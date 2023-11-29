Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber Monday is officially over…just kidding! Many retailers have decided to extend their unbeatable sales through the week, and you’d best believe I’m going to shop until I drop (and you should, too)! There are still a ton of heavily discounted items across Walmart, Amazon and Nordstrom, and I found the best of the best deals with discounts up to 88%.

What are you waiting for? This may be the last chance to nab the product you’ve been eyeing on sale until next year. Shop now before the best beauty, fashion, tech and home deals are gone for good.

Best Beauty Cyber Week Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: I was ecstatic to see some major deals on luxury beauty items at Nordstrom, including a variety of picks from Tom Ford. I simply can’t pass up on Traceless Foundation Stick, which is currently half off!

Best Fashion Cyber Week Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Walmart’s cyber week discounts have been unmatched, especially when it comes to fashion. If you’re in the market for some new jewelry (whether for yourself of a loved one) you’ll want to hop on the Cate & Chloe Ariel 18k White Gold Plated Silver Halo Stud Earrings, which are 88% off!

Best Tech Cyber Week Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: I don’t know about you, but I’m constantly losing my phone charger. I’ll be purchasing this pretty colored six-pack of iPhone charging cords. They’re easy to spot, and now I’ll have a designated charger for every room.

Best Home Cyber Week Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Hate vacuuming? You’ll never have to do that tedious chore again with a robo vacuum. Now’s to the perfect time to get the smart OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner because it’s under $100!

