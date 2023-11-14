21 Best Beauty and Fashion Gifts for the Holidays

Want to sparkle and shine this holiday season? We’ve got the best beauty and fashion gifts for all of the ladies on your list. From jewelry that glistens to skincare that gives you a glow, these premium products will brighten your spirit and your complexion.
Elevate your beauty and fashion game with these editor-approved essentials. Cozy clothing, amazing accessories, makeup must-haves and more! Shop our top present picks below.
Charlotte Tilbury’s Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets Gift Set $279 Value
For the Beauty Buff: Christmas came early with this gorgeous gift set from cult-classic beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury! This Lucky Chest features 12 award-winning and bestselling products, including the fan-favorite Magic Cream, Beauty Blush Wand, Lip Cheat Lip Liner and Hot Lips Lipstick. Get ready to look glam for the holidays!
Pros:
- Amazing selection of award-winning products
- Pretty packaging
Cons:
- Expensive (but a great value!)
Available at: Nordstrom
The Outset Daily Essentials Regimen Bundle
For the Skincare Superfan: Simplify your skincare routine with these three essential products from The Outset, Scarlett Johansson‘s buzzy beauty brand. Included in this set are the award-winning Prep Serum, the Daily Moisturizer and the Antioxidant Cleanser. Say hello to hydrated, smooth skin with this trusty trio!
Pros:
- Award-winning serum
- Vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested
Cons:
- May potentially irritate sensitive skin — do a patch test first, and you’ll be good to go!
Available at: The Outset
Dyson Limited-Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler in Ceramic Pop
For the Hair Heroine: Is the Dyson Airwrap a major investment? Yes. But is it worth it? Absolutely! This multi-styler hair device allows you to dry, curl, shape and smooth your strands like you’re getting a professional blowout. Plus, this limited-edition Ceramic Pop design is a work of art!
Pros:
- Limited-edition colorway (so cute!)
- Salon-quality hair styling from home
Cons:
- Expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
IT Cosmetics Supersize Confidence Day Night 2-Piece Kit
For the Hydrated Honeys: The name says it all — get a beauty confidence boost with this Confidence in a Cream duo from IT Cosmetics! Apply the moisturizer in the morning for all-day hydration and use the night cream for your best beauty sleep.
Pros:
- On sale!
- Anti-aging benefits
Cons:
- May irritate sensitive skin — don’t forget about the patch test!
Available at: QVC
Unique Vintage Red Patent Leather Ballet Kitten Heels
For the Lady in Red: Paint the town red in these fashion-forward ballet kitten heels! A fresh take on the ballet flats trend, these patent leather pumps are vintage-inspired and versatile. Team these stylish shoes with an LBD for a holiday party, or jeans and a sweater for date night.
Pros:
- Budget-friendly
- Ballet shoes and the color red are both trending this season!
Cons:
- No reviews yet — be the first!
Available at: Unique Vintage
Ugg Tazzlita Slippers
For the Toasty Trendsetter: For those of you who couldn’t track down the viral Ugg Tazz slippers, these new Tazzlita are a fresh take on the popular footwear. Made with the brand’s signature shearling, these platform slippers are perfect for indoor and outdoor use.
Pros:
- Comfy and cozy
- Easy to slip on when you’re in a rush
Cons:
- Not as trendy as the Tazz slippers
Available at: Zappos
ATM Merino Blend Crewneck Sweater
For the Sweater Sweetheart: This merino blend crewneck sweater from ATM is classic, chic and comfy. Featuring a heathered appearance with contrast stitching and pointelle detailing, this high-quality knit is a fall and winter staple. We love the slightly oversized fit and beautiful blue color.
Pros:
- Cozy-chic
- This type of sweater will never go out of style
Cons:
- Pricey for some shoppers
Available at: ATM
JAXXON Iced Out Silver Jewelry Set
For the Blinged-Out Babe: Ice, ice, baby! Add some sparkle to any outfit with this silver jewelry set from JAXXON, complete with a Cuban link bracelet and chain necklace. Both bejeweled pieces feature pavé-studded simulant diamonds. Ladies, frost yourselves!
Pros:
- Subtle sparkle
- Matching set feels elevated and elegant
Cons:
- Pricey (but on sale!)
Available at: JAXXON
Hero Cosmetics Invisible+ Mighty Patch
For the Person With Acne-Prone Skin: Peace out, pimples! Get rid of stubborn acne with these Invisible+ Mighty Patches from Hero Cosmetics. Virtually invisible and ultra-thin, these clear hydrocolloid stickers go undercover to banish blemishes. Gentle and safe for sensitive skin!
