Let’s face it: When you’re strutting around in a wearable blanket, you’re probably not going for style. It’s likely your “I’m home alone and cold, and nobody will see me” ensemble. Priority number one is feeling cozy — we get it!

But we found a way to enjoy the comfort of a wearable blanket without having it look like a wearable blanket (no offense to any wearable blankets reading this). It comes in the form of a cardigan-like shawl blanket which will leave you wondering if something somewhat stylish can be so comfortable. Whether you’re relaxing on the couch, camping or watching a movie, you’ll be enveloped in a cloud-like, velvety microfiber. Dreams do come true!

Get the Royoliving Fuzzy Sherpa Wearable Fleece Blanket for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Two handy pockets make this shawl practical, ideal for storing your essentials or keeping your hands warm while you walk to the mailbox. And the practicality continues! Since the plush blanket is also a cardigan, it can either be left folded on the couch as decor or hung up in your closet. If you choose the latter and decide to use it primarily for cozy style, you’re in luck — a cable and stripe design makes it fashionable enough to wear outside without getting glares from the neighbors.

The lightweight, breathable material is very easy to care for, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally ruining it or bringing it to a dry cleaner. Simply wash it in cold water on a gentle cycle and hang it to dry. Yes, that’s all! You can get it in 8 colors, so you’re destined to find a perfect match.

Speaking of perfect matches, this shawl-blanket is a great gift for the person who needs a self-care day or for the family member who’s always cold. (With Valentine’s Day coming up, we’re giving you a hint and a nudge to score the perfect gift for him or her!) Each throw is wrapped with a black ribbon — it was almost designed to be a gift (even if that’s a gift to self!). This blanket works as a present for holidays like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving and other cold-weather holidays, but also as a simple housewarming gift, birthday present, graduation present — you name it!

And reviewers adore the blanket’s coziness and functionality, with one even wishing they could give it “10 stars,” and others praising the material that “begs to be snuggled and pulled close.”

“I was often wishing I had something other than a blanket to put around me because regular blankets were making it hard to crochet. If I wrapped up in a regular blanket, I was stuck as a burrito. I needed a little something to keep my neck and my arms warm while leaving my hands free. Enter this wonderful blanket/shawl!” We’re ready to invest — are you?

