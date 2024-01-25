Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is anyone else starting to get bored with a closet of solid-colored clothing? Yes, we adore solid shades, but we’re at the point of winter when a little variety might brighten our fashion spirits. And by “a little variety,” we don’t mean a wild, 1960s-style tie-dye pattern with peace signs or a vivaciously floral landscape. But a minimalist, sophisticated pattern might add some oomph to our winter wardrobes.

Related: We Found the Perfect Valentine's Day Pajamas — And They're 59% Off There’s nothing quite like returning home from a long day, knowing you can throw on your PJs, make a cup of tea, snuggle on the couch and watch the latest episode of your favorite show (or the Season 28 premiere of The Bachelor). If you’re anything like Us, you look forward to it! But if you’re […]

When shopping for a slightly patterned winter outfit, it’s hard to know where to look; sometimes we overcomplicate things, however, browsing dozens of websites and stores only to feel exhausted, demoralized and convinced we’ll exclusively be wearing solid hues for the next few frigid months. But a perfect grid-design sweater dress has been playing hide and seek with you at one of your favorite retail stores — it’s Walmart! You’re probably shopping at Walmart regardless, buying shampoo, toilet paper, groceries, home goods, the like. And it’s easy to skip over the clothing section, but it can be a total treasure trove!

Get the Lumavia Cozy Grid Turtleneck Sweater Dress for $35 at Walmart!

This cozy outfit is the pinnacle of kicked-up winter style. It combines the trendiness and warmth of a turtleneck sweater with an elegant and classy geometric design. The material is a stretchy blend of polyester, nylon and viscose, so you’ll be extra comfortable while turning heads in the process. You’ll love the fit that’s designed to flatter your curves, hugging your arms and upper body and flaring out from the ribcage down to the knees. It’s tight and loose in all the right places!

Plus, this sweater dress is, first, a sweater. You can rock it in the middle of winter with leggings and a coat and expect to be toasty. The turtleneck blocks your neck from the wind, while the knee length protects your thighs, so no need to worry about those pesky cold gusts! We love the look (and practicality) of this dress with boots, a puffer jacket and a pom-pom hat.

Related: 12 Best Red and Pink Sweaters at Free People to Up Your Festive Fashion Fact: Free People is the place to shop if you’re looking for something trendy and boho-chic. Right now, you’re likely starting to think about what to wear for Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, and if Free People is on your radar, you’ve got great taste! Around this time of year, it has a slew of […]

Once it becomes transitional temps season, you can wear the sweater dress with a vest, layered jewelry, your favorite handbag and sneakers. Simplicity speaks volumes with this outfit! You’ll want to don it everywhere, from dinner with the girls, to running errands and walking the dog. You can even wear it with a blazer to the office for a polished and professional look — corporate trendsetter alert! The outfit comes in black, gray and khaki color options, so you just might have to grab one of each!

Get the Lumavia Cozy Grid Turtleneck Sweater Dress for $35 at Walmart!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop these other sweater dresses at Walmart and don’t forget to check out Walmart’s daily deals here!