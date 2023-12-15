Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Shop the Best Gifts Under $100 at Revolve Right Now

By
Revolve gifts
Revolve

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Time is running out for you to finish your Christmas shopping! If you’re a procrastinator — we totally get it — or just don’t know where to start, now is the time to hop to it! Revolve, the fashion retailer known for selling trendy items, is the ideal spot to shop for the Gen Zer or teen in your life — without breaking the bank!

Related: The Best White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas

From enticing scented candles, to chic accessories to easy beauty gifts, Revolve can help you find the perfect present bound to make any lucky recipient smile. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 15 gifts under $100 at Revolve that will spread cheer and good vibes this year — read on to see our picks!

Fashion Gifts

Hat Attack Apres Ski Mitten
Revolve

These Apres Ski Mittens are just $69 right now!

Home Gifts

NETTE Pearl Dust Scented Candle
Revolve

Give them the gift of this season this year with the NETTE Pearl Dust Scented Candle — just $82!

Beauty Stocking Stuffers

Tower 28 Shineon Milky Lip Jelly
Revolve

Stuff their stocking with this popular ShineOn Lip Jelly for just $16!

Related: Stuff Those Stockings For Under $15: 32 of Our Favorite Finds

Serious Skincare Age Disrupter

Deal of the Day

Shop Serious Skincare's Powerhouse Age Disruptor Serum on Sale Today View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!