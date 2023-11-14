Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holiday shopping can put a major dent in your wallet — especially if your giftee has expensive taste. Or maybe you want to simply surprise a loved one with a luxury gift. Even if they’d be happy with a pair of socks, it feels good to go big!

We’re going to help you nab super nice, gasp-worthy gifts without totally breaking the bank. Lower prices, higher value — finding affordable luxury gifts can be like finding a needle in a haystack, but we took care of the search. See what we found below!

For the Person Whose Hair Is Their Life: Don’t want to spend $600 on a Dyson Airwrap? Let’s chop a few hundred off that price and grab the Shark FlexStyle instead. This newer, all-in-one air styling and drying system can curl, volumize, smooth and dry hair…all at once! The ultimate holiday gift!

Pros:

Blow dryer and styling wand in one

Comes with five attachments

Measures heat 1,000 times per second

Cons:

Still a few hundred dollars

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $299.95 Get it!

For the Person Who’s Big on Wellness: One of the most well-known infrared sauna blankets costs about $700 — but that’s just more than most people are willing to spend. Our pick is this Sun Home Saunas blanket because the quality is still top-notch, but it saves you a ton of cash!

Pros:

Premium non-toxic fabrics

May detox your body, relieve stress, burn calories and more

Cons:

One shopper noted it was a little hard to get in and out of

Available at: Sun Home Saunas

Buy at Sun Home Saunas | $499.00 Get it!

For the Person Who’s Always on the Go: Adding these insoles to a pair of uncomfortable shoes is a hidden luxury that will make a huge difference in someone’s daily life — especially if they’re always on their feet. Details like odor control and impact-absorbing foam just add to the comfy experience!

Pros:

Huge range of sizes

Shoppers say they provide relief from plantar fasciitis

Cons:

Only one pair per order

Available at: Move

Buy at Move | $40.00 Get it!

For the Person With Witchy Vibes: For obvious reasons, we’re going to offer you a handful of jewelry options. We’ve seen a fairly wide selection of tarot-inspired jewelry, but these pendant necklaces made Us say “wow.” The etched glass is gorgeous and unique, and we love how there are seven Major Arcana to choose from!

Pros:

Gold-plated sterling silver

Available in rose, silver, and rose gold finishes

Cons:

High quality, but not pure gold

Available at: Bisoulovely

Buy at Bisoulovely | $150.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves a Personal Touch: A personalized piece will always add an extra dash of love to a holiday gift. This pendant necklace can be customized in multiple ways. Choose a special symbol for the main disk and add up to five smaller initial tags to go along with it!

Pros:

Available in sterling silver, gold fill, rose gold fill and 14K solid gold

Adjustable length options

Cons:

Must choose from set list of symbols (though the list is large!)

Available at: GLDN

Buy at GLDN | $78.00 See it!

For the Person Who Loves to Sparkle: Diamonds will always be an excellent gift for any jewelry lover, but sometimes the price soars way, way out of budget. Dana Rebecca Designs keeps prices fair while providing you with serious quality and sparkle. These bestselling earrings will fit anyone’s taste too!

Pros:

Available in 14K white gold, yellow gold and rose gold

Post and friction back

Cons:

Giftee must have pierced ears!

Available at: Dana Rebecca Designs

Buy at Dana Rebecca Designs | $395.00 Get it!

For Your Significant Other: Need something romantic for your ride or die? This sterling silver bracelet features an “XOXO” charm and a dangling heart accented with a small diamond. The length is adjustable, so no need to worry about measuring wrists!

Pros:

Sustainable — silver is 100% recycled and diamond is lab-grown

Under $200!

Cons:

Not available in other colors

Available at: J’evar

Buy at J'evar | $150.00 Get it!

For the Cool-Tone Queen: Shopping for someone who only buys silver? Grab them this necklace set! One has a star charm and the other has a bear charm. They look great layered together but can be mixed and matched with other pieces too!

Pros:

Each item comes with its own certificate of authenticity

Comes in a beautiful round box and can include a personalized note

Cons:

Not available in other colors

Available at: Tous

Buy at Tous | $119.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Never Skips Their Skincare Routine: Some luxury skincare costs hundreds of dollars for one small jar. If you want the radiant results without the painful price tag, check out Radical Skincare for gift options. This anti-aging peel is the best for smooth, supple, polished skin!

Pros:

Contains 11 fruit enzymes

Cruelty-free, non-GMO

Cons:

Not as well known as other brands

Available at: Radical Skincare

Buy at Radical Skincare | $45.00 Get it!

For the Person Whose Favorite Hobby Is Sleeping: A luxurious life means a great night’s sleep — every night. That means skipping the grocery store pillows and opting for something worthy of a five-star hotel. This pillow is made with a unique fusion of lyocell fibers and plush down!

