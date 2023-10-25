Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
‘Tis the season! With just one week to go until November, we’re already counting down the days until Christmas. Before you know it, we’ll be blasting Mariah Carey‘s iconic holiday hit and watching Love Actually on repeat. To Us, this time of year is perfect.
It’s never too early to start holiday shopping! We rounded up the best early gifts from Nordstrom so you can make your list and check it twice ahead of time. Deck the halls with our gift guide below!
Beauty Gifts
Fashion Gifts
Home Gifts
Stocking Stuffer Gifts
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!