‘Tis the season! With just one week to go until November, we’re already counting down the days until Christmas. Before you know it, we’ll be blasting Mariah Carey‘s iconic holiday hit and watching Love Actually on repeat. To Us, this time of year is perfect.

It’s never too early to start holiday shopping! We rounded up the best early gifts from Nordstrom so you can make your list and check it twice ahead of time. Deck the halls with our gift guide below!

Beauty Gifts

Special Edition Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long $600.00 See It!

Charlotte Tilbury The Magic Skin Trilogy Set $245.00 See It!

Fashion Gifts

Skims Soft Lounge Rib Sleep Set $118.00 See It!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan $116.00 See It!

Home Gifts

Ooni Gas Burner for Karu 12 Pizza Oven $100.00 See It!

Stocking Stuffer Gifts

Little Words Project Joy Beaded Stretch Bracelet $40.00 See It!

Jo Malone London Cologne Collection Set $115.00 See It!

