You feel ahead of the game this year: all of your gifts are picked, wrapped and under the tree. That’s, of course, until you realize you forgot about the sock-shaped bags hanging on the fireplace — they aren’t just for decoration! Oops!
If you’re going to actually fill those stockings, you need to find affordable options. Thoughtfulness is much more important than the price of a gift, which is why we rounded up 32 of our favorite stocking stuffers under $15 to help you in your stuffing endeavors.
Stocking Stuffers For Him
Our Absolute Favorite: For the clean or car-obsessed guys, a cleaning putty to get all those crevices might be the best gift of all. It picks up dust and crumbs from those hard-to-reach places in the console and air vents. With this gift, he can detail his own car!
- Etsfmoa Light Beanie Rechargeable — just $15!
- Happy Nuts Comfort Cream Deodorant — just $15!
- Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer — originally $20, now just $13!
- I’d Rather Be Socks — just $14!
- Dad Jokes, Puns and Riddles Book — just $9!
- Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray — just $5!
- Aullua Grooming Tool Set — originally $13, now just $10!
- Engraved Ice Cream Spoon For Dads — just $14!
- Biib Multitool Pen — just $10!
- Pelto Whiskey Stones — just $14!
Stocking Stuffers For Her
Our Absolute Favorite: These clips are not only functional, but are totally stylish accessories! They are designed to hold thick, thin, curly, straight, long and short hair, making them a safe gift for any lady in your life. Each pack has four different colorful clips!
- Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub — originally $16, now just $14!
- Tuwesen Shower Steamers Aromatherapy — just $9!
- Urecover Fuzzy Socks — just $15!
- Nazano Under Eye Patches Gold — originally $20, now just $13!
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase — originally $12, now just $9!
- Burt’s Bees 3 Lip Care Set — just $12!
- Bckeney Loofah Shower Sponge — just $8!
- Aselfad Morse Code Bracelet — just $10!
- Bondi Spa Microfiber Hair Towel — just $15!
Stocking Stuffers For Kids
Our Absolute Favorite: Remember these? Nostalgia at its finest. Let the kids enjoy the taste of their favorite drinks all day long! These soda-inspired lip balms will teach youngsters to properly moisturize their lips and actually enjoy doing it.
- Crave Naturals Detangling Brush — originally $20, now just $12!
- Surprise Growing Hatching Eggs — just $7!
- Transformable Fidget Spinners — originally $16, now just $15!
- Baby Bottle Pop Candy Party Pack — just $13!
- How To Draw Everything Book — just $11!
- Think Fun Math Dice Junior Game — originally $10, now just $9!
- Yangmei Shimmer Markers — just $14!
- Pelto Christmas Paper Airplane Kit — just $9!
- ZMLM Rainbow Scratch Note Pads — originally $20, now just $13!
- Partywind Luminous Christmas Temporary Tattoos — just $10!