33 Last-Minute Gifts for Tweens: Beauty, Sports, Adventure, Cooking and More

By
tweens
Getty Images

Tweens are hard to shop for anyway, let alone at a time when some options are nixed given pre-Christmas delivery requirements. They’re not quite teenagers (but often think they are!) and don’t firmly fall into the children’s category. In fact, they operate at an awkward in-between that we’ve all been through.

If you’re still on the lookout for a great gift for the tweens in your life, look no further! Whether your tween is into sports, fashion, beauty, wellness, cooking, outdoor adventures or just relaxing, we’ve got you covered. With that in mind, scroll for 33 foolproof gifts to make this holiday extra special.

Sports and Outdoors

metcon 5
Nike

Our absolute favorite: We love the style and functionality of these snazzy kicks. The Metcon 5 workout shoes come in men’s and women’s sizes, so there’s a pair for any active tween! They are meant for running, hiking, lifting, walking through town — really all types (and levels) of physical activity.

Fashion

backpack
Amazon

Our absolute favorite: This leather backpack is the pinnacle of simple tween style. The decorative bow, gold accents, leather material and small size are totally in! Not only is it cute, but super versatile. Whether for school, travel, shopping, bike riding or going out to eat, this backpack is sure to be a hit. A bonus: it comes in 18 different colors!

Beauty and Wellness

shower steamers
Amazon

Our absolute favorite: Shower steamers are best described as the shower version of a bath bomb. These tablets release soothing essential oils and therapeutic steam for the ultimate wellness retreat, right in your shower! Choose from a variety of scents to find the one your tween needs most.

Cooking 

waffle maker
Amazon

Our absolute favorite: If you’re lucky enough to have a tween who cooks, selfishly, you’re going to want to support that hobby for as long as you can! This mini waffle maker is a great starting point for aspiring cooks, as it is safe, easy to clean and use and incredibly fun!

Relaxing

burrito blanket
Amazon

Our absolute favorite: Everyone will get a laugh out of this burrito blanket (which happens to be seriously soft, by the way). If burritos aren’t your tween’s favorite, there are pizza, cookie and waffle varieties — all of which look shockingly realistic. Yum!

