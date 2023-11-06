Your account
21 White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas

Attending a white elephant gift exchange for the holidays this year? Whether it’s your first one or your annual holiday party tradition, you might need a little help coming up with a creative, unique gift idea. After all, the more unexpected the gift, the more fun the entire process becomes!

Some white elephant parties steer more toward funny, wacky gifts, while others focus on thoughtful, nice finds. Some involve both! No matter what you’re looking for, we have plenty of white elephant gift ideas under $50 below. Some are even under $10!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

21 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $50

Ausaye Sensor LED Mushroom Night Light

white-elephant-gift-guide-amazon-mushroom-night-light
Amazon

For the Person Who’s All About Good Vibes: Growing up means you may no longer need night lights to help you sleep at night — but you do need them as cool decor details in your home! This mushroom-shaped light has a built-in smart sensor and is great for all ages!

Pros:

  • Energy-saving option
  • Comes in numerous colors

Cons:

  • Can’t manually turn off without unplugging

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $10.00
Get it!

This Is My Second Rodeo Coffee Mug

white-elephant-gift-guide-mug-society6
Society6

For the Perpetually Confused: This hilarious mug offers a funnier take on drinkware than the typical “caffeine” or “mom juice” slogans you see everywhere. And, hey, we can all probably relate to not feeling very rodeo-ready in life!

Pros:

  • Something everyone can use
  • Available in two sizes

Cons:

  • Text is only on one side

Available at: Society6

Buy at Society6 | $18.00
Get it!

Diet Smoke Watermelon Gummies

white-elephant-gift-guide-diet-smoke-gummies
Diet Smoke

For the Person Who Needs a Chill Pill: This is a fun, unique and thoughtful gift all at once. These watermelon gummies feature 10mg of hemp-derived CBD — and zero THC — for a sweet, juicy taste that can help you mellow out, legally. 60 gummies per jar!

Pros:

  • Also no unknown compounds or additives
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Not for anyone pregnant or nursing

Available at: Diet Smoke

Buy at Diet Smoke | $36.00
Get it!

PilPoc theFube Fidget Cube

white-elephant-gift-guide-fidget-cube-amazon
Amazon

For the Person Who Doesn’t Know What to Do With Their Hands: Fidget toys are becoming very popular among both kids and adults. This little cube could help reduce stress and anxiety, improve your focus or simply give your brain a little break!

Pros:

  • Each side has a different feature to play with
  • 14 colorways available

Cons:

  • May possibly take a little explaining to some party-goers!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $12.00
Get it!

JoGo Portable Coffee and Tea Brewing Straw

white-elephant-gift-guide-jogo-filter-straw-amazon
Amazon

For the Busy Bee: This unique gift will truly come in handy for anyone who’s too busy (or lazy!) to waste time using a French press or tea filter. Add coffee grounds or tea leaves straight into your mug — the filter at the end of the straw will keep the particulates out of your mouth!

Pros:

  • Also available in bundles — so you can keep one!
  • Dishwasher-safe design

Cons:

  • Doesn’t actually come with coffee or tea

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $25.00
Get it!

Aqkilo Squirrel Finger Puppet Set

white-elephant-gift-guide-squirrel-finger-puppets-amazon
Amazon

For the Person With a Quirky Sense of Humor: This finger puppet set was a huge hit in one of our previous white elephant gift guides, so we’re bringing it back for new shoppers! It’s super affordable, and it’s objectively hilarious!

Pros:

  • Our most inexpensive pick on the list
  • Great reviews

Cons:

  • No sizes for different sized hands

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $5.00
Get it!

l.a.b. Acne Light Therapy Patch (2-Pack)

white-elephant-gift-guide-lab-pimple-patches-amazon
Amazon

For the Skincare Enthusiast: LED pimple patches? Yes, they’re real, and yes, they’re legit — we’ve tried them! Zap a zit in just three minutes with this innovative skincare find!

Pros:

  • Futuristic and uncommon
  • Red light and blue light target acne and source of acne

Cons:

  • Pricier than regular pimple patches

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $32.00
Get it!

Ordinary Habit Looking for Meaning at the Dinner Party Puzzle by Holly Jolley

white-elephant-gift-guide-puzzle-ordinary-habit
Ordinary Habit

For the Happy Homebody: First of all, we love the beautiful art style and adorable design of this puzzle. We also love that it’s holiday-themed but totally works for any religion. 100 pieces is also perfect for anyone who isn’t a super experienced puzzler!

Pros:

  • Not too stressful or time-consuming
  • Made with recycled materials

Cons:

  • Doesn’t come with tools to frame the finished product

Available at: Ordinary Habit

Buy at Ordinary Habit | $20.00
Get it!

Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Candle

white-elephant-gift-guide-voluspa-candle-nordstrom
Amazon

For the Candle Lover: One of our favorite scents, this candle looks as pretty as it smells. This is totally a two-in-one type of gift, as whoever ends up with it will totally want to upcycle the jar once the wax is gone!

Pros:

  • Clean-burning coconut wax
  • Holiday-specific scent

Cons:

  • It’s always possible that not everyone will like the scent

Available at: Nordstrom

Buy at Nordstrom | $45.00
Get it!

Gagster Dancing Pickle

white-elephant-gift-guide-dancing-pickle-amazon
Amazon

For the Gag Gift Fan: Silly, goofy and completely unexpected, this dancing pickle will have partygoers in stitches. And it does more than dance. It sings and tells jokes — and can mimic what you say! Oh, the possibilities.

