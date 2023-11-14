21 Best Beauty and Fashion Gifts for the Holidays

Want to sparkle and shine this holiday season? We’ve got the best beauty and fashion gifts for all of the ladies on your list. From jewelry that glistens to skincare that gives you a glow, these premium products will brighten your spirit and your complexion.

Elevate your beauty and fashion game with these editor-approved essentials. Cozy clothing, amazing accessories, makeup must-haves and more! Shop our top present picks below.

For the Beauty Buff: Christmas came early with this gorgeous gift set from cult-classic beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury! This Lucky Chest features 12 award-winning and bestselling products, including the fan-favorite Magic Cream, Beauty Blush Wand, Lip Cheat Lip Liner and Hot Lips Lipstick. Get ready to look glam for the holidays!

Pros:

Amazing selection of award-winning products

Pretty packaging

Cons:

Expensive (but a great value!)

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Skincare Superfan: Simplify your skincare routine with these three essential products from The Outset, Scarlett Johansson‘s buzzy beauty brand. Included in this set are the award-winning Prep Serum, the Daily Moisturizer and the Antioxidant Cleanser. Say hello to hydrated, smooth skin with this trusty trio!

Pros:

Award-winning serum

Vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested

Cons:

May potentially irritate sensitive skin — do a patch test first, and you’ll be good to go!

Available at: The Outset

For the Hair Heroine: Is the Dyson Airwrap a major investment? Yes. But is it worth it? Absolutely! This multi-styler hair device allows you to dry, curl, shape and smooth your strands like you’re getting a professional blowout. Plus, this limited-edition Ceramic Pop design is a work of art!

Pros:

Limited-edition colorway (so cute!)

Salon-quality hair styling from home

Cons:

Expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Hydrated Honeys: The name says it all — get a beauty confidence boost with this Confidence in a Cream duo from IT Cosmetics! Apply the moisturizer in the morning for all-day hydration and use the night cream for your best beauty sleep.

Pros:

On sale!

Anti-aging benefits

Cons:

May irritate sensitive skin — don’t forget about the patch test!

Available at: QVC

For the Lady in Red: Paint the town red in these fashion-forward ballet kitten heels! A fresh take on the ballet flats trend, these patent leather pumps are vintage-inspired and versatile. Team these stylish shoes with an LBD for a holiday party, or jeans and a sweater for date night.

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Ballet shoes and the color red are both trending this season!

Cons:

No reviews yet — be the first!

Available at: Unique Vintage

For the Toasty Trendsetter: For those of you who couldn’t track down the viral Ugg Tazz slippers, these new Tazzlita are a fresh take on the popular footwear. Made with the brand’s signature shearling, these platform slippers are perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

Pros:

Comfy and cozy

Easy to slip on when you’re in a rush

Cons:

Not as trendy as the Tazz slippers

Available at: Zappos

For the Sweater Sweetheart: This merino blend crewneck sweater from ATM is classic, chic and comfy. Featuring a heathered appearance with contrast stitching and pointelle detailing, this high-quality knit is a fall and winter staple. We love the slightly oversized fit and beautiful blue color.

Pros:

Cozy-chic

This type of sweater will never go out of style

Cons:

Pricey for some shoppers

Available at: ATM

For the Blinged-Out Babe: Ice, ice, baby! Add some sparkle to any outfit with this silver jewelry set from JAXXON, complete with a Cuban link bracelet and chain necklace. Both bejeweled pieces feature pavé-studded simulant diamonds. Ladies, frost yourselves!

Pros:

Subtle sparkle

Matching set feels elevated and elegant

Cons:

Pricey (but on sale!)

Available at: JAXXON

For the Person With Acne-Prone Skin: Peace out, pimples! Get rid of stubborn acne with these Invisible+ Mighty Patches from Hero Cosmetics. Virtually invisible and ultra-thin, these clear hydrocolloid stickers go undercover to banish blemishes. Gentle and safe for sensitive skin!

Pros:

Clear and thin — can wear out during the day

Zaps zits

Cons:

Might not be enough to give on its own

Available at: Hero Cosmetics

For the Eyelash Enthusiast: Go glam with these Vixen Eyelashes from Method Lash! These flirty false lashes offer extra fullness and length without feeling fake. Easy to apply for everyday wear or a special occasion!

