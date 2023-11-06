Attending a white elephant gift exchange for the holidays this year? Whether it’s your first one or your annual holiday party tradition, you might need a little help coming up with a creative, unique gift idea. After all, the more unexpected the gift, the more fun the entire process becomes!
Some white elephant parties steer more toward funny, wacky gifts, while others focus on thoughtful, nice finds. Some involve both! No matter what you’re looking for, we have plenty of white elephant gift ideas under $50 below. Some are even under $10!
21 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $50
Ausaye Sensor LED Mushroom Night Light
For the Person Who’s All About Good Vibes: Growing up means you may no longer need night lights to help you sleep at night — but you do need them as cool decor details in your home! This mushroom-shaped light has a built-in smart sensor and is great for all ages!
Pros:
- Energy-saving option
- Comes in numerous colors
Cons:
- Can’t manually turn off without unplugging
Available at: Amazon
This Is My Second Rodeo Coffee Mug
For the Perpetually Confused: This hilarious mug offers a funnier take on drinkware than the typical “caffeine” or “mom juice” slogans you see everywhere. And, hey, we can all probably relate to not feeling very rodeo-ready in life!
Pros:
- Something everyone can use
- Available in two sizes
Cons:
- Text is only on one side
Available at: Society6
Diet Smoke Watermelon Gummies
For the Person Who Needs a Chill Pill: This is a fun, unique and thoughtful gift all at once. These watermelon gummies feature 10mg of hemp-derived CBD — and zero THC — for a sweet, juicy taste that can help you mellow out, legally. 60 gummies per jar!
Pros:
- Also no unknown compounds or additives
- Vegan
Cons:
- Not for anyone pregnant or nursing
Available at: Diet Smoke
PilPoc theFube Fidget Cube
For the Person Who Doesn’t Know What to Do With Their Hands: Fidget toys are becoming very popular among both kids and adults. This little cube could help reduce stress and anxiety, improve your focus or simply give your brain a little break!
Pros:
- Each side has a different feature to play with
- 14 colorways available
Cons:
- May possibly take a little explaining to some party-goers!
Available at: Amazon
JoGo Portable Coffee and Tea Brewing Straw
For the Busy Bee: This unique gift will truly come in handy for anyone who’s too busy (or lazy!) to waste time using a French press or tea filter. Add coffee grounds or tea leaves straight into your mug — the filter at the end of the straw will keep the particulates out of your mouth!
Pros:
- Also available in bundles — so you can keep one!
- Dishwasher-safe design
Cons:
- Doesn’t actually come with coffee or tea
Available at: Amazon
Aqkilo Squirrel Finger Puppet Set
For the Person With a Quirky Sense of Humor: This finger puppet set was a huge hit in one of our previous white elephant gift guides, so we’re bringing it back for new shoppers! It’s super affordable, and it’s objectively hilarious!
Pros:
- Our most inexpensive pick on the list
- Great reviews
Cons:
- No sizes for different sized hands
Available at: Amazon
l.a.b. Acne Light Therapy Patch (2-Pack)
For the Skincare Enthusiast: LED pimple patches? Yes, they’re real, and yes, they’re legit — we’ve tried them! Zap a zit in just three minutes with this innovative skincare find!
Pros:
- Futuristic and uncommon
- Red light and blue light target acne and source of acne
Cons:
- Pricier than regular pimple patches
Available at: Amazon
Ordinary Habit Looking for Meaning at the Dinner Party Puzzle by Holly Jolley
For the Happy Homebody: First of all, we love the beautiful art style and adorable design of this puzzle. We also love that it’s holiday-themed but totally works for any religion. 100 pieces is also perfect for anyone who isn’t a super experienced puzzler!
Pros:
- Not too stressful or time-consuming
- Made with recycled materials
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with tools to frame the finished product
Available at: Ordinary Habit
Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Candle
For the Candle Lover: One of our favorite scents, this candle looks as pretty as it smells. This is totally a two-in-one type of gift, as whoever ends up with it will totally want to upcycle the jar once the wax is gone!
Pros:
- Clean-burning coconut wax
- Holiday-specific scent
Cons:
- It’s always possible that not everyone will like the scent
Available at: Nordstrom
Gagster Dancing Pickle
For the Gag Gift Fan: Silly, goofy and completely unexpected, this dancing pickle will have partygoers in stitches. And it does more than dance. It sings and tells jokes — and can mimic what you say! Oh, the possibilities.
