Wear Your Heart on Your Cardigan With This Festive Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

They say to “wear your heart on your sleeve,” but why not wear it on your back? Spread the love! With Valentine’s Day just about two weeks away, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to wear. For Us, a big part of Valentine’s Day is about love, of course, but wearing red and pink clothing takes a close second. If you want to dress for the occasion but don’t have an outfit, we were thrilled to discover an ultra-festive heart sweater you can rock for Valentine’s Day and beyond!

Related: Your New Favorite Sweater Dress Is Waiting for You at Walmart — Under $40 Is anyone else starting to get bored with a closet of solid-colored clothing? Yes, we adore solid shades, but we’re at the point of winter when a little variety might brighten our fashion spirits. And by “a little variety,” we don’t mean a wild, 1960s-style tie-dye pattern with peace signs or a vivaciously floral landscape. […]

This cardigan sweater checks all of your style boxes and then some — a big red heart on the back is bound to make the person behind you smile. (The soft, lightweight material will make you smile too!) Loose knit, a lightweight material and an oversized fit make this sweater ultra-comfortable and versatile, pairing perfectly with loungewear and jeans alike. It has an open front which drapes to the mid-thigh (depending on how tall you are), plus a horizontal ribbed hem to frame your ‘fit. Airy lantern sleeves seal the cozy deal!

Get the Tutorutor Oversized Love Pattern Cardigan Sweater for $33 (originally $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

You can easily style this sweater with leggings, a tank and sneakers for athleisure days. When a casual bohemian aesthetic is on your fashion agenda, try pairing it with light wash jeans, a flowy top, booties and layered jewelry. Stunning! And if you really want to dress it up, we adore the look of this cardigan with black leather pants and heels. So whether your Valentine is taking you to the movies or a nice dinner out, you’re covered in the outfit department.

And for all the budget-conscious folks out there, we feel you; we’re all about practicality here. Nobody wants to buy something only to wear it for a single season, or worse, for only one day. Luckily, chunky cardigans are always in style and this pick is totally timeless. In other words, having loving energy (and a loving sweater) that brightens peoples’ days isn’t limited to the month of February! One reviewer calls it the “perfect year-round weight” and many others agree, explaining they initially bought it for Valentine’s Day but will now be repping it all year.

The cardigan comes in red and black, white and black and gray, so you’re bound to find one which suits your wardrobe. Just imagine if you and your closest friends all purchased one… your crew would radiate positivity from miles away! Plus, each color happens to be on sale right now, so choose your fave and get excited. Happy V-Day, ladies!

Get the Tutorutor Oversized Love Pattern Cardigan Sweater for $33 (originally $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us