If you’re getting a little tired of not having a staple pair of shoes, we feel that. Particularly during the winter, it’s hard to imagine what an everyday shoe looks like for the other nine months of the year. But we’re approaching that time when brands like Vans and Reebok will once again lead the pack with slip-ons and sneakers taking the place of boots.

We’ve been on the lookout for some nice new kicks to wear today, tomorrow, in June and in October — and we had some luck! These shoes are all four-stars and above, ultra-trendy and versatile enough for daily wear. See our top picks at Zappos below, some of which happen to be on sale!

Lifestyle Classic Leather

If you’re going for sporty, athletic aesthetic, it doesn’t get much better than a Reebok sneaker. It looks like a fashion shoe but has the comfort of a training sneaker. These classics are the best of both worlds!

Get the Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneaker for $67 (originally $85) at Zappos!

Suede Birdies

Dad shoes are totally in. These comfy sneakers have beads along the top shoelace, giving them a fun and playful vibe. You’ll love wearing these with wide-leg jeans and a casual tee!

Get the Roadrunner Suede Birdies Sneakers for $150 at Zappos!

Grand Crosscourt

These sneakers are new, and let Us just say: you’re about to be the biggest trendsetter in the neighborhood. The metallic shine and clean white laces give these a luxe vibe. A soft, padded footbed is just a bonus!

Get the Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Daily Sneaker for $100 at Zappos!

Lowline Low Top

Minimalist in design, these high-end kicks are a classy take on an otherwise casual shoe. They were designed with comfort at the forefront, but no style was sacrificed. We’re loving the signature C covering the fabric!

Get the Coach Lowline Low Top Sneaker for $150 at Zappos!

Wendy Sport Mesh

Hey Dude shoes are nothing short of iconic. These ones are have a padded insole, lightweight feel and classic round toe. They also have a flexible outsole for those days when your life becomes extra adventure-filled!

Get the Hey Dude Wendy Sport Mesh Sneakers for $48 (originally $60) at Zappos!

