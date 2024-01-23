Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all know Canada Goose for its heavy-duty, pricey parkas. It’s hard to imagine the brand offers other items, but FYI — they have a wide assortment of shoes, clothing, accessories and even home decor (for those of Us who are always cold, a Canada Goose-themed room sounds like toasty heaven!).

If you live in a cold region and always find yourself freezing, cranking up the heat (and the electric bill) and irritated, we may have found a solution to your chilly weather woes. Instead of overspending on electric, you may want to consider investing in one of these high-quality garments that you can wear anywhere. Canada Goose has entire line of layering pieces essentially designed to make you feel like you’re wearing a space heater — say less!

Below are seven of Canada Goose’s warmest layering pieces that are bound to keep you extra warm this winter, whether you’re lounging around the house or hitting the slopes in Switzerland.

Chilliwack Bomber Kind of Fleece

In an epic collaboration between luxury outerwear and sustainability, this fuzzy fleece is made using recycled and organic materials. It has all of the quality associated with Canada Goose items, but will cause less damage. To make it even more special, you can’t get this chic fleece in stores!

Get the Chilliwack Bomber Kind of Fleece for $650 at Canada Goose!

Freestyle Vest Black Label

The swoon-worthy colors are just the tip of the iceberg with this lightweight vest. Down filling, snap closures and hip-length coverage give you just the right amount of insulation for your next outdoor adventure — whether that’s in spring, winter or fall!

Get the Freestyle Vest Black Label for $595 at Canada Goose!

HyBridge Knit Jacket

Why choose between cozy wool and down when you can have both? Canada Goose combines two of the warmest materials into one jacket designed for transitional weather. Thermal mapping technology steps in where you need it most to maximize warmth, protect you from the elements and still keep the garment breathable.

Get the HyBridge Knit Jacket for $695 at Canada Goose!

Holton Pant

When discussing layers, it’s easy to forget about your legs. But a lot of heat can be lost through your gams, so keeping them warm is essential for full-body temperature regulation! This merino wool sweatpant has a rib-knit waist and cuffs around the ankles, yielding a customized fit while blocking wind.

Get the Holton Pant for $450 at Canada Goose!

Lundell Jacket Black Label

This jacket is made using AcclimaLuxe, a water-repellent and ultra-durable fabric which keeps you protected without weighing you down. It’s perfect for that hiking trip, walk around the neighborhood and really any outdoor activity that takes place between 23 and 41 degrees F.

Get the Lundell Jacket Black Label for $575 at Canada Goose!

Cypress Puffer Vest

Puffers are totally in right now, and that includes puffer vests. This shiny vest comes in black and a fun blue hue — you’ll probably want both! It is crafted using a Recycled Feather-Light Ripstop Shiny material which makes it one of the lightest, most durable vests you’ll find!

Get the Cypress Puffer Vest for $650 at Canada Goose!

Fairhaven 1/4 Zip Sweater

If you’re looking for something mid-weight, this is the sweater for you! It has a double-layer collar to add warmth, Thermal Mapping technology for extra breathability and Durability Mapping, which places thicker, more durable materials in abrasion-prone areas.

Get the Fairhaven 1/4 Zip Sweater for $375 at Canada Goose!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other layering essentials at Canada Goose!