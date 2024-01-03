Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re just getting around to looking for a parka, we get it — it’s gone from hero to zero, finally reaching freezing cold temps for the first time this season. It may not have been necessary to have one in December, but typical mid-winter chills are now upon Us. If you fall into the category of desperately needing a warm parka ASAP (or you want the one you didn’t get for Christmas), we’ve got you covered!

We found the warmest parkas at our favorite retailers like lululemon, Canada Goose, Amazon and The North Face. And don’t worry — these picks have style in mind! We won’t send you on your merry way to purchase a parka — albeit warm — which makes you look like the abominable snowman. Check out our fashion-forward faves below!

lululemon

The Warmest Pick: You wouldn’t believe that this cute parka is one of lululemon’s warmest jackets! It reaches down to the knees for full-body snow and wind protection. Made with StretchSeal fabric, you can go out and enjoy the tundra knowing your jacket is waterproof, windproof, breathable and the ideal amount of stretchy.

Get the StretchSeal Sleet Street Long Jacket for $448 at lululemon!

Canada Goose

The Warmest Pick: The Lorette Parka Heritage, arguably one of the most fashionable Canada Goose jackets, has a thermal experience index (TEI) of four, keeping you warm in temperatures as low as -4 degrees. It’s filled with responsibly-sourced down and has a removable fur hood to block the wind. A mid-thigh length, slim fit and unique quilted design team up to make it extra stylish without sacrificing functionality.

Get the Lorette Parka Heritage for $1,650 at Canada Goose!

The North Face

The Warmest Pick: This bestselling jacket has a relaxed fit, making it one of the most comfortable outerwear options around. The material is waterproof and breathable, while the jacket is filled with down (without looking bulky). Straps on the inside make it easy to transport — that is, when it’s not moving with you directly on your person. A faux-fur hood adds a touch of sophistication to the aesthetic!

Get the Women’s Arctic Parka Premium for $5oo at The North Face!

Amazon

The Warmest Pick: No feathers, no problems! The reviews speak for themselves with this vegan parka designed to keep you warm at temperatures far below zero. The jacket features pockets galore to store your gloves, hat, wallet, phone and anything else you may need while adventuring through the snow. Fact: Winter is enjoyable when you’re not freezing cold!

Get the Alpine North Vegan Parka Jacket for $176 (originally $220) at Amazon!

Walmart

The Warmest Pick: Less expensive doesn’t mean lesser quality thanks to this waterproof puffer coat. Reviewers adore the length, comfort, fit and thickness of the parka — along with the colors and silhouette. It boasts a removable hood, ribbed cuffs and a stand collar to block wind from entering the sleeves and neck. Plus, it happens to be on sale!

Get the WenVen Women’s Winter Puffer Coat for $83 (originally $106) at Walmart!