Pros:
- Clear and thin — can wear out during the day
- Zaps zits
Cons:
- Might not be enough to give on its own
Available at: Hero Cosmetics
Method Lash Vixen Eyelashes
For the Eyelash Enthusiast: Go glam with these Vixen Eyelashes from Method Lash! These flirty false lashes offer extra fullness and length without feeling fake. Easy to apply for everyday wear or a special occasion!
Pros:
- Flirty and flattering
- Everyday glamour
Cons:
- Not everyone loves false lashes
Available at: Method Lash
Isagenix Collagen Elixir
For the Person Who Wants to Age Backwards: Formulated with marine collagen peptides and botanicals, this Collagen Elixir leaves your skin plumper and your hair and nails stronger. According to a clinical study, 100% of participants experienced increased collagen levels and 91% noticed a more youthful complexion. This elixir helps reduce fine lines and brighten your skin.
Pros:
- Good taste
- Helps with hair growth and skin elasticity
Cons:
- Results may vary
Available at: Isagenix
VRAI Silver Diamond Stud Earrings
For the Diamond Darling: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! Don’t know what to get your lady for the holidays? Every girl adores dazzling diamonds! These silver stud earrings are a style staple.
Pros:
- Timeless and chic
- Goes with everything
Cons:
- Expensive
Available at: VRAI
Eight Saints Up the Anti Night Cream
For the Beauty Sleeper: Feel refreshed overnight with the Eight Saints Up the Anti Night Cream! An InStyle Editor’s Pick, this anti-aging night cream firms, plumps and smooths skin while reducing wrinkles.
Pros:
- Ultra-moisturizing
- Anti-aging benefits
Cons:
- Some may find this cream to be too heavy
Available at: Eight Saints
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand
For Someone on the Search for the Fountain of Youth: This award-winning Radiant Renewal Wand targets fine lines, blemishes, dark circles and puffiness. Engineered with light-enabled technology, a galvanic current, therapeutic warmth and a facial massage, this tool soothes and smooths skin.
Pros:
- Award-winning
- Reduces fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and puffiness
Cons:
Available at: Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan
For the Cozy Queen: New this season, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan is like your favorite blanket in the form of a sweater. Take this trendy cardigan from lounging around the house to loading up groceries at the supermarket. Cute enough for a coffee date and comfy enough for the couch.
Pros:
- Super soft and cozy
- Cardigans are trending this season!
Cons:
- Fit is not the most flattering
Available at: Nordstrom
Sephora Mini Luxe Vibes Beauty Set
For the Ladies of Luxury: If you’ve always wanted to try La Mer, Tom Ford, Hourglass and Kérastase, now’s your chance to score luxury labels without breaking the bank! This Sephora Favorites set features some of the most iconic beauty products in travel sizes. A $131 value for only $49!
Pros:
- Amazing value
- Great way to sample the products without buying the full size
Cons:
- Product may run out quickly
Available at: Sephora
Kurt Geiger London Crystal Bow Crossbody Bag
For the Glitter Girlies: This holiday season, bows don’t just belong on top of your wrapped gift — they also belong on top of your handbag! We’re seriously smitten with this jewel-encrusted crossbody bag from Kurt Geiger London. It’s a dreamy accessory for any holiday party!
Pros:
- Perfect for the holidays
- Special fashion statement
Cons:
- Not as versatile as a plain black bag
Available at: Nordstrom
Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set
For the Lady With Luscious Lips: The hype is real — the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is truly a holy grail beauty product. And now you can score this cult-favorite lip balm in five juicy flavors! Surprise one lucky loved one with this gift set or scatter the travel-sized samples as stocking stuffers.
Pros:
- Leaves lips feeling soft and smooth
- Five travel-sized flavors
Cons:
- None!
Available at: Amazon
Kendra Scott Pendant Necklace
For the Girl Who’s a Gem: Shopping for that special someone? Every girl will appreciate this pretty pendant from Kendra Scott! Choose from 82 different shades (!) — you can pick her birthstone or her favorite color. The most meaningful gift!
Pros:
- Budget-friendly and on sale
- 82 different stone/shade options
Cons:
- Many shoppers already have it
Available at: Amazon
Sol de Janeiro Hair and Body Fragrance
For the Friend Who Experiments With New Fragrances: Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream earned such high praise for its irresistible aroma that the brand released a perfume in the same scent. This Hair and Body Fragrance will make you smell like a tropical vacation meets a delicious dessert!
Pros:
- Smells AMAZING
- Affordable
Cons:
- Scent is not long-lasting
Available at: Amazon
Lillusory Two-Piece Sweater Set
For the Loungewear Lover: It’s officially sweater weather! Stay comfy while looking chic in this two-piece loungewear set. Mix and match the crewneck and the cozy pants! We’ll be living in this set all season.
Pros:
- Super soft and comfortable
- Easy everyday outfit
Cons:
- Some say the pants are too short
Available at: Amazon
