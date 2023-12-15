Shop the Best Gifts Under $100 at Revolve Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Time is running out for you to finish your Christmas shopping! If you’re a procrastinator — we totally get it — or just don’t know where to start, now is the time to hop to it! Revolve, the fashion retailer known for selling trendy items, is the ideal spot to shop for the Gen Zer or teen in your life — without breaking the bank!
From enticing scented candles, to chic accessories to easy beauty gifts, Revolve can help you find the perfect present bound to make any lucky recipient smile. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 15 gifts under $100 at Revolve that will spread cheer and good vibes this year — read on to see our picks!
Fashion Gifts
These Apres Ski Mittens are just $69 right now!
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Modern Lift Platform Sneaker — just $85!
- BaubleBar Liza Earrings – just $42!
- Free People Rumors Denim Jacket — just $98!
- Lele Sadoughi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings — just $95!
Home Gifts
Give them the gift of this season this year with the NETTE Pearl Dust Scented Candle — just $82!
- Voluspa Light Up The Holidays Set — just $75!
- YIELD Palo Santo Incense — just $18!
- Inner Compass Love Meditation Cards — just $55!
- Pinch Provisions Work From Anywhere Kit — just $37!
Beauty Stocking Stuffers
Stuff their stocking with this popular ShineOn Lip Jelly for just $16!