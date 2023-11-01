Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The gift that keeps on giving! Every holiday season, we end up wasting so much wrapping paper on gift boxes that immediately get ripped open. We can’t even reuse our gift bags from year to year since the flimsy material always falls apart.

Skip the tedious and time-consuming wrapping process, and opt for a more meaningful and sustainable gifting experience — that doesn’t just end once you use it! Introducing Tokki, available at Target and Target.com, reusable gift bags that you can pass on from one loved one to the next. Each bag comes with a QR code that acts as a digital greeting card! You can customize your gifts with personalized messages in the form of a photo, video, GIF and written message.

Made entirely from recycled water bottles, Tokki gift bags eliminate the need for paper wrapping supplies. And the best part? It’s fun for your loved one to reuse it and join in on the regifting movement. Simply upload a new card and send it on its way! Stay connected through your free Tokki account and follow as your Tokki hops from person to person. Who knows? Maybe someday you’ll even get a Tokki regifted from your favorite celeb!

There are so many holiday designs to choose from, and each bag comes with a snap closure for safekeeping so no tissue paper is needed.

Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite festive prints at Target!

Tokki Snowflake Gift Bag

Let it snow with this snowflake gift bag! “These bags are durable, customizable cards, and you can do so much more than you would think,” one shopper said. “The best thing is that it is cheaper than a usual gift experience since you don’t need tissue paper or a card. The receiver can then use these for free to regift.”

$6.00 See It!

Tokki Nutcracker Gift Bag

Dreaming of sugar plum fairies and grandfather clocks? Get into the holiday spirit with this Nutcracker gift bag!

$7.00 See It!

Tokki Santa Gift Bag

Santa Claus is coming to town! Have yourself a merry little Christmas with this Santa gift bag. “This bag is such great quality,” one reviewer raved. “First, I love that it is reusable. The snap-shut makes it so easy to securely put the gift inside. This one is nice and big. My favorite part — that I don’t have to buy a card. The QR code is easy to scan and add a message and photo or video.”

$7.00 See It!

Tokki Sparkle Gift Bag

May your days be merry and bright with this sparkle gift bag! Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, this seasonal print will spread some holiday cheer.

$5.00 See It!

Tokki Hot Cocoa Gift Card Holder

Get cozy with this hot cocoa gift card holder! One shopper gushed, “I love that I can finally make a gift card feel more personal. So easy to scan the QR code and make a fun card with photos or videos. Gift card fits perfectly in the back and easy to hang on the tree.”

$5.00 See It!

More Tokki styles are available at Target.com and Tokki.com!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 7 Great Gifts to Grab in the QVC 49-Hour Sale Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The holidays are almost here! But you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to secure the best deals on gifts for loved ones. Get a head start on seasonal shopping with […]

Related: The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals for Gifting Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul is going strong! You can shop huge deals on amazing brands from now through November 5 in this annual sale! We previously curated a list of can’t-miss deals in this sale, but with the […]

Related: 20 Best Holiday Home Decor Deals From Wayfair's Way Day Sale Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While everyone else is out there getting ready for Halloween, we’re over here celebrating Way Day! It’s Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, and it ends tonight. Put away your pumpkins and cancel your costume party, because we […]