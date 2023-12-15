Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You feel ahead of the game this year: all of your gifts are picked, wrapped and under the tree. That’s, of course, until you realize you forgot about the sock-shaped bags hanging on the fireplace — they aren’t just for decoration! Oops!

If you’re going to actually fill those stockings, you need to find affordable options. Thoughtfulness is much more important than the price of a gift, which is why we rounded up 32 of our favorite stocking stuffers under $15 to help you in your stuffing endeavors.

Stocking Stuffers For Him

Our Absolute Favorite: For the clean or car-obsessed guys, a cleaning putty to get all those crevices might be the best gift of all. It picks up dust and crumbs from those hard-to-reach places in the console and air vents. With this gift, he can detail his own car!

Stocking Stuffers For Her

Our Absolute Favorite: These clips are not only functional, but are totally stylish accessories! They are designed to hold thick, thin, curly, straight, long and short hair, making them a safe gift for any lady in your life. Each pack has four different colorful clips!

Stocking Stuffers For Kids

Our Absolute Favorite: Remember these? Nostalgia at its finest. Let the kids enjoy the taste of their favorite drinks all day long! These soda-inspired lip balms will teach youngsters to properly moisturize their lips and actually enjoy doing it.