If you live in a cold place, you’ve probably been plotting a spring travel plan since October — or even earlier — to somewhere warm and sunny. There’s something about getting out of the cold for a few days that resets the mind, body and spirit — and provides Us with some much-needed vitamin D.

But packing can be a full-time job, and a stressful one at times. The fear of forgetting an item, losing a staple you love, needing something you don’t have or dressing subpar compared to fellow vacationers is a game of mental gymnastics. Tack on the realization that you don’t have warm-weather clothing you like anymore and don’t want to spend a ton of money on new ones… ugh! That’s why we’re here to help you tame the psychological fashion combat and get organized.

When packing, versatility is key. The items you pack should, for the most part, mix and match fairly easily. With shoes, this is especially important, as they take up a solid chunk of space. If you’re about to leave for a trip and need a wear-with-everything sandal that will take you from the beach to a nice dinner, we found your perfect match. It’s comfy, it’s trendy and it’s just $65!

These two-strap sandals are designed with comfort at the forefront. Seriously, these things are cloud-like! The footbed features the esteemed Reef cushioning and rebound support plus arch support, a wide shape and heel cupping. All of this comes together to give you a comfortable stride everywhere you go!

Thick and chunky silhouettes are totally in right now, but this sandal doesn’t have the traditional weighed-down feeling — it’s ultra-lightweight. The thick platform serves as an extra layer of cushioning while making you nearly 2 inches taller — an ideal combination if you ask Us! And the durable EVA outsole is a lug design, giving you better traction on the streets of Morocco. It also kicks up the fashion factor tenfold!

The straps may be leather, but don’t worry — no animals were harmed in the process. These Reef sandals are made with 100% vegan leather and contain no Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a material typically used to make vegan leather that has toxic environmental consequences. In other words, you can feel good about what’s on your feet!

And of course, these sandals couldn’t be more stylish. The strappy upper pairs perfectly with nice dresses, jeans, shorts, beach cover-ups, leggings and whatever other ensembles you packed. It’s hard to imagine what these sandals wouldn’t go with, especially if you snag them in a neutral color.

There are eight color options to choose from at Zappos — each versatile enough for daily wear. At Reef, there are also suede options, so you’re going to want to check those out too! And these won’t just be your vacation shoes; once you return from paradise, you’ll be wearing them all spring and summer long!

