Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

21 Best Gifts for the Gym Lover on Your List

By
Various
Various

A lot of people start taking their health and fitness more seriously this time of year. Everyone seems to be setting goals — be it to eat healthier, start running, build muscle, get up early and hit the gym a few times per week.

The thought of the gym might make you say “Ugh“… but you likely have a gym lover on your list — you know, someone who had that burst of New Year’s inspiration a few years back and has been riding on discipline ever since.

If you’re at a loss for what to get your friend, mother, daughter, brother, cousin, coworker or any gym rat you know, I’ve got you covered. As a gym girl myself, I’ve rounded up 21 of the absolute best gift ideas for gym-lovers. Read on for my picks!

Related: 21 White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

21 Best Gifts For Gym Lovers 

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage 

Nike Blazers
Nike

For the Leg Day King or Queen: If you’ve ever stepped foot into a gym, you’ve probably noticed these iconic kicks in the weight training area. With a flat footbed design, these are the ideal cool yet functional sneakers for squatting, deadlifting and lunging. Best of all, they’re great when you’re not working on your fitness!

Pros:

  • Flat for leg and glute activation
  • Multiple colors
  • “Design Your Own Nike Blazer” option
  • On sale!

Cons:

  • Occasionally out of sizes
Buy at Nike | $79

Available at: Nike

Move Game Day Performance Insoles

Move-Insole
Move

For the Serious Athlete in Your Life: Let the games begin! Insoles improve comfort and prevent injuries, but these Move insoles raise the bar entirely. They offer a dual-foam system to absorb shock, a patented shape which yields a custom-feeling fit and flexible heel support. Athletes push through many things, but hurt feet shouldn’t be one of them!

Pros:

  • Odor control
  • Midfoot and heel support

Cons:

  • Not practical for all gym lovers — but most shoppers swear by them (look at the reviews)!

Available at: Move

Buy at Move | $39.99

1More Fit Open Earbuds S50

1More
1More

For the Music and Podcast Fan: Whether listening to rap music or the NPR News Now, most fitness enthusiasts enjoy listening to something — and no, grunting at the bench press doesn’t count. These earbuds are designed to stay in your ears through it all: rain, sweat, jumping, running — you name it! And as a bonus, they’re on sale right now!

Pros:

  • Dual mics in each earbud
  • Sweat resistant
  • Well-balanced sound

Cons:

  • Warranty not included

Available at: 1More

Buy at 1More | $114.99

BiOptimizers KAPEX Keto Supplement

BiOptimizers
BiOptimizers

For the Keto Aficionado: The Keto diet and lifestyle is incredibly popular these days, especially throughout the fitness-loving community. A supplement which optimizes digestion, improves energy, promotes a balanced immune response and promotes healthy blood lipids is a great gift — and this is one of the best on the market!

Pros:

  • Easy to use
  • 365-day money back guarantee
  • Positive reviews

Cons:

  • A bit pricey for some shoppers, but there are bundle deals to save!

Available at: BiOptimizers

Buy at BiOptimizers | $66

lululemon Like A Cloud Longline Bra

lululemon
lululemon

For the Comfort Connoisseur: This soft bra is designed for low impact activities like yoga and walking, but is certainly comfy enough to wear all day long! It can be worn with color-matched leggings or shorts for a polished look. Leave it to lulu to invent the perfect undergarment.

Pros:

  • Soft, sweat-wicking fabric
  • Light support
  • Lightweight foam cups

Cons:

  • Not ideal for high impact activities

Available at: lululemon

Buy at lululemon | $68

Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs
Crocs

For the Upper Body Fanatic: Believe it or not, Crocs can be a gym shoe! For upper body days when much of the workout is seated, Crocs are a great option to maximize foot comfort. A weightlifting Jibbitz would be a great add-on!

Pros:

  • 25 color options
  • Breathable
  • Customizable with Jibbitz
  • On sale now

Cons:

  • Not recommended for running or lower body movements

Available at: Crocs

Buy at Crocs | $37.49

Yuni Rose Cucumber Shower Sheets

Yuni

For the Busy Bee: A post-workout shower is ideal, but sometimes it’s just not possible. These scented cleansing and deodorizing body wipes are a great time-crunch alternative. Perfect for those “oh no, I’m supposed to be somewhere else right now” moments.

Pros:

  • No parabens, sulfates, mineral oil or GMOs
  • Stellar reviews
  • Biodegradable

Cons:

  • Two scents only

Available at: Yuni Beauty

Buy at Yuni Beauty | $18

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Amazon
Amazon

For the Ultra-Hydrated Person on Your List: Hydro Flasks are some of the most durable water bottles on the market. They come in multiple sizes and can be used for hot or cold beverages, ideal for hiking, going to work or school and going to the gym.

Pros:

  • Comes in four sizes
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Keeps water cold for 24 hours, hot for 12 hours
  • Leakproof

Cons:

  • Stainless steel can be heavier than other materials

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $34

Lavley Funny Socks 

Amazon
Amazon

For the Funny Gym Bro: If you know a gym-lover with a sense of humor, check out these novelty socks. They make a great stocking stuffer for husbands and teen boys!

Pros:

  • Practical for daily use
  • 18 options with unique sayings

Cons:

  • One size
  • Geared only toward men

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $12

Gymreapers Lifting Wrist Straps

Gymreapers
Amazon

For the Heavy Lifter: Wrist straps are essential to combat grip strength fatigue. They provide comfortable padding and grip support, allowing lifters to pull even more weight, get stronger and maximize training time. No slipping barbell this time!

