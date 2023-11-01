Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The gift that keeps on giving! Every holiday season, we end up wasting so much wrapping paper on gift boxes that immediately get ripped open. We can’t even reuse our gift bags from year to year since the flimsy material always falls apart.
Skip the tedious and time-consuming wrapping process, and opt for a more meaningful and sustainable gifting experience — that doesn’t just end once you use it! Introducing Tokki, available at Target and Target.com, reusable gift bags that you can pass on from one loved one to the next. Each bag comes with a QR code that acts as a digital greeting card! You can customize your gifts with personalized messages in the form of a photo, video, GIF and written message.
Made entirely from recycled water bottles, Tokki gift bags eliminate the need for paper wrapping supplies. And the best part? It’s fun for your loved one to reuse it and join in on the regifting movement. Simply upload a new card and send it on its way! Stay connected through your free Tokki account and follow as your Tokki hops from person to person. Who knows? Maybe someday you’ll even get a Tokki regifted from your favorite celeb!
There are so many holiday designs to choose from, and each bag comes with a snap closure for safekeeping so no tissue paper is needed.
Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite festive prints at Target!
Tokki Snowflake Gift Bag
Let it snow with this snowflake gift bag! “These bags are durable, customizable cards, and you can do so much more than you would think,” one shopper said. “The best thing is that it is cheaper than a usual gift experience since you don’t need tissue paper or a card. The receiver can then use these for free to regift.”
Tokki Nutcracker Gift Bag
Dreaming of sugar plum fairies and grandfather clocks? Get into the holiday spirit with this Nutcracker gift bag!
Tokki Santa Gift Bag
Santa Claus is coming to town! Have yourself a merry little Christmas with this Santa gift bag. “This bag is such great quality,” one reviewer raved. “First, I love that it is reusable. The snap-shut makes it so easy to securely put the gift inside. This one is nice and big. My favorite part — that I don’t have to buy a card. The QR code is easy to scan and add a message and photo or video.”
Tokki Sparkle Gift Bag
May your days be merry and bright with this sparkle gift bag! Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, this seasonal print will spread some holiday cheer.
Tokki Hot Cocoa Gift Card Holder
Get cozy with this hot cocoa gift card holder! One shopper gushed, “I love that I can finally make a gift card feel more personal. So easy to scan the QR code and make a fun card with photos or videos. Gift card fits perfectly in the back and easy to hang on the tree.”
More Tokki styles are available at Target.com and Tokki.com!
