21 Best Gifts for the Gym Lover on Your List

A lot of people start taking their health and fitness more seriously this time of year. Everyone seems to be setting goals — be it to eat healthier, start running, build muscle, get up early and hit the gym a few times per week.

The thought of the gym might make you say “Ugh“… but you likely have a gym lover on your list — you know, someone who had that burst of New Year’s inspiration a few years back and has been riding on discipline ever since.

If you’re at a loss for what to get your friend, mother, daughter, brother, cousin, coworker or any gym rat you know, I’ve got you covered. As a gym girl myself, I’ve rounded up 21 of the absolute best gift ideas for gym-lovers. Read on for my picks!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

21 Best Gifts For Gym Lovers

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage

For the Leg Day King or Queen: If you’ve ever stepped foot into a gym, you’ve probably noticed these iconic kicks in the weight training area. With a flat footbed design, these are the ideal cool yet functional sneakers for squatting, deadlifting and lunging. Best of all, they’re great when you’re not working on your fitness!

Pros:

Flat for leg and glute activation

Multiple colors

“Design Your Own Nike Blazer” option

On sale!

Cons:

Occasionally out of sizes

Available at: Nike

For the Serious Athlete in Your Life: Let the games begin! Insoles improve comfort and prevent injuries, but these Move insoles raise the bar entirely. They offer a dual-foam system to absorb shock, a patented shape which yields a custom-feeling fit and flexible heel support. Athletes push through many things, but hurt feet shouldn’t be one of them!

Pros:

Odor control

Midfoot and heel support

Cons:

Not practical for all gym lovers — but most shoppers swear by them (look at the reviews)!

Available at: Move

For the Music and Podcast Fan: Whether listening to rap music or the NPR News Now, most fitness enthusiasts enjoy listening to something — and no, grunting at the bench press doesn’t count. These earbuds are designed to stay in your ears through it all: rain, sweat, jumping, running — you name it! And as a bonus, they’re on sale right now!

Pros:

Dual mics in each earbud

Sweat resistant

Well-balanced sound

Cons:

Warranty not included

Available at: 1More

For the Keto Aficionado: The Keto diet and lifestyle is incredibly popular these days, especially throughout the fitness-loving community. A supplement which optimizes digestion, improves energy, promotes a balanced immune response and promotes healthy blood lipids is a great gift — and this is one of the best on the market!

Pros:

Easy to use

365-day money back guarantee

Positive reviews

Cons:

A bit pricey for some shoppers, but there are bundle deals to save!

Available at: BiOptimizers

For the Comfort Connoisseur: This soft bra is designed for low impact activities like yoga and walking, but is certainly comfy enough to wear all day long! It can be worn with color-matched leggings or shorts for a polished look. Leave it to lulu to invent the perfect undergarment.

Pros:

Soft, sweat-wicking fabric

Light support

Lightweight foam cups

Cons:

Not ideal for high impact activities

Available at: lululemon

For the Upper Body Fanatic: Believe it or not, Crocs can be a gym shoe! For upper body days when much of the workout is seated, Crocs are a great option to maximize foot comfort. A weightlifting Jibbitz would be a great add-on!

Pros:

25 color options

Breathable

Customizable with Jibbitz

On sale now

Cons:

Not recommended for running or lower body movements

Available at: Crocs

For the Busy Bee: A post-workout shower is ideal, but sometimes it’s just not possible. These scented cleansing and deodorizing body wipes are a great time-crunch alternative. Perfect for those “oh no, I’m supposed to be somewhere else right now” moments.

Pros:

No parabens, sulfates, mineral oil or GMOs

Stellar reviews

Biodegradable

Cons:

Two scents only

Available at: Yuni Beauty

For the Ultra-Hydrated Person on Your List: Hydro Flasks are some of the most durable water bottles on the market. They come in multiple sizes and can be used for hot or cold beverages, ideal for hiking, going to work or school and going to the gym.

Pros:

Comes in four sizes

Dishwasher safe

Keeps water cold for 24 hours, hot for 12 hours

Leakproof

Cons:

Stainless steel can be heavier than other materials

Available at: Amazon

For the Funny Gym Bro: If you know a gym-lover with a sense of humor, check out these novelty socks. They make a great stocking stuffer for husbands and teen boys!

Pros:

Practical for daily use

18 options with unique sayings

Cons:

One size

Geared only toward men

Available at: Amazon

For the Heavy Lifter: Wrist straps are essential to combat grip strength fatigue. They provide comfortable padding and grip support, allowing lifters to pull even more weight, get stronger and maximize training time. No slipping barbell this time!