Pros:

Limited-time BOGO 50% off deal!

Available in Standard/Queen or King size

Cons:

Not hypoallergenic

Available at: Pacific Coast Feather

Buy at Pacific Coast Feather | $79.00 Get it!

For the Eternally Stylish Person: Switching from fast fashion to high-quality, timeless pieces can make a huge difference in your comfort, confidence and closet. This contemporary knit is made with extra-fine merino wool and virgin cashmere sourced from Italy!

Pros:

Thermoregulating and odor-prohibiting

Responsible Wool Standard certified

Take 15% off with our code WEEKLY15 through the end of the year!

Cons:

Hand wash only (but no need to dry clean!)

Available at: Revived

Buy at Revived | $128.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Needs an Entire Closet Just for Their Shoes: To no one’s surprise, we were immediately head over heels for these water-repellent boots. The red sole is exquisite, the stretchy upper is comfortable and the pressure-relief insole is just the cherry on top!

Pros:

Available in numerous colors (and wool versions)

Limited-time buy more, save more sale with code BFCM2023

Cons:

Non-traditional size guide

Available at: Vivaia

Buy at Vivaia | $140.00 Get it!

For the Fragrance Fan: One of our favorite ways to save money while shopping for luxury goods is by checking out the limited-edition value sets! This enchanting set comes with three different mini perfumes too, which makes it perfect for gifting, as you never know which scent your giftee might prefer!

Pros:

Top designer brand

Stunning box

Cons:

Limited edition

Available at: Sephora

Buy at Sephora | $50.00 Get it!

For the Host or Hostess: The only thing better than serving a bottle of wine to guests? Serving it from a wine chiller! This marble beauty will keep wine the perfect temperature throughout an event — no icebox necessary. It will look beautiful on the table or bar too!

Pros:

Can also be used for champagne or non-alcoholic beverages

Also comes in bamboo and wood variations

Cons:

Must pop in the freezer or fridge before use — make room!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $35.00 Get it!

For the Person Who’s Never Without Hand Sanitizer: A full-size rinse-free Aesop hand wash is a bit pricey for many shoppers — but this rinse-free hand wash is priced just right! It’s such a great idea for a stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift!

Pros:

Just $10!

Moisturizing and non-sticky

Cons:

Fairly small bottle

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue $10.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Loves Their Beauty Sleep: Some popular mulberry silk pillowcases cost nearly $100. Too pricy? Don’t switch to cheap satin. BlueHills offers 100% mulberry silk pillowcases for under $30 each! The best part? Your two-pack also comes with a silk sleep mask!

Pros:

Great gift box

Works for couples

Cons:

Not a huge color range

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $55.00 Get it!

For the Person Who’s Always Cold: UGG makes so many giftable items, but if you want to keep your purchase under $100, make sure you don’t skip over this scarf. It’s unbelievably soft, it looks great and it actually has a loop at one end to keep it wrapped in place!

Pros:

Cozy faux fur

Genuine leather UGG logo

Cons:

No reviews yet

Available at: Anthropologie

Buy at Anthropologie | $88.00 Get it!

For the Person Whose Wish List Is Full of Designer Brands: Remember, designer bags aren’t your only option. Opting for a wallet or card case is a smart way to get that designer logo and quality without blowing your budget. The best part about this pick is that it’s small enough to fit into practically any purse (or pocket)!

Pros:

Reptile-embossed genuine leather

Four exterior card slots and center slip pocket

Cons:

Not vegan-friendly

Available at: Nordstrom

Buy at Nordstrom | $68.00 Get it!

For the Person With a Sweet Tooth: If your giftee’s luxurious taste expands to their tastebuds, then look no further for a gift! This advent calendar comes with 24 assorted Godiva chocolates for a totally mouth-watering holiday season. This is a gift they can enjoy again and again!

Pros:

Fun, cute packaging

Variety of flavors and ingredients

Cons:

Not vegan-friendly

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $31.00 Get it!

For the Person Whose Smile Shines: This is the type of gift that’s so good that even though it’s on the smaller side, gifting just one will have a major positive effect. Any beauty lover would be thrilled with this iconic gloss’ mirror-like shine and minty-vanilla scent!

Pros:

Designed to protect lips from drying out

Eight shades (including clear)

Cons:

Pricey for the size

Available at: Sephora

Buy at Sephora | $40.00 Get it!

For the Person Always Burning a Candle: Candles are great gifts, but they’re common gifts. If you want something a little more unique for a candle lover, check out this bestselling set. It comes with a wick trimmer, a wick snuffer and a wick dipper, and it comes in a nice gift box!

Pros:

Six color options

Stainless steel tools

Cons:

Not a super well-known brand

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $15.00 Get it!

