We love all maternal figures — moms, aunts, grandmas, pet moms, Taylor Swift (Mother). What better way to show your mom how much you care than picking out a thoughtful present for the holidays?
Make your mom’s days merry and bright with our editor-approved gift guide! There’s something for every lady on this list — cozy clothing, personalized jewelry and self-care staples. Spread the love this holiday season with these must-haves for mamas!
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Best Mama Slippers
For the Person With Cold Feet: Best Mama ever! Keep your toes toasty in these super soft slippers with a sweet message. Your mom will smile ever time she slips these shoes on.
Pros:
- Comfy and cozy
- Affordable
Cons:
- Only two size options
Available at: Amazon
Little Words Project Mama Beaded Bracelet
For Someone Who Sparkles: Handmade and heartfelt, this beaded bracelet from Little Words Project is such a meaningful gift for any mama. Friendship bracelets are making a comeback, so spread the love with this personalized present.
Pros:
- Pretty and personalized
- Affordable
Cons:
- One size — might not fit perfectly
Available at: Nordstrom
Wine Winter Wonderland Case of 6 Bottles
For the Woman Who Loves Wine: Wine for your mama — we say, wine not? This Winter Wonderland gift set included six bottles of red and white wine. Hello, happy hour!
Pros:
- On sale!
- Great for a girls’ night or holiday party
Cons:
- Not for pregnant mamas
Available at: Wine on Sale
StoryWorth Subscription
For the Storyteller: Sign up for a StoryWorth subscription so you can record your family’s oral history! This is a gift that can be passed down from generation to generation. Each membership comes with weekly story prompts and a black-and-white interior hardcover book.
Pros:
- Special and sentimental
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Might not be ideal for those who aren’t technologically savvy
Available at: StoryWorth
NextEvo Naturals Daily Wellness CBD Capsules
For the Wellness Woman: If you want to improve your overall wellness, try these CBD capsules from NextEvo Naturals! According to reviews, these dietary supplements may help support healthy sleep, relieve pain, reduce stress and anxiety.
Pros:
- May help with pain relief
- Reduces stress and anxiety
Cons:
- Results may vary — check with a physician if any concerns!
Available at: NextEvo Naturals
Bradford Exchange Personalized Birthstone Ring
For That Special Someone: Somewhere out there, a grandmother is gushing over this personalized birthstone ring from Bradford Exchange. You can customize the size, names and birthstones to represent all the members of your family. If you like it, then you should put a ring on it!
Pros:
- Personalized present
- Can customize size, names and birthstones
Cons:
- Might be too colorful for some
Available at: Bradford Exchange
Happiest Baby SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet
For the Person Craving Peace and Quiet: Elevate your baby’s sleep experience with this bestselling bassinet! The SNOO adds an extra one or two hours of sleep per night with soothing womb-like motion and sound (every parent’s dream!). In addition, the SNOO sleep trains little ones and the 5-second swaddle prevents dangerous rolling.
Pros:
- Improves sleep and reduces fussing
- Prevents rolling as a safety function
Cons:
- Pricey — take a peek at the many options available!
Available at: Happiest Baby
Bugaboo Butterfly 1-Second Fold Ultra-Compact Stroller
For the Minimalist Mama: The Bugaboo Butterfly is a game-changer for mothers! It only takes one second to fold this compact stroller for on-the-go storage. Lightweight, portable and comfortable, this device fits babies and toddlers up to 50 pounds.
Pros:
- Ultra-compact
- Designed for growing babies for longer use
Cons:
- Expensive
Available at: Amazon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
For the Gal on the Go: Take this Everywhere Belt Bag from lululemon everywhere — on a walk, on a trip, on a grocery run. This viral fanny pack is lightweight and compact with zipper closure and multiple compartments for safekeeping. More than enough room for your wallet, keys and phone!
Pros:
- Hands-free convenience
- Trendy and popular
Cons:
- Sell out quickly
Available at: lululemon
Natemia Rope Nursery Organizer
For the Organized One: Keep your baby’s belongings neat and tidy with this functional storage basket. Featuring sturdy straps to hang on the side of a crib, this colorful rope organizer also serves as a diaper caddy, stroller bag or changing pad.