Pros:

Neoprene padding

Durable

Fully adjustable

Cons:

Not useful for runners

Available at: Amazon

For the Organized Gym-Goer: This training journal serves as a workout planner and tracker with columns to record reps, sets, weight, tempo and cardio. It leaves plenty of space to monitor progress: personal bests, body measurements, new goals and any other updates throughout the process.

Pros:

Compact for gym bag

Effective to improving training

Detailed

Cons:

Too detailed for some gym goers

Available at: Amazon

For the Caffeine-Powered Person: Even for people who love the gym, making it there can sometimes feel like a drag. Whether up late at work the night before or worn out from yesterday’s training session, a little caffeine puts a pep back in your step to improve workout performance.

Pros:

Contains creatine, beta-alanine, acetyl-l-carnitine

Banned substance tested

4 flavor options

175mg caffeine

Cons:

Contains soy

Too much caffeine for some people

Available at: Amazon

For the Vegan Gym Guru: No excuses for missed protein targets! Vegan or not, this protein powder tastes like an indulgent treat. I can personally vouch for the vanilla, but there are five other flavor options if vanilla is too, well, vanilla.

Pros:

High in protein, low in calories

Allergy friendly

Rich in amino acids and BCAAs

Dissolves well in milk or water

Cons:

A little pricier than whey or casein alternatives

Not as many flavors as whey or casein powders

Available at: Amazon

For the Oversized Style Chaser: Oversized tees, occasionally called “pump covers,” are a staple for the modest gym-goers. These cotton tees are comfy enough to exercise in, commute in, work in, sleep in — hopefully not in that order, but you get the point!

Pros:

Versatile

Unisex

16 different colors

Cons:

Occasionally out of sizes

Available at: Gymshark

For Gym Gals With Everything: If you know someone who has pretty much everything, she probably needs something to haul it in! A cute mid-size bag is a gym girl’s dream. This lulu bag is extra light, so she’ll be weighed down only by her belongings — not by the bag!

Pros:

Water-repellent fabric

Spacious

Stylish enough for use outside the gym

Cons:

Only comes in black

Available at: lululemon

For the Gym Rat With Aches And Pains: Thousands of five-star reviews speak on behalf of this eucalyptus and spearmint essential oil salt. Dr. Teals epsom salt soothes muscles inevitably sore after a hard workout!

Pros:

All natural

Filled with revitalizing essential oils

Comes in 3lb or 7lb bag

Cons:

Requires a bath tub

Available at: Target

For the Powerlifter or Cross-Fit Fan: Safety first! This leather weight lifting protects the spine and increases intra-abdominal pressure, all while helping the person on your list squat and deadlift heavier. A double tongue buckle keeps the belt secure during heavy lifts!

Pros:

Adjustable

Unisex

Soft and flexible leather

Cons:

Thin belt not ideal for all lifts

Available at: Amazon

For the Meal Prepper: Good nutrition is key to fueling quality workouts. These two-compartment containers make it easy to bring healthy meals on the go. They’re reusable, microwaveable, freezer and dishwasher-safe — plus BPA-free!

Pros:

Portioned containers

Tight seal lid

10 2-compartment boxes

Cons:

Might not be as durable as glass

Available at: Amazon

For the Commuting Gym Rat: If you know someone who’s taking the train here and a taxi there, it’s about time they had a bag with enough space for gym clothes, work clothing, an umbrella, a change of shoes and a post-workout snack.

Pros:

6 different size options

Water repellent

Multiple compartments

Cons:

Some colors sold out

Available at: Amazon

For the Festive and Jolly Lifter: Every gym-goer needs more socks. Seriously! These classic Nike training socks come in a fun multicolor pack, which includes holiday-themed colors like red, green and blue.

Pros:

Extra cushioned

Supportive arch band

Breathable

Fun colors

Cons:

Bright style isn’t for everyone

Available at: Nike

For the Step Counter: “Did you get your steps today?” We all have that friend. A Fitbit is the perfect watch for a gym lover. It tracks steps, heart rate, sleep, workout intensity and so much more. It also has 40 different workout modes, which it senses automatically. How cool!

Pros:

Connects to Google Maps, smartphone notifications

7 days of battery power

Water-resistant

Cons:

Nothing can be 100% accurate

Available at: Amazon