Pros:

Flirty and flattering

Everyday glamour

Cons:

Not everyone loves false lashes

Available at: Method Lash

For the Person Who Wants to Age Backwards: Formulated with marine collagen peptides and botanicals, this Collagen Elixir leaves your skin plumper and your hair and nails stronger. According to a clinical study, 100% of participants experienced increased collagen levels and 91% noticed a more youthful complexion. This elixir helps reduce fine lines and brighten your skin.

Pros:

Good taste

Helps with hair growth and skin elasticity

Cons:

Results may vary

Available at: Isagenix

For the Diamond Darling: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! Don’t know what to get your lady for the holidays? Every girl adores dazzling diamonds! These silver stud earrings are a style staple.

Pros:

Timeless and chic

Goes with everything

Cons:

Expensive

Available at: VRAI

For the Beauty Sleeper: Feel refreshed overnight with the Eight Saints Up the Anti Night Cream! An InStyle Editor’s Pick, this anti-aging night cream firms, plumps and smooths skin while reducing wrinkles.

Pros:

Ultra-moisturizing

Anti-aging benefits

Cons:

Some may find this cream to be too heavy

Available at: Eight Saints

For Someone on the Search for the Fountain of Youth: This award-winning Radiant Renewal Wand targets fine lines, blemishes, dark circles and puffiness. Engineered with light-enabled technology, a galvanic current, therapeutic warmth and a facial massage, this tool soothes and smooths skin.

Pros:

Award-winning

Reduces fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and puffiness

Cons:

Available at: Amazon

For the Cozy Queen: New this season, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan is like your favorite blanket in the form of a sweater. Take this trendy cardigan from lounging around the house to loading up groceries at the supermarket. Cute enough for a coffee date and comfy enough for the couch.

Pros:

Super soft and cozy

Cardigans are trending this season!

Cons:

Fit is not the most flattering

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Ladies of Luxury: If you’ve always wanted to try La Mer, Tom Ford, Hourglass and Kérastase, now’s your chance to score luxury labels without breaking the bank! This Sephora Favorites set features some of the most iconic beauty products in travel sizes. A $131 value for only $49!

Pros:

Amazing value

Great way to sample the products without buying the full size

Cons:

Product may run out quickly

Available at: Sephora

For the Glitter Girlies: This holiday season, bows don’t just belong on top of your wrapped gift — they also belong on top of your handbag! We’re seriously smitten with this jewel-encrusted crossbody bag from Kurt Geiger London. It’s a dreamy accessory for any holiday party!

Pros:

Perfect for the holidays

Special fashion statement

Cons:

Not as versatile as a plain black bag

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Lady With Luscious Lips: The hype is real — the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is truly a holy grail beauty product. And now you can score this cult-favorite lip balm in five juicy flavors! Surprise one lucky loved one with this gift set or scatter the travel-sized samples as stocking stuffers.

Pros:

Leaves lips feeling soft and smooth

Five travel-sized flavors

Cons:

None!

Available at: Amazon

For the Girl Who’s a Gem: Shopping for that special someone? Every girl will appreciate this pretty pendant from Kendra Scott! Choose from 82 different shades (!) — you can pick her birthstone or her favorite color. The most meaningful gift!

Pros:

Budget-friendly and on sale

82 different stone/shade options

Cons:

Many shoppers already have it

Available at: Amazon

For the Friend Who Experiments With New Fragrances: Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream earned such high praise for its irresistible aroma that the brand released a perfume in the same scent. This Hair and Body Fragrance will make you smell like a tropical vacation meets a delicious dessert!

Pros:

Smells AMAZING

Affordable

Cons:

Scent is not long-lasting

Available at: Amazon

For the Loungewear Lover: It’s officially sweater weather! Stay comfy while looking chic in this two-piece loungewear set. Mix and match the crewneck and the cozy pants! We’ll be living in this set all season.

Pros:

Super soft and comfortable

Easy everyday outfit

Cons:

Some say the pants are too short

Available at: Amazon

