Parkas aren’t the first thing that come to mind when you hear “lululemon”… they may not even be the second or third. Leggings and sports bras — even headbands and cult-favorite belt bags — would certianly be more likely. But gone are the days when lulu made only running jackets and cute sweatshirts as outerwear. The beloved brand now boasts an epic selection of parkas, and in case you were wondering, yes, the iconic lululemon quality carries right on over to the wintry wears.

There are a slew of different lengths, fits, colors, insulation levels and features of lululemon parkas, so we took it upon ourselves to find the top five best parkas (in no particular order). Our picks are based on warmth, style, stand-out features and reviews. Note that this Transformable Parka, an honorable mention, happens to be on sale!

This Sleet Street Long Jacket

Sleek is an understatement with this slimming, down-insulated jacket. Its StretchSeal fabric is waterproof, windproof, breathable and moderately stretchy — necessary unless you want to end up stiffer than an icicle! The fit of the jacket allows room for layering, so don’t be afraid to throw on a cute turtleneck and sweater underneath! Note that reviewers recommend ordering a size up.

Get the StretchSeal Sleet Street Long Jacket at lululemon!

Snow Warrior Long Parka

Calling all adventurers! You would never believe that this cute jacket is one of lululemon’s warmest outerwear pieces available. Designed to provide extra insulation in freezing temperatures, this bulk-free parka goes down below the knees for full-body snow, ice and wind protection. The waterproof exterior makes it the perfect coat for a trek through the tundra — including the one right outside your door.

Get the Snow Warrior Long Parka at lululemon!

Waterproof Down-Filled Parka

Pockets, pockets and more pockets! This functional jacket has hand warmer pockets at the chest and zippered exterior and interior pockets to keep your essentials protected on the go. It’s one of the shorter parkas, ideal for outdoor activities which require full leg mobility. We’re loving the espresso brown shade!

Get the StretchSeal Waterproof Down-Filled Parka at lululemon!

Insulated Blanket Wrap Jacket

“Fashionable” doesn’t even do it justice! If you’re ready to be a trendsetter, check out this new puffer wrap coat. The removable belt tie is flattering for the waist, while the plush thickness of the coat blankets you in warmth. Keep in mind that the jacket is water-resistant, not waterproof, so it isn’t suitable for those extra snowy days. Oh, and since it’s big, try ordering a size down!

Get the Insulated Long Blanket Wrap at lululemon!

Wunder Puff Long Jacket

If you want a classic, calf-length puffer jacket in a fun color, this is the pick for you. Whether light purple, forest green or roasted brown is your speed, there’s a color to go with your style wardrobe. And the puffer is totally customizable — it has an interior waist drawcord which cinches the waist, a removable hood and plenty of room for layering. A bonus: the SoftMatte fabric is made with recycled polyester constructed from repurposed plastic waste.

Get the Wunder Puff Long Jacket at lululemon!

