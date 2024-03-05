Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy March, everyone! We couldn’t be more excited for spring — the weather, the flowers, the picnics and the ensuing fashion trends, of course! Typically, we slowly transition into warmer temperatures, but if you live in the Midwest like I do or on the East Coast, you know that “typical” doesn’t exactly apply. Everyone in these regions has been experiencing some middle-of-summer and middle-of-winter days back to back. Strange? Sure! Surprising? Absolutely not!

When it comes to dressing for the mixed signals Mother Nature gives Us, it’s all about layering. Think about it: When you’re on an airplane, you (hopefully) wear a tank top for the sweltering hot takeoff and bring a sweatshirt for the freezing cold flight. This allows you to maintain a comfortable body temperature regardless of the environment. Well, consider spring your airplane — you have to be prepared for the constant fluctuations!

Turtlenecks are a classic layering staple, but if the term “turtleneck” makes you think winter, you’re probably thinking of a turtleneck sweater. Turtleneck tops are trendy all year round, especially during spring. I’ll be wearing this light, breathable top all season long — and I promise, you’ll want to too!

Get the Felina Super Soft Cotton Modal Turtleneck for $24 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

With a cotton, modal and spandex-blend material, the fabric is ultra-stretchy, soft on the skin and fitting around the torso without being suffocating. I’d say this top is somewhere in between a turtleneck and a mock neck, which almost makes it feel like you’re getting two tops in one. If you’re going for a more “turtleneck look,” you can scrunch the collar, but if you’re feeling a mock neck, the material also folds — it’s just the right amount of pliable!

The styling capabilities with this top are, quite literally, endless. I love the look of this turtleneck under a flowy spaghetti-strap dress for spring picnics, parties and outdoor walks with friends, but it also dresses up perfectly for the office — simply tuck it into a pair of dress pants, throw on a blazer or cardigan and polish the look with some heels. Once again, layering is key here!

If you want a casual (yet totally chic) flair, try wearing the top with a pair of jeans, a long cardigan and sneakers. Since it hits your upper thigh, you can leave it tucked out if you like, but tucked into jeans with a cardigan is the secret ultra-flattering combination! Regardless of how you choose to style it, you’re bound to enjoy this top all season (and year) long. Let’s match!