Pros:
- Great for a prankster
- Fun for everyone, even if only one person gets to keep it
Cons:
- Requires three AAA batteries — include a pack in your gift!
Available at: Amazon
Storm Cloud
For the Science Nerd: Honestly, whether you’re into science or not, this “storm glass” weather predictor is quite cool — and pretty! Barometric pressure makes the liquid inside crystallize to form different patterns!
Pros:
- Extremely unique and scientific
- Cute!
Cons:
- May take a week or so to settle once it’s initially set up
Available at: Uncommon Goods
Cityhermit 11Pcs Funny Pens Set
For the Potty Mouth: Anyone who loves a good F-word will be totally obsessed with this set of pens, each as delightfully vulgar as the last. They’re colorful too — to match with their colorful language!
Pros:
- Shoppers say they write well in addition to being funny
- Great variety
Cons:
- Potential to offend some people
Available at: Amazon
Otamatone Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument
For the Musically Talented (Or Untalented): You’ve likely seen Otamatones in numerous viral videos. They’re cute, they’re hilarious and they really can make music. That said, you don’t need to be a musical genius to get started. Just squeeze and slide!
Pros:
- Available in four colors (and a set)
- Nearly 15,000 reviews
Cons:
- Requires three AAA batteries — include a pack in your gift!
Available at: Amazon
RYVE Gratitude Journal
For Anyone Practicing Mindfulness: This is a gift that keeps on giving, as this gratitude journal is filled with six months of prompts, affirmations, etc. You’ll find daily exercises and weekly reflections, plus more!
Pros:
- Bleed-free pages and lay-flat design
- Available in three colors
Cons:
- May want to save for a women-only white elephant exchange
Available at: Amazon
Jisulife Handheld Fan
For the Person Who Runs Hot: For some people, knitwear is a nightmare, and the heat is always too high for their liking. This mini fan will deliver a heavenly breeze even in the stuffiest of rooms. Great for a crowded holiday party, by the way!
Pros:
- Multiple speeds
- Can stand up on its own
Cons:
- Possible that not everyone will love the cute bear design
Available at: Amazon
Venchi Christmas Bannecker Assorted Chocolates Maxi Book
For the Person With a Sweet Tooth: A big part of the holidays is eating sweets! Fancy sweets, especially. These Italian chocolates come in the most giftable box ever, and we love that there’s an assortment of flavors inside!
Pros:
- Gluten-free
- 365-day shelf life
Cons:
- Not vegan
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Lolë Teddy Edition Ball Cap
For the Cozy Queen: Love a baseball cap but need something warmer for the winter? Voila! This teddy cap is made with warm and fuzzy sherpa, and it’s stylish, soft and adjustable. So good for the winter weather ahead!
Pros:
- Unisex — one size fits most
- Available in two colors
Cons:
- Might not be everyone’s style
Available at: Lolë
Gutter Games Beat That!
For the Game Night Host: Anyone who’s into game nights (or wants to start hosting them) will love this gift. In this game, you collect points by completing wacky challenges. You can play with all adults or with kids!
Pros:
- Can play at the white elephant party after the exchange is over!
- Takes just two minutes to learn how to play
Cons:
- Some may prefer more in-depth board games
Available at: Amazon
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
For Anyone Who Wants to Smell Amazing: Any perfume or cologne lover likely has Jo Malone on their wish list already. This unisex fragrance has a fresh, natural, sophisticated scent. Choose the smallest size for a lovely and affordable white elephant gift!
Pros:
- Typically expensive, coveted brand
- Pretty gift box
Cons:
- Bottle is small
Available at: Nordstrom
Ouai Hand Wash
For Anyone Who’s Sick of Cheap Soap: Winter is an especially important time to pay attention to your hand soap. Anyone will appreciate the chance to upgrade to Ouai and give their dry hands some serious moisture!
Pros:
- Exfoliating and moisturizing
- Cruelty-free, gluten-free
Cons:
- Doesn’t last forever
Available at: Sephora
Katamco Toilet Timer
For the Person Who Probably Needs an Antacid: Everyone knows someone who spends way too long in the bathroom. (No need to reveal if that person is you.) This funny timer works like an hourglass to let them know when it’s time to go…or, time to stop going.
Pros:
- As seen on Shark Tank
- Over 18,000 reviews
Cons:
- More of a gag gift than a real gift
Available at: Amazon
