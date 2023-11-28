Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
There’s always someone on our holiday list who feels impossible to shop for. Whether they already have everything or say they “don’t want anything,” we’re still determined to grab them something that will wow.
Shop below for a variety of creative holiday gift ideas for the person who’s hardest to shop for in your life!
21 Holiday Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything
MyKirei by KAO Onsen Therapy Soothing Steam Eye Mask, 5-Count
For the Person Who’s Always Stressed: This eye mask is one of our favorite releases of the year. The woody scent of Japanese hinoki combines with a soothing warmth to create a truly relaxing experience — and you get five per pack!
Pros:
- May relax eyes and reduce puffiness, tension and strain
- Dermatologist-tested and vegan/CF
- Portable, individually-wrapped masks
Cons:
- No other scents
Available at: Amazon
LAGOS Swiss Blue Topaz Stud Earrings
For the Jewelry Lover: The person who has everything likely already owns diamond studs, so why not add a little color to their collection with these beautiful blue topaz earrings? They have a mesmerizing design and shine!
Pros:
- Sterling silver setting with 14K gold post
- Also available in white topaz
- Fast shipping
Cons:
- No reviews yet
Available at: LAGOS
Prop Money $10,000 RealAged Full Print New Series Stack
For the Future Director: This realistic prop money could actually go to a variety of giftees: aspiring movie-makers, kids who love to play pretend or maybe someone who needs a good prank pulled on them. Each stack comes with 100 $100 bills!
Pros:
- Top choice of production professionals worldwide
- Great reviews
- On sale for a limited time!
Cons:
- Sadly not real currency!
Available at: Prop Money
Pacific Coast Feather Hungarian White Goose Down 680TC Pillow
For the Big Dreamer: The fact is, most of us wait too long to replace our pillows — so grabbing one as a gift is always going to be brilliant. Of course, the quality needs to be there. That’s why we’re recommending this super soft and fluffy pillow that works for all sleeping positions!
Pros:
- Available in standard, queen and king sizes
- 100% cotton twill cover
- Specially washed to filter out dust and dirt
Cons:
- Some people are allergic to down
Available at: Pacific Coast Feather
SureFit Fido Diamond Quilted Fur 3 Sided Bolster
For the Pet Owner: If the person you’re shopping for doesn’t need anything, they might appreciate something for their pet! This soft bolster will protect their furniture from fur and odors — and their pet will really love the removable pillow insert, which adds an extra layer of coziness!
Pros:
- Available in two sizes and two colors
- Non-slip backing and tucking flap
- Currently on sale!
Cons:
- No reviews yet
Available at: SureFit
Taco vs. Burrito – The Card Game
For the Game Night Host: Sometimes, the best gift is an experience — and this card game is one they can enjoy again and again with family and friends. It’s easy to learn, quick to play and is a great pick for anyone age six to infinity. Prepare for tons of fun!
Pros:
- Number one bestseller with 23,000+ reviews
- Two to four players — expansion pack available for up to eight
- Each game takes just 15 minutes
Cons:
- Younger kids might find the directions a little confusing
Available at: Amazon
Who Gives a Crap Premium 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper
For the Practical Person: You know how annoying it is to have to add a pack of toilet paper to your already-stuffed shopping cart all the time? That’s why this is such a good (and unexpected) gift. You’ll bring this sustainable, extra-cushy, 3-ply TP straight to your giftee. Grab the bigger size for a better value!
Pros:
- Made with 100% renewable and sustainable bamboo
- Biodegradable
- Double-length rolls last longer
Cons:
- Some shoppers don’t love that each roll is individually wrapped
Available at: Who Gives a Crap
Lifelines Sensory Immersion Gift Set
For the Person Practicing Mindfulness: Candles are classics, but let’s be more creative with our fragrance gifts. This set features a touchable, scent-infused grounding stone, a small diffuser and two essential oil blends that may help your giftee remain grounded and calm whenever, wherever!
Pros:
- Packaged in lovely gift box
- Blends are made with 100% pure essential oils and sustainably-sourced botanicals
- Diffuser and stone are both portable
Cons:
- Can’t pick your oil blends
Available at: Amazon
Glasshouse Fragrances Kyoto In Bloom Hand Care Duo Gift Set
For the Person Who Loves the Little Things: We all wash our hands and use hand lotion — so why not elevate the everyday experience for someone with the help of a luxury set? This festive gift comes with a hand wash, hand lotion and pretty porcelain tray!
Pros:
- Divine camellia and lotus fragrance
- A gift box so pretty, they’ll want to keep it
- Currently on sale!
Cons:
- No reviews yet
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
DIY Gift Kits Deluxe Hot Sauce Making Kit
For the Person Who Loves a Little Bit of Spice: This bestselling kit is a must for any fans of Hot Ones — or simply fans of spicy food! It comes with everything you need to create seven bottles of homemade hot sauce, from the dried peppers to the labels!
Pros:
- Included Scoville chart
- Deluxe kit comes with ghost peppers
- Customizable sauces
Cons:
- Need to make sure your giftee likes spicy food!
Available at: Amazon
Sugarfina Happy Holidays 3-Piece Candy Bento Box
For the Person Who Loves Little Treats: It’s hard to go wrong with sweets — especially when they’re packaged for the holidays! This fancy little set comes with dark chocolate sea salt caramels as well as berry gummies and champagne gummy bears!
Pros:
- Works for any winter holiday
- Unique sweets
- Free shipping
Cons:
- Careful with any dietary restrictions!
Available at: Nordstrom
The Woobles Crochet Kit for Beginners
For the Person Looking to Pick Up a New Hobby: Unlike other craft kits we’ve seen, this top-rated find is absolutely perfect for complete beginners in the crochet world. With step-by-step videos, unlimited help and all of the materials they need, your giftee will soon have their very own little crochet chick to
cheep keep!
Pros:
- Also available in bunny, penguin and narwhal variations
- Easy-to-see stitches
- Number one bestseller
Cons:
- Not recommended for anyone under 12
Available at: Amazon
Après Ski Monogram Ornament
For the Person Who Loves a Personal Touch: Whether they hang it up on their Christmas tree, tie it to their handbag or display it on a wall hook, this wool-blend ornament will brighten up a loved one’s winter. It’s colorful, it’s personalized and it has great reviews!
Pros:
- Not breakable like other ornaments
- Great stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift
- Handcrafted
Cons:
- A few letters are sold out — shop fast!
Available at: Anthropologie
Bearaby Handcrafted Knot Hugget Pillow
For the Person Who Loves Multifunctional Home Decor: This knot pillow is a cute and chic addition to any couch or bed when used as a throw — but it’s more than that! It’s gently weighted and made with squeezable foam for stress relief. The chunky loops are great for fidgety hands too!
Pros:
- Three color and two size options
- Made with organic cotton and plant-based foam
- Easy to spot-clean
Cons:
- A few shoppers found it a little pricey
Available at: Amazon
Thera Weighted Relaxation Hoodie
For the Homebody: You’ve heard of weighted blankets and pillows — but these weighted hoodies are making a name for themselves too! They’re the ultimate wind-down piece of loungewear to pop on at the end of a long day. Each features glass beads in the quilted panels, weighing 10 pounds total!
Pros:
- May help relax muscle soreness and joint pain
- Machine-washable
- Cozy hood
Cons:
- A few sizes are selling out — shop fast!
Available at: Uncommon Goods
Spakon Snarky Office Pens
For the Potty Mouth: From a distance, these just look like nice, shiny pens. Up close, each one has a funny, “demotivational” saying on it, many of which are rated R. Anyone with a good sense of humor (who doesn’t mind a little cussing) will love these!
Pros:
- 24-pack
- Smooth writing
- Funny and functional
Cons:
- Not for kids!
Available at: Amazon
Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro
For the Person Who Loves Starry Nights: Turn a living room or bedroom into a colorful galaxy with this powerful projector. It has a diverse array of cosmic projections and RGB colors — and it even has white noise to match different effects!
Pros:
- 38 scene modes + free design colors
- Can use app or smart assistant to adjust
- Wake up and sleeping features
Cons:
- One of our pricier picks
Available at: Govee
Aquis Hair Wrap
For the Person With Long or Thick Hair: Even if your giftee has the nicest towels in all the land, they’re going to want to switch to this microfiber wrap for drying their hair. It’s designed to lead to a faster dry and stronger, smoother, shinier locks!
Pros:
- May leave hair up to four times stronger than traditional drying methods
- Three colors
- Button-loop closure keeps things hands-free
Cons:
- Not necessarily for super short hair
Available at: Amazon
Happy Socks x WWF Protect the Blind Indus River Dolphin Sock
For the Animal Lover: Shopping for someone who desperately wishes they could save all of the endangered animals? Check out these vivid socks! For every purchase, Happy socks will allocate 10% of net sales to the WWF, with an annual guaranteed contribution of $100,000!
Pros:
- Reinforced heel and toe
- Multiple sizes
- Made from organic cotton
Cons:
- Just one pair — find more WWF socks here!
Available at: Happy Socks
Burn After Writing by Sharon Jones
For the Person Who’s Trying to Spend Less Time Online: This bestselling journal encourages self-reflection through inventive prompts that lets your giftee go deep — in private. When they’re all done, they can hide, it, toss it… or, yes, burn it!
Pros:
- Over 83,000 reviews
- Stunning cover
- Also available in spiral-bound edition
Cons:
- A few shoppers found it a little repetitive
Available at: Amazon
Lush Scrub Up Well Shower Discovery Kit
For the Person Who Takes Forever in the Shower: Did you know Ulta carries Lush products now? Even if we owned a closet full of Lush bath and body products, we’d still want more. That’s why we know this magical gift set will seriously make someone’s holiday!
Pros:
- Comes with shower gel, body scrub and bar soap
- Tingly, minty-fresh scents
- 100% vegan and cruelty-free
Cons:
- Box is fairly plain
Available at: Ulta
