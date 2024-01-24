Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Free People is the place to shop if you’re looking for something trendy and boho-chic. Right now, you’re likely starting to think about what to wear for Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, and if Free People is on your radar, you’ve got great taste! Around this time of year, it has a slew of cozy essentials to fit the trendy, bohemian and festive description — the hardest part is choosing which item to buy! (And we say “item” because the plural alternative may blow your shopping budget!)

While shopping for a high-quality sweater at a pricey store like Free People, you want to make sure you’re buying something you’ll truly wear more than once. It’s a splurge to purchase an expensive item, so it must be versatile! With that in mind, we found 12 of the most worthwhile red and pink sweater purchases to turn your V-Day look into an all-winter-and-spring moment. Read on!

Best Red Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: The color is called “Valentine combo” for a reason! This warm sweater has a slouchy design to make you feel as comfortable as you are stylish. Plus, it has defined seaming, which is so Free People. Try teaming this sweater with a pair of light-wash jeans for a chic, casual look!

Best Pink Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: The simplicity of this sweater gives it an understated, classy vibe that you’ll fall in love with. The material is mostly cotton, making it an extra soft and cozy addition to your winter wardrobe. The light pink will go with pretty much any pants you already own, so style away!

