We love all maternal figures — moms, aunts, grandmas, pet moms, Taylor Swift (Mother). What better way to show your mom how much you care than picking out a thoughtful present for the holidays?

Make your mom’s days merry and bright with our editor-approved gift guide! There’s something for every lady on this list — cozy clothing, personalized jewelry and self-care staples. Spread the love this holiday season with these must-haves for mamas!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

For the Person With Cold Feet: Best Mama ever! Keep your toes toasty in these super soft slippers with a sweet message. Your mom will smile ever time she slips these shoes on.

Pros:

Comfy and cozy

Affordable

Cons:

Only two size options

Available at: Amazon

For Someone Who Sparkles: Handmade and heartfelt, this beaded bracelet from Little Words Project is such a meaningful gift for any mama. Friendship bracelets are making a comeback, so spread the love with this personalized present.

Pros:

Pretty and personalized

Affordable

Cons:

One size — might not fit perfectly

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Woman Who Loves Wine: Wine for your mama — we say, wine not? This Winter Wonderland gift set included six bottles of red and white wine. Hello, happy hour!

Pros:

On sale!

Great for a girls’ night or holiday party

Cons:

Not for pregnant mamas

Available at: Wine on Sale

For the Storyteller: Sign up for a StoryWorth subscription so you can record your family’s oral history! This is a gift that can be passed down from generation to generation. Each membership comes with weekly story prompts and a black-and-white interior hardcover book.

Pros:

Special and sentimental

Easy to use

Cons:

Might not be ideal for those who aren’t technologically savvy

Available at: StoryWorth

For the Wellness Woman: If you want to improve your overall wellness, try these CBD capsules from NextEvo Naturals! According to reviews, these dietary supplements may help support healthy sleep, relieve pain, reduce stress and anxiety.

Pros:

May help with pain relief

Reduces stress and anxiety

Cons:

Results may vary — check with a physician if any concerns!

Available at: NextEvo Naturals

For That Special Someone: Somewhere out there, a grandmother is gushing over this personalized birthstone ring from Bradford Exchange. You can customize the size, names and birthstones to represent all the members of your family. If you like it, then you should put a ring on it!

Pros:

Personalized present

Can customize size, names and birthstones

Cons:

Might be too colorful for some

Available at: Bradford Exchange

Related: 29 Best Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List — Starting at $9 As the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey famously said, “It’s tiiime!” The holidays are finally here. Put away your pumpkins — it’s time to deck the halls, trim the tree and get the gifts! If you ask Us, it’s never too early to start holiday shopping. And if you’re already thinking about stocking stuffers, then we’ve […]

For the Person Craving Peace and Quiet: Elevate your baby’s sleep experience with this bestselling bassinet! The SNOO adds an extra one or two hours of sleep per night with soothing womb-like motion and sound (every parent’s dream!). In addition, the SNOO sleep trains little ones and the 5-second swaddle prevents dangerous rolling.

Pros:

Improves sleep and reduces fussing

Prevents rolling as a safety function

Cons:

Pricey — take a peek at the many options available!

Available at: Happiest Baby

For the Minimalist Mama: The Bugaboo Butterfly is a game-changer for mothers! It only takes one second to fold this compact stroller for on-the-go storage. Lightweight, portable and comfortable, this device fits babies and toddlers up to 50 pounds.

Pros:

Ultra-compact

Designed for growing babies for longer use

Cons:

Expensive

Available at: Amazon

For the Gal on the Go: Take this Everywhere Belt Bag from lululemon everywhere — on a walk, on a trip, on a grocery run. This viral fanny pack is lightweight and compact with zipper closure and multiple compartments for safekeeping. More than enough room for your wallet, keys and phone!

Pros:

Hands-free convenience

Trendy and popular

Cons:

Sell out quickly

Available at: lululemon

For the Organized One: Keep your baby’s belongings neat and tidy with this functional storage basket. Featuring sturdy straps to hang on the side of a crib, this colorful rope organizer also serves as a diaper caddy, stroller bag or changing pad.

Pros:

Compact and convenient

Affordable

Cons:

May flatten out over time

Available at: Amazon

For Someone Who’s Stressed: Struggling with anxiety or stress? Awaken your senses with this aromatherapy gift set from Lifelines! Complete with a travel-sized essential oils diffuser, these grounding stones are fidget tools designed for stress relief on the go. Inhale the relaxing scent of crisp mountain air for energy and citrus grove for joy.