Pros:

  • Neoprene padding
  • Durable
  • Fully adjustable

Cons:

  • Not useful for runners

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $15

Workout Planner for Daily Fitness Tracking

Amazon
Amazon

For the Organized Gym-Goer: This training journal serves as a workout planner and tracker with columns to record reps, sets, weight, tempo and cardio. It leaves plenty of space to monitor progress: personal bests, body measurements, new goals and any other updates throughout the process.

Pros:

  • Compact for gym bag
  • Effective to improving training
  • Detailed

Cons:

  • Too detailed for some gym goers

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $8

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Pre-Workout

PreWorkout
Amazon

For the Caffeine-Powered Person: Even for people who love the gym, making it there can sometimes feel like a drag. Whether up late at work the night before or worn out from yesterday’s training session, a little caffeine puts a pep back in your step to improve workout performance.

Pros:

  • Contains creatine, beta-alanine, acetyl-l-carnitine
  • Banned substance tested
  • 4 flavor options
  • 175mg caffeine

Cons:

  • Contains soy
  • Too much caffeine for some people

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $24

Sunwarrior Vegan Organic Protein Powder

Amazon
Amazon

For the Vegan Gym Guru: No excuses for missed protein targets! Vegan or not, this protein powder tastes like an indulgent treat. I can personally vouch for the vanilla, but there are five other flavor options if vanilla is too, well, vanilla.

Pros:

  • High in protein, low in calories
  • Allergy friendly
  • Rich in amino acids and BCAAs
  • Dissolves well in milk or water

Cons:

  • A little pricier than whey or casein alternatives
  • Not as many flavors as whey or casein powders

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $36

Gymshark Essential Oversized T-Shirt

Gymshark
Gymshark

For the Oversized Style Chaser: Oversized tees, occasionally called “pump covers,” are a staple for the modest gym-goers. These cotton tees are comfy enough to exercise in, commute in, work in, sleep in — hopefully not in that order, but you get the point!

Pros:

  • Versatile
  • Unisex
  • 16 different colors

Cons:

  • Occasionally out of sizes

Available at: Gymshark

Buy at Gymshark | $26

 

lululemon City Adventurer Tote Bag

lululemon
lululemon

For Gym Gals With Everything: If you know someone who has pretty much everything, she probably needs something to haul it in! A cute mid-size bag is a gym girl’s dream. This lulu bag is extra light, so she’ll be weighed down only by her belongings — not by the bag!

Pros:

  • Water-repellent fabric
  • Spacious
  • Stylish enough for use outside the gym

Cons:

  • Only comes in black

Available at: lululemon

Buy at lululemon | $128

 

Dr Teal’s Relax & Relief Epsom Bath Salt

Dr. Teals
Amazon

For the Gym Rat With Aches And Pains: Thousands of five-star reviews speak on behalf of this eucalyptus and spearmint essential oil salt. Dr. Teals epsom salt soothes muscles inevitably sore after a hard workout!

Pros:

  • All natural
  • Filled with revitalizing essential oils
  • Comes in 3lb or 7lb bag

Cons:

  • Requires a bath tub

Available at: Target

Buy at Target | $7

Dark Iron Fitness Weight Lifting Belt

Amazon
Amazon

For the Powerlifter or Cross-Fit Fan: Safety first! This leather weight lifting protects the spine and increases intra-abdominal pressure, all while helping the person on your list squat and deadlift heavier. A double tongue buckle keeps the belt secure during heavy lifts!

Pros:

  • Adjustable
  • Unisex
  • Soft and flexible leather

Cons:

  • Thin belt not ideal for all lifts

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | Starting at $10

Bentgo Prep 2-Compartment Meal Prep Containers

Amazon
Amazon
Buy at Amazon | $13

For the Meal Prepper: Good nutrition is key to fueling quality workouts. These two-compartment containers make it easy to bring healthy meals on the go. They’re reusable, microwaveable, freezer and dishwasher-safe — plus BPA-free!

Pros:

  • Portioned containers
  • Tight seal lid
  • 10 2-compartment boxes

Cons:

  • Might not be as durable as glass

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $13

Under Armour Medium Duffle Bag

UnderArmour bag
Amazon

For the Commuting Gym Rat: If you know someone who’s taking the train here and a taxi there, it’s about time they had a bag with enough space for gym clothes, work clothing, an umbrella, a change of shoes and a post-workout snack.

Pros:

  • 6 different size options
  • Water repellent
  • Multiple compartments

Cons:

  • Some colors sold out

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $28

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks

Nike
Nike

For the Festive and Jolly Lifter: Every gym-goer needs more socks. Seriously! These classic Nike training socks come in a fun multicolor pack, which includes holiday-themed colors like red, green and blue.

Pros:

  • Extra cushioned
  • Supportive arch band
  • Breathable
  • Fun colors

Cons:

  • Bright style isn’t for everyone

Available at: Nike

Buy at Nike | $28

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker

Amazon
Amazon

For the Step Counter: “Did you get your steps today?” We all have that friend. A Fitbit is the perfect watch for a gym lover. It tracks steps, heart rate, sleep, workout intensity and so much more. It also has 40 different workout modes, which it senses automatically. How cool!

Pros:

  • Connects to Google Maps, smartphone notifications
  • 7 days of battery power
  • Water-resistant

Cons:

  • Nothing can be 100% accurate

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $150

Related: 21 Holiday Gifts That Your Significant Other Will Actually Like

One woman, beautiful elegant young lady, walking the city street.

Deal of the Day

17 Magical December Fashion Finds for Every Type of Occasion View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories