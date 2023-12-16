Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Last Chance to Order lululemon Gifts in Time for Christmas

By
lululemon holiday gifts
lululemon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The countdown to Christmas is on! This is your last chance to secure gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas morning. Still searching for the perfect present? Look no further — lululemon is the ultimate destination for athletic essentials that appeal to everyone.

We rounded up 11 holiday gifts for men and women that are sporty and stylish. From the cult-classic belt bag to the iconic Align leggings, these popular picks from lululemon are sure to please any activewear enthusiast on your list!

Everywhere Belt Bag

belt bag
lululemon

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a fan-favorite accessory that sells out time and time again. Go hands-free on your next cardio run or grocery run with this functional and fashionable fanny pack!

$38.00
See It!

Align High-Rise Pant

Align leggings
lululemon

Another lululemon legend is this pair of Align high-rise leggings. These buttery-soft pants are ideal for lounging or lunging.

$98.00
See It!

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

scuba hoodie
lululemon

Elevate your activewear with this scuba half-zip hoodie, a luxe layering piece for all your workout outfits. It’s also a great off-duty option when you’re running errands or cozying up on the couch.

$118.00
See It!

Softstreme High-Rise Pant

Softstreme pants
lululemon

These Softstreme high-rise pants are stretchy and silky-smooth! “I never want to take these off,” one shopper said. “These are the softest and most comfortable pants ever!!!”

$128.00
See It!

Wunder Puff Vest

Wunder Puff Vest
lululemon

Puffer Daddy! This puffy vest is warm, windproof and water-resistant.

$248.00
See It!

Related: Shop Parachute’s Limited-Time Sale Now — 20% Off

Define Cropped Jacket Nulu

cropped jacket
lululemon

Buttery soft, stretchy and sweat-wicking, this slim-fit cropped jacket will keep you warm on a chilly day. According to customers, the compression snatches your waist for a flattering fit.

$118.00
See It!

Steady State Hoodie

Steady State hoodie
lululemon

Ladies, if you want to steal your man’s hoodie — this is the one you should snag. Super soft and warm with a relaxed fit, this sweatshirt is a closet staple.

$128.00
See It!

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Supergroove flare pants
lululemon

These flared yoga pants are ultra-flattering for exercise, errands and more! Sweat-wicking, stretchy and soft, these leggings will make you feel confident while you work out.

$118.00
See It!

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

long-sleeve top
lululemon

Designed for running and training, this seamless shirt is stretchy and breathable with a slim-fit. This anti-chafing style will keep you warm yet cool on your next winter run.

$78.00
See It!

ABC Joggers

ABC joggers
lululemon
We firmly believe every guy should own a solid pair of joggers. These sweatpants are smooth, stretchy quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant for everyday wear.

Everywhere Belt Bag Fleece

Everywhere Belt Bag fleece
lululemon

A fresh take on a favorite style, this fleece belt bag is a winter wonder! Cozy and cute.

$58.00
See It!

Related: Shop the Best Gifts Under $100 at Revolve Right Now

12 Days of Skincare

Deal of the Day

Today Only! Shop 12 Amazing Beauty Deals at Serious Skincare View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!