Pros:

Affordable

Travel-friendly

Cons:

Scents may not appeal to everyone

Available at: Amazon

For the Lady of Luxury: Normally we can’t afford to splurge on La Mer’s luxury skincare line. But Christmas came early with this mini cream set — a $242 value for only $95! The collection includes The Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil, The Concentrate and Crème de la Mer to smooth and soothe dry skin.

Pros:

Incredible deal

Premium skincare products

Cons:

Products may run out quickly

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Hydrated Heroine: TikTok made Us do it! This viral Stanley Cup is the coolest way to stay hydrated. Made from stainless steel, this 40-ounce Quencher Travel Tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 11 hours and keeps hot for up to seven hours.

Pros:

Great way to stay hydrated on the go

Fits into cup holders

Cute colors!

Cons:

Large — not the easiest to transport

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Person With Happy Feet: Moms love Uggs — we don’t make the rules. These boots are back in style, so snag them before they sell out! Crafted with soft shearling, this fan-favorite footwear will keep your mama warm and cozy all winter long.

Pros:

Classic and cozy

Easy to slip on and off

Cons:

Not as trendy as shorter Ugg styles

Available at: Nordstrom

Related: 19 Best Wellness Gifts for Your Health-Conscious Friends For some of Us, the holidays are a time to indulge — drink all the eggnog, eat all the sweets and avoid the gym until our New Year’s resolutions kick in. But for others, health is wealth year-round. If you have friends or family who are focused on wellness and well-being, then we have the perfect […]

For the Cozy Queen: Sweet dreams are made of Barefoot Dreams fabric! From blankets to beanies and socks to sweaters, this brand is known for luxuriously soft staples. And this CozyChic robe is no exception! Your mom will never want to take this layering loungewear off.

Pros:

Buttery soft

A loungewear essential

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Beauty Sleeper: To this day, one of the best gifts I’ve ever received was this Slip Silk Eye Mask. Now I can’t go to sleep without it! If you want to sleep like a baby and block out any light, then this silky-smooth eye mask is a nighttime necessity.

Pros:

Silky-smooth

Blocks out light

On sale!

Cons:

Some say it’s too small/thin

Available at: Amazon

For Someone Who’s Sentimental: Back in the day, mothers cherished handwritten notes and art projects like prized possessions. Now as adults, you can deliver the same sentiment with this fill-in-the-blank journal expressing how much you love your mom!

Pros:

Personalized present

Affordable and on sale!

Cons:

Small gift (more of a stocking stuffer)

Available at: Amazon

For the Person Who Lives in Pajamas: We plan on living in loungewear from now until New Year’s Eve. And these plaid pajamas are perfect for the holidays! Festive flannel for the win.

Pros:

Ultra-comfy

Holiday plaid print

Cons:

Expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Travel Trendsetter: Looking for your new travel uniform? These AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants from Spanx are comfy-chic for elevated ease. Cut from a fine knit, these drapey pants are lightweight and luxuriously soft.

Pros:

Available in 5 colors sizes XS to 3X

Super soft and comfy

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Spanx

For the Mama Who Deserves a Massage: If your mom’s guilty pleasure is a massage, then she’ll love this spa-like treatment on the go! This neck and back massage pillow allows you to enjoy a deep tissue massage while you’re watching TV on the couch, working at a desk or driving in the car. And the heat function is especially soothing in the winter!

Pros:

Relaxing pain relief

Heat function for the winter

Cons:

May be too much pressure for some

Available at: Amazon

Related: 21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for All Kinds of Men Need a gift for a guy in your life? Let’s dive into the best holiday gifts for men this year. Whether he’s a big traveler, a stylish gentleman or a grill master, we have some fresh and thoughtful ideas for you! See below for our favorite holiday gifts for men, and remember, the earlier you […]

For Someone Who Loves Soothing Scents: Who needs 12 drummers drumming when you could have 12 Volupsa candles instead? Light up the holiday season with this luxury advent calendar from Sephora, featuring a dozen votives in bestselling scents.

Pros:

Festive fragrances

Great gift set

Cons:

Some said there were issues with the wick working

Available at: Sephora

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us