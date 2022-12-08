Shop Parachute’s Limited-Time Sale on Cozy Loungewear and Robes — 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing you should know about Us? We live in loungewear. Whether we’re quite literally lounging around the house or running errands around town, comfy clothing is our uniform. The softer, the better! And one of our favorite sources of loungewear just so happens to be the brand behind our bedding — Parachute.

And right now, you can score 20% off all robes and loungewear from Parachute for a limited time! Made with cozy cotton, linen and wool, these essentials are made for winter weather. Inspired by luxurious spas, these pieces will make you feel like you’re on vacation at home. From slippers to shorts, these ultra-comfy styles make the perfect holiday gift. Check out some of these dreamy deals below!

Cloud Cotton Robe

Reach cloud nine with this Cloud Cotton Robe! Featuring fluffy 4-ply gauze, a waist tie and side pockets, this super soft robe is our new closet staple.

20% Off $109.00 See It!

Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers

If you really want to get the hotel experience, then treat your feet to these cozy cotton slippers! Made with plush terry fabric and rubber soles, these shoes are ideal for lazy winter days.

20% Off $39.00 See It!

Waffle Robe

This waffle robe is straight out of a spa! Softly textured and lightweight, this layering piece will be on rotation year-round.

20% Off $129.00 See It!

Women’s Linen Pant

Easy, breezy, beautiful! These breezy linen pants are cute enough to wear out of the house and comfy enough to relax in around the house. In other words, we’re never taking them off.

20% Off $74.00 See It!

Cozy Booties

Ever wished you could wear a blanket on your feet? These sherpa booties basically turn that dream into reality. As one shopper gushed, “These are like walking in clouds.”

20% Off $59.00 See It!

Shearling Wool Clogs

Designed with sturdy foam soles, these chic shearling wool clogs are appropriate for indoor or outdoor wear! Step into comfort and style with these cozy shoes.

20% Off $99.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!