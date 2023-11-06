Attending a white elephant gift exchange for the holidays this year? Whether it’s your first one or your annual holiday party tradition, you might need a little help coming up with a creative, unique gift idea. After all, the more unexpected the gift, the more fun the entire process becomes!

Some white elephant parties steer more toward funny, wacky gifts, while others focus on thoughtful, nice finds. Some involve both! No matter what you’re looking for, we have plenty of white elephant gift ideas under $50 below. Some are even under $10!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

21 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $50

Pros:

Also available in bundles — so you can keep one!

Dishwasher-safe design

Cons:

Doesn’t actually come with coffee or tea

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $25.00 Get it!

For the Person With a Quirky Sense of Humor: This finger puppet set was a huge hit in one of our previous white elephant gift guides, so we’re bringing it back for new shoppers! It’s super affordable, and it’s objectively hilarious!

Pros:

Our most inexpensive pick on the list

Great reviews

Cons:

No sizes for different sized hands

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $5.00 Get it!

For the Skincare Enthusiast: LED pimple patches? Yes, they’re real, and yes, they’re legit — we’ve tried them! Zap a zit in just three minutes with this innovative skincare find!

Pros:

Futuristic and uncommon

Red light and blue light target acne and source of acne

Cons:

Pricier than regular pimple patches

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $32.00 Get it!

For the Happy Homebody: First of all, we love the beautiful art style and adorable design of this puzzle. We also love that it’s holiday-themed but totally works for any religion. 100 pieces is also perfect for anyone who isn’t a super experienced puzzler!

Pros:

Not too stressful or time-consuming

Made with recycled materials

Cons:

Doesn’t come with tools to frame the finished product

Available at: Ordinary Habit

Buy at Ordinary Habit | $20.00 Get it!

For the Candle Lover: One of our favorite scents, this candle looks as pretty as it smells. This is totally a two-in-one type of gift, as whoever ends up with it will totally want to upcycle the jar once the wax is gone!

Pros:

Clean-burning coconut wax

Holiday-specific scent

Cons:

It’s always possible that not everyone will like the scent

Available at: Nordstrom

Buy at Nordstrom | $45.00 Get it!

For the Gag Gift Fan: Silly, goofy and completely unexpected, this dancing pickle will have partygoers in stitches. And it does more than dance. It sings and tells jokes — and can mimic what you say! Oh, the possibilities.

Pros:

Great for a prankster

Fun for everyone, even if only one person gets to keep it

Cons:

Requires three AAA batteries — include a pack in your gift!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $30.00 Get it!

For the Science Nerd: Honestly, whether you’re into science or not, this “storm glass” weather predictor is quite cool — and pretty! Barometric pressure makes the liquid inside crystallize to form different patterns!

Pros:

Extremely unique and scientific

Cute!

Cons:

May take a week or so to settle once it’s initially set up

Available at: Uncommon Goods

Buy at Uncommon Goods | $25.00 Get it!

For the Potty Mouth: Anyone who loves a good F-word will be totally obsessed with this set of pens, each as delightfully vulgar as the last. They’re colorful too — to match with their colorful language!

Pros:

Shoppers say they write well in addition to being funny

Great variety

Cons:

Potential to offend some people

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $7.00 Get it!

For the Musically Talented (Or Untalented): You’ve likely seen Otamatones in numerous viral videos. They’re cute, they’re hilarious and they really can make music. That said, you don’t need to be a musical genius to get started. Just squeeze and slide!

Pros:

Available in four colors (and a set)

Nearly 15,000 reviews

Cons:

Requires three AAA batteries — include a pack in your gift!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $40.00 Get it!

For Anyone Practicing Mindfulness: This is a gift that keeps on giving, as this gratitude journal is filled with six months of prompts, affirmations, etc. You’ll find daily exercises and weekly reflections, plus more!

Pros:

Bleed-free pages and lay-flat design

Available in three colors

Cons:

May want to save for a women-only white elephant exchange

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $22.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Runs Hot: For some people, knitwear is a nightmare, and the heat is always too high for their liking. This mini fan will deliver a heavenly breeze even in the stuffiest of rooms. Great for a crowded holiday party, by the way!

Pros:

Multiple speeds

Can stand up on its own

Cons:

Possible that not everyone will love the cute bear design

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $19.00 Get it!

For the Person With a Sweet Tooth: A big part of the holidays is eating sweets! Fancy sweets, especially. These Italian chocolates come in the most giftable box ever, and we love that there’s an assortment of flavors inside!

Pros:

Gluten-free

365-day shelf life

Cons:

Not vegan

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue | $42.00 Get it!

For the Cozy Queen: Love a baseball cap but need something warmer for the winter? Voila! This teddy cap is made with warm and fuzzy sherpa, and it’s stylish, soft and adjustable. So good for the winter weather ahead!

Pros:

Unisex — one size fits most

Available in two colors

Cons:

Might not be everyone’s style

Available at: Lolë

Buy at Lolë | $39.00 Get it!

For the Game Night Host: Anyone who’s into game nights (or wants to start hosting them) will love this gift. In this game, you collect points by completing wacky challenges. You can play with all adults or with kids!

Pros:

Can play at the white elephant party after the exchange is over!

Takes just two minutes to learn how to play

Cons:

Some may prefer more in-depth board games

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $20.00 Get it!

For Anyone Who Wants to Smell Amazing: Any perfume or cologne lover likely has Jo Malone on their wish list already. This unisex fragrance has a fresh, natural, sophisticated scent. Choose the smallest size for a lovely and affordable white elephant gift!

Pros:

Typically expensive, coveted brand

Pretty gift box

Cons:

Bottle is small

Available at: Nordstrom

Buy at Nordstrom | $24.00 Get it!

For Anyone Who’s Sick of Cheap Soap: Winter is an especially important time to pay attention to your hand soap. Anyone will appreciate the chance to upgrade to Ouai and give their dry hands some serious moisture!

Pros:

Exfoliating and moisturizing

Cruelty-free, gluten-free

Cons:

Doesn’t last forever

Available at: Sephora

Buy at Sephora | $44.00 Get it!

For the Person Who Probably Needs an Antacid: Everyone knows someone who spends way too long in the bathroom. (No need to reveal if that person is you.) This funny timer works like an hourglass to let them know when it’s time to go…or, time to stop going.

Pros:

As seen on Shark Tank

Over 18,000 reviews

Cons:

More of a gag gift than a real gift

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $15.00 Get it!

Looking for something else? Explore more of our favorite products below:

