Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s always someone on our holiday list who feels impossible to shop for. Whether they already have everything or say they “don’t want anything,” we’re still determined to grab them something that will wow.

Shop below for a variety of creative holiday gift ideas for the person who’s hardest to shop for in your life!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

21 Holiday Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything

For the Person Who’s Always Stressed: This eye mask is one of our favorite releases of the year. The woody scent of Japanese hinoki combines with a soothing warmth to create a truly relaxing experience — and you get five per pack!

Pros:

May relax eyes and reduce puffiness, tension and strain

Dermatologist-tested and vegan/CF

Portable, individually-wrapped masks

Cons:

No other scents

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $14.00 Get it!

For the Jewelry Lover: The person who has everything likely already owns diamond studs, so why not add a little color to their collection with these beautiful blue topaz earrings? They have a mesmerizing design and shine!

Pros:

Sterling silver setting with 14K gold post

Also available in white topaz

Fast shipping

Cons:

No reviews yet

Available at: LAGOS

Buy at LAGOS | $300.00 Get it!

For the Future Director: This realistic prop money could actually go to a variety of giftees: aspiring movie-makers, kids who love to play pretend or maybe someone who needs a good prank pulled on them. Each stack comes with 100 $100 bills!

Pros:

Top choice of production professionals worldwide

Great reviews

On sale for a limited time!

Cons:

Sadly not real currency!

Available at: Prop Money

Buy at Prop Money | $18.00 Get it!

For the Big Dreamer: The fact is, most of us wait too long to replace our pillows — so grabbing one as a gift is always going to be brilliant. Of course, the quality needs to be there. That’s why we’re recommending this super soft and fluffy pillow that works for all sleeping positions!

Pros:

Available in standard, queen and king sizes

100% cotton twill cover

Specially washed to filter out dust and dirt

Cons:

Some people are allergic to down

Available at: Pacific Coast Feather

Buy at Pacific Coast Feather | $259.00 Get it!

For the Pet Owner: If the person you’re shopping for doesn’t need anything, they might appreciate something for their pet! This soft bolster will protect their furniture from fur and odors — and their pet will really love the removable pillow insert, which adds an extra layer of coziness!

Pros:

Available in two sizes and two colors

Non-slip backing and tucking flap

Currently on sale!

Cons:

No reviews yet

Available at: SureFit

Buy at SureFit | $41.00 Get it!

For the Game Night Host: Sometimes, the best gift is an experience — and this card game is one they can enjoy again and again with family and friends. It’s easy to learn, quick to play and is a great pick for anyone age six to infinity. Prepare for tons of fun!

Pros:

Number one bestseller with 23,000+ reviews

Two to four players — expansion pack available for up to eight

Each game takes just 15 minutes

Cons:

Younger kids might find the directions a little confusing

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $20.00 Get it!

For the Practical Person: You know how annoying it is to have to add a pack of toilet paper to your already-stuffed shopping cart all the time? That’s why this is such a good (and unexpected) gift. You’ll bring this sustainable, extra-cushy, 3-ply TP straight to your giftee. Grab the bigger size for a better value!

Pros:

Made with 100% renewable and sustainable bamboo

Biodegradable

Double-length rolls last longer

Cons:

Some shoppers don’t love that each roll is individually wrapped

Available at: Who Gives a Crap

Buy at Who Gives a Crap | $44.00 Get it!

For the Person Practicing Mindfulness: Candles are classics, but let’s be more creative with our fragrance gifts. This set features a touchable, scent-infused grounding stone, a small diffuser and two essential oil blends that may help your giftee remain grounded and calm whenever, wherever!

Pros:

Packaged in lovely gift box

Blends are made with 100% pure essential oils and sustainably-sourced botanicals

Diffuser and stone are both portable

Cons:

Can’t pick your oil blends

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $20.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves the Little Things: We all wash our hands and use hand lotion — so why not elevate the everyday experience for someone with the help of a luxury set? This festive gift comes with a hand wash, hand lotion and pretty porcelain tray!

Pros:

Divine camellia and lotus fragrance

A gift box so pretty, they’ll want to keep it

Currently on sale!

Cons:

No reviews yet

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue $64.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves a Little Bit of Spice: This bestselling kit is a must for any fans of Hot Ones — or simply fans of spicy food! It comes with everything you need to create seven bottles of homemade hot sauce, from the dried peppers to the labels!

Pros:

Included Scoville chart

Deluxe kit comes with ghost peppers

Customizable sauces

Cons:

Need to make sure your giftee likes spicy food!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $75.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves Little Treats: It’s hard to go wrong with sweets — especially when they’re packaged for the holidays! This fancy little set comes with dark chocolate sea salt caramels as well as berry gummies and champagne gummy bears!

Pros:

Works for any winter holiday

Unique sweets

Free shipping

Cons:

Careful with any dietary restrictions!

Available at: Nordstrom

Buy at Nordstrom | $32.00 Get it!

For the Person Looking to Pick Up a New Hobby: Unlike other craft kits we’ve seen, this top-rated find is absolutely perfect for complete beginners in the crochet world. With step-by-step videos, unlimited help and all of the materials they need, your giftee will soon have their very own little crochet chick to cheep keep!

Pros:

Also available in bunny, penguin and narwhal variations

Easy-to-see stitches

Number one bestseller

Cons:

Not recommended for anyone under 12

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $28.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves a Personal Touch: Whether they hang it up on their Christmas tree, tie it to their handbag or display it on a wall hook, this wool-blend ornament will brighten up a loved one’s winter. It’s colorful, it’s personalized and it has great reviews!

Pros:

Not breakable like other ornaments

Great stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift

Handcrafted

Cons:

A few letters are sold out — shop fast!

Available at: Anthropologie

Buy at Anthropologie | $12.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves Multifunctional Home Decor: This knot pillow is a cute and chic addition to any couch or bed when used as a throw — but it’s more than that! It’s gently weighted and made with squeezable foam for stress relief. The chunky loops are great for fidgety hands too!

Pros:

Three color and two size options

Made with organic cotton and plant-based foam

Easy to spot-clean

Cons:

A few shoppers found it a little pricey

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $79.00 Get it!

For the Homebody: You’ve heard of weighted blankets and pillows — but these weighted hoodies are making a name for themselves too! They’re the ultimate wind-down piece of loungewear to pop on at the end of a long day. Each features glass beads in the quilted panels, weighing 10 pounds total!

Pros:

May help relax muscle soreness and joint pain

Machine-washable

Cozy hood

Cons:

A few sizes are selling out — shop fast!

Available at: Uncommon Goods

Buy at Uncommon Goods | $158.00 Get it!

For the Potty Mouth: From a distance, these just look like nice, shiny pens. Up close, each one has a funny, “demotivational” saying on it, many of which are rated R. Anyone with a good sense of humor (who doesn’t mind a little cussing) will love these!

Pros:

24-pack

Smooth writing

Funny and functional

Cons:

Not for kids!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $13.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves Starry Nights: Turn a living room or bedroom into a colorful galaxy with this powerful projector. It has a diverse array of cosmic projections and RGB colors — and it even has white noise to match different effects!

Pros:

38 scene modes + free design colors

Can use app or smart assistant to adjust

Wake up and sleeping features

Cons:

One of our pricier picks

Available at: Govee

Buy at Govee | $180.00 Get it!

For the Person With Long or Thick Hair: Even if your giftee has the nicest towels in all the land, they’re going to want to switch to this microfiber wrap for drying their hair. It’s designed to lead to a faster dry and stronger, smoother, shinier locks!

Pros:

May leave hair up to four times stronger than traditional drying methods

Three colors

Button-loop closure keeps things hands-free

Cons:

Not necessarily for super short hair

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $25.00 Get it!

For the Animal Lover: Shopping for someone who desperately wishes they could save all of the endangered animals? Check out these vivid socks! For every purchase, Happy socks will allocate 10% of net sales to the WWF, with an annual guaranteed contribution of $100,000!

Pros:

Reinforced heel and toe

Multiple sizes

Made from organic cotton

Cons:

Just one pair — find more WWF socks here!

Available at: Happy Socks

Buy at Happy Socks | $18.00 Get it!

For the Person Who’s Trying to Spend Less Time Online: This bestselling journal encourages self-reflection through inventive prompts that lets your giftee go deep — in private. When they’re all done, they can hide, it, toss it… or, yes, burn it!

Pros:

Over 83,000 reviews

Stunning cover

Also available in spiral-bound edition

Cons:

A few shoppers found it a little repetitive

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $7.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Takes Forever in the Shower: Did you know Ulta carries Lush products now? Even if we owned a closet full of Lush bath and body products, we’d still want more. That’s why we know this magical gift set will seriously make someone’s holiday!

Pros:

Comes with shower gel, body scrub and bar soap

Tingly, minty-fresh scents

100% vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

Box is fairly plain

Available at: Ulta

Buy at Ulta | $32.00 Get it!

