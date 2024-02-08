Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re bored with your current shoe collection, listen up: we found an ultra-trendy heeled combat boot that’s going to level up your outfits for the rest of the winter and spring. Bold statement, we know, but these taupe-colored kicks combine the chic look of suede, the slightly edgy flair of a combat boot and the classiness of a heeled shoe. Somehow, our lucky stars aligned, because they’re over half-off right now!

These combat boots have a detailed upper with a knit lining, plenty of exterior stitching and knit lining for extra warmth (and fashion cred). A 2.5-inch chunky heel, lug sole, side zipper and decorative lace up boost the style factor while keeping them comfortable, fitted and supportive. Ultra-functional is an understatement given how easy the zipper makes it to get them on and off! And in case you were wondering, these boots are made of 100% vegan suede, so you can feel good for more reasons than one as you strut your stuff.

Get the Soda Single Lug Sole Chunky Heel Combat Ankle Boot for $40 (originally $99) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The boot hits just above your ankle, ideal for days when you choose to wear skinny jeans, a skirt or wide-leg pants. You can easily dress these boots up or down, but we’re loving the idea of a casual urban look — combat boots, a leather jacket (for warmth and fashion, of course), a tucked-in white tee and high-rise jeans. If you’re in the mood for a fancier ‘fit instead, try wearing them with a floral maxi dress or skirt this spring!

There are six different color options; five are suede, one is faux leather. Regardless of which color you choose, these versatile boots will go with everything you already have in your closet. In other words, you don’t need to buy anything to go with these boots — making them an economical purchase too!

Reviewers love the boots, especially how easy they are to style, how sturdy they feel while walking and how comfortable they are.

“They’re awesome. So cute. So comfortable. Heel is the perfect length,” one savvy shopper buzzes. “They’re stylish, trendy, cheap (but not cheap feeling), and just perfect for that fancy but not too not fancy type of party. I can stand in them for hours without feeling like I need or want to take them off!”

Okay, sold. At 60% off, we’re grabbing a pair for ourselves and a pair for our best friend!

