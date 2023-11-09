As the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey famously said, “It’s tiiime!” The holidays are finally here. Put away your pumpkins — it’s time to deck the halls, trim the tree and get the gifts! If you ask Us, it’s never too early to start holiday shopping. And if you’re already thinking about stocking stuffers, then we’ve got the perfect presents for you!

Below are 29 trinkets and treasures that seem small but pack a punch. From top-rated tech to budget-friendly jewelry, these special gifts are anything but average. Whether you’re browsing for your significant other, your schoolkid or yourself, these stocking stuffers will spread all the joy this holiday season!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

For the Beauty Buff: Pucker up! This holiday gift set from Laneige features the cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask in a limited-edition Peppermint flavor (our personal favorite!) and the luscious Lip Glowy Balm in Berry. This beauty duo will keep your lips soft, smooth and hydrated so you’re ready for the mistletoe!

Pros:

Limited-edition

Cult-favorite lip products

Great deal

Cons:

None!

Available at: Amazon

For the Makeup Master: Four for the price of one! Lengthen your lashes with these award-winning Deluxe Liquid Lash Extensions Mascaras from Thrive Cosmetics. Give all your girlfriends one of these mini mascaras for the holidays.

Pros:

Award-winning and bestselling

Lengthens lashes like extensions

Won’t clump

Great deal

Cons:

Small size may not be your preference

Available at: Thrive Cosmetics

For the Restless Sleeper: Tossing and turning at night? Get a good night’s sleep with these cannabinoid sleep gummies from Lazarus Naturals, formulated with CBD, lemon balm, passion flower and chamomile. Consult your doctor before use.

Pros:

Offers soothing support

Helps you fall asleep

Cons:

Not everyone loves the taste

Available at: Lazarus Naturals

For the Person Dealing With Dry Skin: Winter weather turning your smooth skin into a dry disaster? Try the Botanical Barrier Rescue Cream from The Outset, Scarlett Johansson‘s buzzy beauty brand! This multi-purpose balm boosts hydration for softer lips, hands, face and body.

Pros:

Reparative and restorative

Vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free

Cons:

May be a splurge for some shoppers — but reviewers say it’s totally worth it!

Available at: The Outset

For the Happiest Feet: If you’re a fan of classic Crocs, then you’ll love these lined Crocs for colder weather. Easy to slip on around the house or even running errands!

Pros:

Warm and cozy

Easy to slip on

Cons:

Style is not everyone’s taste

Available at: Crocs

For the Person Who’s Parched: Gain energy on the go with these award-winning Super Fuel Sticks from Eboost! Infused with plant-based caffeine, vitamins, minerals, electrolytes and antioxidants, these sparkling natural energy drinks will keep you alert and awake.

Pros:

FREE — just pay shipping!

Award-winning

Cons:

No reviews

Available at: Eboost

For the Conscious Cleaner: Clean your clothes while staying sustainable with these Laundry Detergent Eco Sheets from Earth Breeze! These eco-friendly sheets dissolve in hot or cold water.

Pros:

Eco-friendly

Removes stains

Cons:

Some people prefer traditional laundry detergent

Available at: Earth Breeze

For the Person With Acne-Prone Skin: Look on the bright side with these blemish bestsellers from hero Cosmetics! Packaged in a limited-edition gift bag, these Mighty Patches, Rescue Balm and Pimple Correct Pen will help fight pimples and clear skin.

Pros:

Great deal

Helps tackle blemishes

Cons:

Currently wait-list only

Available at: Hero Cosmetics

For Someone With a Sweet Tooth: Indulge your chocolate cravings with this 150-piece holiday tote from Lindt! Choose your favorite Lindor truffles, from dark chocolate to peppermint white chocolate.

Pros:

Tastiest treats!

Mix and match

Cons:

Not everyone eats sweets — but ’tis the season to treat yourself!

Available at: Lindt

For the Friend Who’s There for You: We’re still grieving the loss of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on Friends. Celebrate his legacy with this fun Friends-themed Uno card game! Could this gift be any better for a Friends fan?

Pros:

Fun and classic card game with a Friends twist

High-quality storage tin

Cons:

If you’re not a Friends fan, you probably won’t appreciate it

Available at: Amazon

For the Beauty Sleeper: Sweet dreams! Get a good night’s sleep with this luxurious silk sleep mask. This silky-smooth eye mask blocks out light so you can sleep like a baby.

Pros:

Soft and silky-smooth

Blocks out light

Comes in multiple colors

Cons:

Headband is not adjustable

Available at: Amazon

For the Cozy Creature of Habit: Keep your toes toasty in these CozyChic Socks from Barefoot Dreams! Just as soft as the brand’s cult-favorite blankets, these socks will help you stay warm all winter.

Pros:

Warm and cozy

Heavenly soft

Cons:

Pricey for one pair of socks (but worth it, in our opinion!)

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Jewelry Gem: Spell out your love with this custom crystal bracelet from Little Words Project! You can personalize this present with any message up to 13 characters — a name, an inspirational saying, an inside joke.

Pros:

Customizable

So adorable!