Pros:
- Compact and convenient
- Affordable
Cons:
- May flatten out over time
Available at: Amazon
Lifelines Sensory Immersion Gift Set
For Someone Who’s Stressed: Struggling with anxiety or stress? Awaken your senses with this aromatherapy gift set from Lifelines! Complete with a travel-sized essential oils diffuser, these grounding stones are fidget tools designed for stress relief on the go. Inhale the relaxing scent of crisp mountain air for energy and citrus grove for joy.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Travel-friendly
Cons:
- Scents may not appeal to everyone
Available at: Amazon
Holiday Mini Cream Collection $242 Value
For the Lady of Luxury: Normally we can’t afford to splurge on La Mer’s luxury skincare line. But Christmas came early with this mini cream set — a $242 value for only $95! The collection includes The Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil, The Concentrate and Crème de la Mer to smooth and soothe dry skin.
Pros:
- Incredible deal
- Premium skincare products
Cons:
- Products may run out quickly
Available at: Nordstrom
Stanley Cup
For the Hydrated Heroine: TikTok made Us do it! This viral Stanley Cup is the coolest way to stay hydrated. Made from stainless steel, this 40-ounce Quencher Travel Tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 11 hours and keeps hot for up to seven hours.
Pros:
- Great way to stay hydrated on the go
- Fits into cup holders
- Cute colors!
Cons:
- Large — not the easiest to transport
Available at: Nordstrom
Ugg Classic Mini Boots
For the Person With Happy Feet: Moms love Uggs — we don’t make the rules. These boots are back in style, so snag them before they sell out! Crafted with soft shearling, this fan-favorite footwear will keep your mama warm and cozy all winter long.
Pros:
- Classic and cozy
- Easy to slip on and off
Cons:
- Not as trendy as shorter Ugg styles
Available at: Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe
For the Cozy Queen: Sweet dreams are made of Barefoot Dreams fabric! From blankets to beanies and socks to sweaters, this brand is known for luxuriously soft staples. And this CozyChic robe is no exception! Your mom will never want to take this layering loungewear off.
Pros:
- Buttery soft
- A loungewear essential
Cons:
- Pricey
Available at: Nordstrom
Slip Silk Eye Mask
For the Beauty Sleeper: To this day, one of the best gifts I’ve ever received was this Slip Silk Eye Mask. Now I can’t go to sleep without it! If you want to sleep like a baby and block out any light, then this silky-smooth eye mask is a nighttime necessity.
Pros:
- Silky-smooth
- Blocks out light
- On sale!
Cons:
- Some say it’s too small/thin
Available at: Amazon
What I Love About-Mom Fill-in-the-Blank Journal
For Someone Who’s Sentimental: Back in the day, mothers cherished handwritten notes and art projects like prized possessions. Now as adults, you can deliver the same sentiment with this fill-in-the-blank journal expressing how much you love your mom!
Pros:
- Personalized present
- Affordable and on sale!
Cons:
- Small gift (more of a stocking stuffer)
Available at: Amazon
Eberjey Plaid Pajamas
For the Person Who Lives in Pajamas: We plan on living in loungewear from now until New Year’s Eve. And these plaid pajamas are perfect for the holidays! Festive flannel for the win.
Pros:
- Ultra-comfy
- Holiday plaid print
Cons:
- Expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
Spanx AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants
For the Travel Trendsetter: Looking for your new travel uniform? These AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants from Spanx are comfy-chic for elevated ease. Cut from a fine knit, these drapey pants are lightweight and luxuriously soft.
Pros:
- Available in 5 colors sizes XS to 3X
- Super soft and comfy
Cons:
- Pricey
Available at: Spanx
Zyllion Neck and Back Massager
For the Mama Who Deserves a Massage: If your mom’s guilty pleasure is a massage, then she’ll love this spa-like treatment on the go! This neck and back massage pillow allows you to enjoy a deep tissue massage while you’re watching TV on the couch, working at a desk or driving in the car. And the heat function is especially soothing in the winter!
Pros:
- Relaxing pain relief
- Heat function for the winter
Cons:
- May be too much pressure for some
Available at: Amazon
Volupsa 12-Day Advent Calendar
For Someone Who Loves Soothing Scents: Who needs 12 drummers drumming when you could have 12 Volupsa candles instead? Light up the holiday season with this luxury advent calendar from Sephora, featuring a dozen votives in bestselling scents.
Pros:
- Festive fragrances
- Great gift set
Cons:
- Some said there were issues with the wick working
Available at: Sephora
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!