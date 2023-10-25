Your account
Get a Head Start on Holiday Shopping With the Best Early Gifts From Nordstrom

UGG boots and SLIP silk masks
‘Tis the season! With just one week to go until November, we’re already counting down the days until Christmas. Before you know it, we’ll be blasting Mariah Carey‘s iconic holiday hit and watching Love Actually on repeat. To Us, this time of year is perfect.

It’s never too early to start holiday shopping! We rounded up the best early gifts from Nordstrom so you can make your list and check it twice ahead of time. Deck the halls with our gift guide below!

Beauty Gifts

Special Edition Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long in Copper at Nordstrom
$600.00
DIOR Addict Hydrating Shine Refillable Lipstick

DIOR Addict Hydrating Shine Refillable Lipstick in 652 Rose Dior at Nordstrom
Was $45On Sale: $37You Save 18%
Charlotte Tilbury The Magic Skin Trilogy Set

Charlotte Tilbury The Magic Skin Trilogy Set USD $310 Value at Nordstrom, Size 1.6 Oz
$245.00
Patchology The Nice List Hydrating Eye & Lip Gel Kit

Patchology The Nice List Hydrating Eye & Lip Gel Kit (Limited Edition) $16 Value at Nordstrom
Was $12On Sale: $10You Save 17%
Fashion Gifts

Béis Duffle Bag

Béis Duffle Bag in Beige at Nordstrom
$108.00
Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot

UGG(r) Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Chestnut Suede at Nordstrom, Size 11
$150.00
Skims Soft Lounge Rib Sleep Set

SKIMS Soft Lounge Rib Sleep Set in Onyx at Nordstrom, Size 2 X
$118.00
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

barefoot dreams CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan in Mineral at Nordstrom, Size Large
$116.00
Home Gifts

Stanley The Quencher Tumbler

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ 40 oz. Tumbler in Ivory at Nordstrom
$45.00
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

barefoot dreams CozyChic™ Throw Blanket in Oyster at Nordstrom

$147.00
Ooni Gas Burner for Karu 12 Pizza Oven

Ooni Gas Burner for Karu 12 Pizza Oven in Stainless Steel at Nordstrom
$100.00
Marshall Willen Wireless Speaker

Marshall Willen Wireless Speaker in Black/Brass at Nordstrom
$120.00
Stocking Stuffer Gifts

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask in Navy at Nordstrom
Was $50On Sale: $43You Save 14%
Little Words Project Joy Beaded Stretch Bracelet

Little Words Project I Do Crew Beaded Stretch Bracelet in Pink at Nordstrom, Size Small
$40.00
Mario Badescu Rose Essentials Trio

Mario Badescu Rose Essentials Trio at Nordstrom
Was $16On Sale: $14You Save 13%
Jo Malone London Cologne Collection Set

Jo Malone London™ Cologne Collection Set $120 Value at Nordstrom
$115.00