Cons:

Final sale

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Music Maven: Sick of schlepping around heavy speakers to play music? Now you can enjoy louder sound from the palm of your hand! Don’t underestimate this little speaker that could (and can).

Pros:

Small but mighty

Great sound quality

Affordable

Cons:

Probably not ideal for a large party

Available at: Amazon

For the Person Who Has Everything: We get it — sometimes coming up with a specific gift is just too tall a task. In those instances, this Amazon gift card is an amazing alternative! Packaged in this gorgeous gift box, this present is a sneaky solution for indecisive recipients.

Pros:

You can choose the gift amount

Great option when you don’t know what to get someone

Cons:

Not as meaningful as other gifts

Available at: Amazon

For the Guy or Girl on the Go: Are we officially the last people on the planet not to own Apple Airpods? We’re ready to give these wireless ear buds a spin so we can stop getting tangled in our cords every time we take a call or listen to music on a walk.

Pros:

Hands-free convenience

Over 24 hours of battery life

Cons:

Expensive (but on sale!)

Available at: Amazon

For the Pampered Princess: This self-care set from Patchology features four beauty products you can either gift to one individual or spread out in multiple stockings. Included in this bundle are Rosé Toes Renewing Foot Masks, Serve Chilled On Ice Eye Patches, Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating & Protecting Sheet Masks and Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels. Turn your home into a spa with this soothing skincare!

Pros:

4 different self-care spa products

Soothing and smoothing

Cons:

A little pricey

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Major Minimalist: Tired of toting your wallet around with you everywhere you go? Simply stick this convenient wallet to your phone and never have to worry about carrying your credit cards or cash again! A great gift for men and women.

Pros:

Convenient and compact

Affordable

Cons:

Might not be as safe as a traditional wallet

Available at: Amazon

For the Harry Potter Fan: Mischief managed! This Quidditch fidget spinner will be a holy grail gift for Harry Potter fans. This gold toy will keep your hands and mind busy to help you focus at work or school.

Pros:

Gold and glistening

Fun and functional

Cons:

Not ideal for everyone

Available at: Amazon

For the Person With a Passion for Photography: We miss the digital camera days of the early 2000s! Bring back the photography trend with this budget-friendly digital camera. Gen Z and millennials will especially adore this point-and-shoot device for Insta-worthy pics that will slay on social media. Small enough to throw in your bag on a night out!

Pros:

Affordable (and on sale!)

Compact size

Cons:

Basic digital camera

Available at: Amazon

For the Person Who Struggles With Stress or Staying Still: If you know someone who struggles with stress, anxiety or ADHD, this fidget cube can help with relaxation and focus. An effective way to keep your hands busy!

Pros:

Stress relief toy

Many color options

Cons:

Some shoppers say it’s not the highest quality

Available at: Amazon

For the Coolest Person in Cool Weather: It’s beanie season, baby! Keep your head warm with this unisex beanie from streetwear brand Carhartt. This trendy toboggan comes in a variety of different colors so you can choose your favorite shade.

Pros:

Trendy

Many color options

Cons:

Fit varies based on head size

Available at: Amazon

For the New Acquaintances or Old Friends: Get to know friends, family and love interests better with this conversation-starter card game. It’s the ultimate ice breaker!

Pros:

Helps with communication and intimacy

Conversation starter

Cons:

Deep questions could make some people uncomfortable

Available at: Amazon

For Someone With Dry Skin: With winter weather on the horizon, we’re already bracing for dry skin all season long. Keep your hands hydrated with this holiday hand cream trio from L’Occitane!

Pros:

Comes in a festive gift box

Will keep your hands soft and smooth

Cons:

A little pricey

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Health Nut: Want to keep track of your fitness progress? This FitBit health band monitors your exercise and sleep. Functions include always-on wellness tracking, a daily Stress Management Score, mindfulness sessions, relax breathing sessions and heart notifications.

Pros:

Great way to track health and fitness

Monitors sleep and stress

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

For the Colorful Queen: Personalize your present with this monogram makeup bag that feels like Stoney Clover! We love that this pastel pouch could be for a 13-year-old or a 30-year-old. Each gift comes with a rainbow keychain bracelet.

Pros:

Personalized

Bright and cheerful

Cons:

Small

Available at: Amazon

For Someone Who’s Always Sore: Relieve muscle aches and pains on the go with this travel-sized massage gun! Now 20% smaller and 30% lighter, device can aid in post-workout recovery.

Pros:

Powerful

Smaller and lighter than before

Cons:

Expensive

Available at: Amazon

For the Nostalgic Gamester: Blast from the past! ’90s kids, your childhood is calling! Whether you have a kid or you’re just a big kid at heart, you’ll get a kick out of this throwback toy from 1997. Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to adult by feeding it, playing with it and more.

Pros:

Fun for all ages

Nostalgic for ’90s kids

Cons:

Some complained about the quality

Available at: Amazon

For the Classic Fashionista: Customers compare these $14 gold hoop earrings to a $1,350 lookalike pair by Bottega Veneta. Get the look for less with these fashion-forward earrings!

Pros:

Luxury lookalike

Trendy

Cons:

Not as high quality as the designer pair

Available at: Amazon

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

