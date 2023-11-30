Holiday shopping is stressful in general. From long lines in-store to shipping delays when shopping online, there are so many different concerns which make the most wonderful time of the year feel anything but festive. The pressure of holiday shopping intensifies when you’re on the hunt for a gift to give your significant other. Will they like it? How often will they use it? Is it similar to gifts you’ve previously purchased? All these questions are the bare minimum of factors to consider when shopping for your partner.

To lighten the load this holiday season, we’ve searched through many popular retailers to uncover the best gifts for your significant other. Get ready to check out fun, thoughtful and meaningful gifts guaranteed to put a smile on your partner’s face this holiday season. There’s something for everyone too! From tear-jerker gifts for sentimental lovers to problem-solving goodies which indecisive partners will appreciate, we’ve got you covered. Scroll ahead for the 21 best gifts for your significant other. Don’t be afraid to send this article over to your partner when you see a few things on this list you may end up wanting for yourself!

21 Gifts for Your Significant Other

For the Introspective Partner: There’s nothing like taking the time to reconnect with your partner. This card game features 100 prompts designed to strengthen relationships, enhance intimacy and nurture connection. It’s a fun way to spark meaningful conversations with your lover!

Pros:

Entertaining and thoughtful prompts

Great conversation starter

Cons:

Can spark difficult conversations

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Partner Who Lives for Comfort: Your partner probably feels their best when they’re cozy — we get it. Whether they’re lounging around the house or headed for a day out, these buttery-soft suede slippers are a good way to make sure he puts his best foot forward. Don’t be surprised if these slippers end up being their go-to footwear!

Pros:

Comfortable

Warm

Cons:

Customer reviews note difficulty figuring out the correct size

Available at: QVC

For the S.O. Who Loves A Little Bling: Make sure your partner shines bright this holiday season and beyond with this icy Cuban link and Franco chain stack. This timeless chain set is right on trend and the perfect accessory for your S.O. to don while you celebrate the holiday season. It features silver 5mm Cuban Link and 2.5 mm Frano V-shaped links.

Pros:

High quality

Versatile piece that go with most ensembles

Cons:

Customer reviews note difficulty opening and closing the clasp

Available at: Jaxxon

For the S.O. Who Loves Personalized Jewelry: Personalized gifts are always a great option. This stunning necklace will make your S.O. feel loved and appreciated. Available in 14k white or yellow gold, it features dainty letters which can be customized with numbers and letters to memorialize special moments you share together.

Pros:

Gorgeous accessory

Wide variety of customization opportunities

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Heavenly London

For the Jewelry Collector: Put your love for your partner on full display, courtesy of this thoughtful gift. This dazzle pendant necklace features custom name engraving and two glistening heart-shaped crystal birthstones. It’s the perfect everyday accessory your partner won’t want to take off.

Pros:

Thoughtful

Longlasting

Bright birthstone colors

Cons:

The chain is 18″, which may be too long or too short for some shoppers

Available at: Bradford Exchange

For the Fashion Enthusiast: Whether your partner is known for staying dressed to impress or needs a little assistance in the fashion department, you can’t go wrong with this overcoat. They can toss this wool blend, notch lapel coat on when they’re headed from the office for a more polished look or when they’re serving street-style vibes in a sweatsuit. The styling options are endless!

Pros:

Warm

Versatile

Cons:

Customer reviews recommend sizing up to ensure this coat fits comfortably

Available at: Johnny Bigg

For the Problem Solver: Get ready for action-packed fun, courtesy of this sensory box. It features 36 rare earth magnets which transform into more than 70 shapes.

Pros:

Fun activity to do with your partner

Strong magnets

Smooth texture

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

For the Partner Who Hates Picking Date Night Ideas: Planning date night has never been easier. This three-piece dice set helps you and your partner choose between cuisines, movie genres and fun activities.

Pros:

Heavy

Well made

Cons:

Customer reviews note the dice feature a small font that may be difficult to read

Available at: Amazon

For the Gamer: Take your S.O. away from their gaming computer and modern-day systems. This handheld gaming system delivers a nostalgic nod to classic arcade games.

