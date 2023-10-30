Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The holidays are almost here! But you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to secure the best deals on gifts for loved ones. Get a head start on seasonal shopping with QVC’s 49-Hour Sale live on November 4 and November 5!
From Foodie Favorites to Top Tech and Bestselling Beauty, these premium products will please anyone on your list. The weather outside may be frightful, but these savings are so delightful!
BeautyBio Merry & Bright Eyes
Brighten up your under-eyes with this BeautyBio Merry & Bright Eyes gift set! This bundle features three pairs of Bright Eye Gels, one Eyelighter Concentrate and one pretty-in-pink drawstring bag. To use the concentrate, simply pump and glide the cooling metal tip under your eye soon or smile lines and let sit for 10 minutes. Say goodbye to fine lines and puffy eye bags!
QVC price $60.43 — now just $49.95! Come back to shop on 11/4 and 11/5!
Apple Watch Series 8
This Apple Watch is the perfect present for the person who’s always on the go! Complete with an aluminum stand, a double wrap leather band, a silicone woven band, a hard case with magnetic closure and Watch Series Deluxe 5, this high-tech smart watch features advanced health sensors so you can customize your workouts and track your progress.
Now just $479! Come back to shop on 11/4 and 11/5!
Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker
Bon appetit! This Cuisinart Waffle Maker is such a thoughtful gift for an foodie, especially breakfast buffs. Bake delicious waffles with this compact vertical device, which comes with a measuring scoop and recipe booklet.
QVC price was 59.98 — now just $49.98! Come back to shop on 11/4 and 11/5!
Givenchy Le Rouge Mini Couture Lipstick
Pucker up! This limited-edition mini lip set from Givenchy includes the Le Rouge Sheer Velvetin shades 17 and 37, as well as the Le Rouge Interdit Intense Silk shades 37 and 116. The dreamiest designer lipsticks!
Come back to shop on 11/4 and 11/5!
Sharper Image SpaStudio Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Fans
Ready for your close-up? Get your glam on with this Hollywood-style vanity mirror! This game-changing beauty product features adjustable LED lights and color temperature, two cooling fans and two manicure fans.
QVC price was $249.98 — now just $179.98! Come back to shop on 11/4 and 11/5!
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Gloss 5pc Celeb Party Pack
Sealed with a kiss! This Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Gloss Set includes multiple shades of the beauty brand’s full-coverage gloss. This popular product delivers shine, hydration and fullness for ultra-luscious lips!
QVC price was $54 — now just $44.98! Come back to shop on 11/4 and 11/5!
Fuji Mini 12 Holiday Camera Bundle
Say cheese! Preserve your pics with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera Holiday Bundle. This gift set includes a Fuji camera, AA batteries, a strap, an Instax pack of 10 film sheets, a photo album, a photo magent and an Instax idea booklet. Great for beginners or photo pros!
Now just $89.98! Come back to shop on 11/4 and 11/5!
