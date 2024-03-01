Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ladies and gentlemen, we made it to March — that means spring fashion is kicking into full gear! If you’re looking for a way to get ahead of the curve, there’s a good chance you’re thinking about a new pair of kicks. But seasonal shoes are tough… you know you’ll only be able to wear them for a few months before switching to a completely different pair — flip flops and Ugg boots, we’re looking at you!

If you’d rather opt for a shoe that you can wear 365 days a year (well, maybe closer to 300 accounting for rainy days and blizzards), sneakers are your golden ticket. Not only are sneakers functional all year round, but they’re always in style! Take this to a whole new dimension with high-top sneakers… these have been “in” since the mid-1900s! Vintage and nostalgic, there’s something about high tops that people can’t get enough of.

If you’re in need of a classic, comfortable, go-with-everything sneaker to elevate your spring (and summer and fall and winter) wardrobe, check out our top picks below — suede, platform and more!

Chuck Taylor All-Star Lugged Hi Sneakers

Did you know Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers were created way back in 1917? These timeless sneakers are a twist on the classic high tops with a chunky sole, platform design and a lugged tread.

Get the Chuck Taylor All-Star Lugged Hi Sneakers for $55 (originally $80) on Amazon!

All-American Suede High Top Sneaker

Obsessed is an understatement! We love the color, style, fit and versatility of these trendy suede high tops. They are made with an extra-cushiony sock liner to make them as comfy as they are cute.

Get the PF Flyers All-American Suede High Top Sneaker for $32 (originally $40) on Amazon!

Bobs B Cute-Pristine Bliss Sneaker

We didn’t know Skechers makes high-top sneakers either! These ones are vegan with a memory foam footbed for sustainable, all-day wear. Try wearing them with wide-leg jeans, a tank top and a cardigan!

Get the Skechers Bobs B Cute-Pristine Bliss Sneaker for $32 (originally $55) on Amazon!

Forever Lug Sole Sneaker

These platform shoes have a lightweight feel despite the chunky look. A side zipper makes them ultra-stylish while giving them a slightly edgy flair. You’ll want to wear them with everything!

Get the Blowfish Malibu Forever Lug Sole Sneaker for $47 (originally $60) on Amazon!

Drive Hi Synthetic Leather Casual High Top Sneaker

You control how high you lace this stylish high-top pair. Grab yours in all-white, all-black or a black-and-white mix! These sneakers are all you need to seal the retro-inspired look you’re going for.

Get the Levi’s Drive Hi Synthetic Leather Casual High Top Sneaker for $31 (originally $65) on Amazon!