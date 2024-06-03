Rodeo star Spencer Wright’s wife, Kallie Wright, shared a heartbreaking update on the condition of their 3-year-old son, Levi, who suffered a severe brain injury earlier this month.

“After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world’s best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear. Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this,” Kallie captioned a video of herself and Levi via Facebook on Sunday, June 2. “We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us.”

Kallie went on to write that Levi “brought humanity across the nation” after being placed in critical condition for driving his toy tractor into a Utah river earlier this month. “Here soon I’ll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth,” she continued. “I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves! I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again!”

Kallie concluded the emotional message by stating that her and Levi’s family “will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him.” She added: “We love you baby beans and I can’t wait till the day you can ‘work the ground’ with me again!”

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office shared in a May 21 statement that Levi “had driven a toy tractor into a river and the reporting party had lost visual contact with the child.” He was “quickly located” and received “life saving measures” before being transferred to a local hospital.

Mindy Sue Clark, a spokesperson for Spencer and Kallie, wrote in a Facebook post at the time that “Levi’s heart is beating on its own, he has a will to breathe but his sweet little brain was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that.”

The family wasn’t initially sure if Levi would be able to make a recovery, and a subsequent social media update revealed that there had not been “much change” in Levi’s health as he continued to undergo medical care.

“He is fevering so they’re keeping him really cold which is hard to watch, read a May 22 post. “I can just hear him saying ‘Mommy, I’m pretty coldy.’ He is getting an eeg, to monitor any brain activity and we haven’t heard much on what they’re seeing yet.”

Kallie continued to share news of Levi’s hospital progress via Facebook prior to the family’s latest news. “I know you’re all praying for a miracle, we are too but make no mistake … many miracles have already surrounded us during this tragedy,” she wrote on Thursday, May 30. “Many of you gained perspective on what truly matters in this world, many of you connected with God again & felt his presence, many of you came together to create & witness magic as a community. These are just the main ones that come to mind. I thank Levi for that.”

She went on to write that she “could not do this” without love and support from Spencer. “I already knew we made a hell of a team but this is showing how strong we really are together,” Kallie gushed. “If we didn’t have each other then you could worry, but we have who we really need by our sides!”