of heels. A tie belt makes these flowy pants ultra-chic. Bonus: They’re on sale — originally $36, now $32!

9. Wide-leg wonders: Skin-friendly fabric is what makes these pants oh-so-comfortable. You’ll want to wear these to work, in the car, on the town and maybe even in your bed — $27!

10. Last but not least: If traditional is more your speed, you’re going to love the look (and fit) of these trousers. Choose from 11 different colors — $34!