Pros:

  • Great for a prankster
  • Fun for everyone, even if only one person gets to keep it

Cons:

  • Requires three AAA batteries — include a pack in your gift!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $30.00
Get it!

Storm Cloud

white-elephant-gift-guide-storm-cloud-uncommon-goods
Uncommon Goods

For the Science Nerd: Honestly, whether you’re into science or not, this “storm glass” weather predictor is quite cool — and pretty! Barometric pressure makes the liquid inside crystallize to form different patterns!

Pros:

  • Extremely unique and scientific
  • Cute!

Cons:

  • May take a week or so to settle once it’s initially set up

Available at: Uncommon Goods

Buy at Uncommon Goods | $25.00
Get it!

Cityhermit 11Pcs Funny Pens Set

white-elephant-gift-guide-funny-pens-amazon
Amazon

For the Potty Mouth: Anyone who loves a good F-word will be totally obsessed with this set of pens, each as delightfully vulgar as the last. They’re colorful too — to match with their colorful language!

Pros:

  • Shoppers say they write well in addition to being funny
  • Great variety

Cons:

  • Potential to offend some people

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $7.00
Get it!

Otamatone Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument

white-elephant-gift-guide-otamatone-amazon
Amazon

For the Musically Talented (Or Untalented): You’ve likely seen Otamatones in numerous viral videos. They’re cute, they’re hilarious and they really can make music. That said, you don’t need to be a musical genius to get started. Just squeeze and slide!

Pros:

  • Available in four colors (and a set)
  • Nearly 15,000 reviews

Cons:

  • Requires three AAA batteries — include a pack in your gift!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $40.00
Get it!

RYVE Gratitude Journal

white-elephant-gift-guide-gratitude-journal-amazon
Amazon

For Anyone Practicing Mindfulness: This is a gift that keeps on giving, as this gratitude journal is filled with six months of prompts, affirmations, etc. You’ll find daily exercises and weekly reflections, plus more!

Pros:

  • Bleed-free pages and lay-flat design
  • Available in three colors

Cons:

  • May want to save for a women-only white elephant exchange

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $22.00
Get it!

Jisulife Handheld Fan

white-elephant-gift-guide-handheld-fan-amazon
Amazon

For the Person Who Runs Hot: For some people, knitwear is a nightmare, and the heat is always too high for their liking. This mini fan will deliver a heavenly breeze even in the stuffiest of rooms. Great for a crowded holiday party, by the way!

Pros:

  • Multiple speeds
  • Can stand up on its own

Cons:

  • Possible that not everyone will love the cute bear design

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $19.00
Get it!

Venchi Christmas Bannecker Assorted Chocolates Maxi Book

white-elephant-gift-guide-chocolates-saks-fifth-avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue

For the Person With a Sweet Tooth: A big part of the holidays is eating sweets! Fancy sweets, especially. These Italian chocolates come in the most giftable box ever, and we love that there’s an assortment of flavors inside!

Pros:

  • Gluten-free
  • 365-day shelf life

Cons:

  • Not vegan

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue | $42.00
Get it!

Lolë Teddy Edition Ball Cap

white-elephant-gift-guide-teddy-hat-lole
Lolë

For the Cozy Queen: Love a baseball cap but need something warmer for the winter? Voila! This teddy cap is made with warm and fuzzy sherpa, and it’s stylish, soft and adjustable. So good for the winter weather ahead!

Pros:

  • Unisex — one size fits most
  • Available in two colors

Cons:

  • Might not be everyone’s style

Available at: Lolë

Buy at Lolë | $39.00
Get it!

Gutter Games Beat That!

white-elephant-gift-guide-beat-that-game-amazon
Amazon

For the Game Night Host: Anyone who’s into game nights (or wants to start hosting them) will love this gift. In this game, you collect points by completing wacky challenges. You can play with all adults or with kids!

Pros:

  • Can play at the white elephant party after the exchange is over!
  • Takes just two minutes to learn how to play

Cons:

  • Some may prefer more in-depth board games

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $20.00
Get it!

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

white-elephant-gift-guide-jo-malone-cologne-nordstrom
Nordstrom

For Anyone Who Wants to Smell Amazing: Any perfume or cologne lover likely has Jo Malone on their wish list already. This unisex fragrance has a fresh, natural, sophisticated scent. Choose the smallest size for a lovely and affordable white elephant gift!

Pros:

  • Typically expensive, coveted brand
  • Pretty gift box

Cons:

  • Bottle is small

Available at: Nordstrom

Buy at Nordstrom | $24.00
Get it!

Ouai Hand Wash

white-elephant-gift-guide-ouai-hand-wash-sephora
Sephora

For Anyone Who’s Sick of Cheap Soap: Winter is an especially important time to pay attention to your hand soap. Anyone will appreciate the chance to upgrade to Ouai and give their dry hands some serious moisture!

Pros:

  • Exfoliating and moisturizing
  • Cruelty-free, gluten-free

Cons:

  • Doesn’t last forever

Available at: Sephora

Buy at Sephora | $44.00
Get it!

Katamco Toilet Timer

white-elephant-gift-guide-toilet-timer-amazon
Amazon

For the Person Who Probably Needs an Antacid: Everyone knows someone who spends way too long in the bathroom. (No need to reveal if that person is you.) This funny timer works like an hourglass to let them know when it’s time to go…or, time to stop going.

Pros:

  • As seen on Shark Tank
  • Over 18,000 reviews

Cons:

  • More of a gag gift than a real gift

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $15.00
Get it!

Looking for something else? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

