A family friend of Spencer and Kallie Wright paid tribute to their 3-year-old son Levi after the parents gave an update on the little one’s condition.

“I cannot even begin to explain how hard the last two weeks have been. From the moment my phone rang the night of his accident, to last night receiving the message that he had to go,” Mindy Sue Clark wrote via Facebook on Monday, June 3. “I don’t want to focus on the bad or sad, even though it feels like someone ripped my heart out and squeezed it right in front of me. I want to focus on the many miracles we all got to bear witness to in those 12 days.”

Clark, who referred to herself as Levi’s “Aunt Mindy,” shared that the response she and the Wright family received has been “absolutely incredible” as strangers came together to send well wishes to Levi while he battled a severe brain injury in May after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river.

“Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people surrounded our best little buddy, lifted him up in prayer, and threw their loving arms around Levi and his family,” she continued. “We’ve never seen or experienced anything like it. I don’t know that we will ever be able to process it fully.”

Clark then paid tribute to the toddler. (Neither Kallie nor Spencer have given an update on Levi, who was most recently in critical condition as of Sunday, June 2.)

“The most perfect three year old there ever was. So perfect we didn’t get to keep him,” Clark penned. “This baby boy moved mountains the last 12 days. He brought so many people together. In a world so dark, we got to see light at the hands of a child. He’s everything his mom and dad could’ve wanted him to be.”

Clark shared that she was so “thankful” to be part of Levi’s life and she was happy she got spend quality time with the little one before his accident.

“That is a blessing I will never be able to top. I’m also so thankful my last visit to Utah, even though I was so tired, that I stayed awake a little longer to do s’mores with the kids. It’s all they had talked about all day that day,” she wrote. “Love you Beans! Going to miss you like crazy buddy! 💔.”

Levi first entered the hospital in late May. According to a May 21 statement from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, Levi “had driven a toy tractor into a river” and lost visual contact with his family. After the child was “quickly located,” he received “life saving measures” before being transferred to a local hospital.

The Wright family was unsure if Levi would make a full recovery since there was not “much change” in his condition as he continued to undergo medical care, per a May 22 social media update provided by Clark.

On Sunday, Kallie gave a heartbreaking update on Levi’s condition, sharing that she and her husband were gearing up to say their goodbyes to their son.

“After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world’s best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear. Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this,” Kallie captioned a video of herself and Levi shared via Facebook on Sunday. “We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us.”