Pros:

Features 300 games

Great audio quality

Cons:

Doesn’t include traditional arcade games

Available at: Amazon

For the Artsy S.O.: Immortalize your love with this crafty hand sculpture kit. It comes equipped with everything you need to create a stunning sculpture.

Pros:

Easy and fun to use

Beginner friendly

Cons:

Lengthy drying time

Available at: Amazon

For the Culinary Connoisseur: If your partner spends tons of time in the kitchen, they will love these personalized sweet and salty matching aprons. Cooking dinner has never looked cuter!

Pros:

Cute

Comfortable

Cons:

Customer review noted differences in materials based on color

Available at: Etsy

For Fans of Physical Touch: Is there no such thing as too much PDA for your partner? Are they always holding your hand? If their primary love language is physical touch, this magnetic bracelet set will make reaching out to touch you that much easier.

Pros:

Strong magnet

Doesn’t tarnish

Cons:

Customer reviews note extended shipping time

Available at: Etsy

For a Bookworm: Don’t tell your partner how much you care about them, show them! This fun and easy book provides prompts that help you explain just how much your person means to you.

Pros:

Ink doesn’t bleed through the thick, high-quality pages

Delivers positive words of affirmation

Cons:

Customer reviews note repetitive prompts

Available at: Amazon

For the Music Lover: Is there a song that reminds you of your partner? This plaque is the perfect way to commemorate your love and support. You can add a customized photo of you two for an even more sentimental touch.

Pros:

Unique

Compatible with iPhone and Android

Cons:

Only compatible with Spotify

Available at: Amazon

For the Partner Who Loves Star Wars and Sushi: Calling all Star Wars fans who are just as enthused about sushi. You’ll win the partner of the year award when your S.O. unwraps these lightsaber chopsticks. Available in bright blue and red shades, these utensils also come equipped with three batteries.

Pros:

Creative

Fun to use

Cons:

Very delicate

Available at: Amazon

For the Astrology Enthusiast: Does your partner rave about new moon cycles? Perhaps they have a list of stars and their favorite constellations? If this sounds like your special someone, they’ll swoon over this custom map of the stars from the exact date, time and location you met.

Pros:

High-quality

Thoughtful

Cons:

Customer reviews suggest the seller provide pictures of the frames they provided to help with the selection process

Available at: Etsy

For the Indecisive Partner: Making decisions can be hard to do sometimes. This customized decision coin simplifies the process!

Pros:

Helpful

Durable

Cons:

Some customer reviews noted a shipping delay, but mentioned that the seller was attentive and communicative through the delays

Available at: Etsy

For the Jetsetting Partner: If your significant other is always on the move, they need a place to house their toiletries. This personalized leather tote bag is large enough to store everything from toothbrushes, to cologne and skincare products. Even better? It’s compact enough to fit in a carry-on bag.

Pros:

Good quality

Neat stitching

Cons:

It can get heavy due to its large size

Available at: Amazon

For the Adventurous Partner: Get ready to go on a never-ending adventure with your partner. This journal helps you jot down things you’re looking forward to doing together and provides a space to share memories as you check them off your list.

Pros:

Great quality

Provides a sweet way to memorialize outings

Cons:

Customer reviews note issues with coloring

Available at: Etsy

For the S.O. Who Lives on the Range: If you spend tons of time with your boo golfing, they will love this indoor putting mat. Made with a velvet fabric, this foldable mat delivers the authentic feeling of a putting green.

Pros:

Easy to assemble

Perfect for bonding in the cold and winter months

Cons:

Customer reviews note it takes some time for the mat to lay completely flat

Available at: Amazon

For the Sentimental Sweetheart: If your S.O. is a stickler for anniversary dates, they will swoon over this adorable sweatshirt. You can customize it with dates that are significant to your specific relationship. First date? First kiss? Wedding anniversary? You name it, and you can customize it.

Pros:

So cute

You can match with your partner without wearing the exact same colors

Cons:

Customer reviews note issues with coloring

Available at: Etsy

