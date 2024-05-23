Rodeo star Spencer Wright‘s 3-year-old son is in critical condition after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river.

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Tuesday, May 21, about a call they received regarding the incident.

“It was reported that the child had driven a toy tractor into a river and the reporting party had lost visual contact with the child. The above mentioned agencies responded and the child was quickly located,” the release read. “Life saving measures were administered on scene and the child was then transported by Beaver Ambulance to Beaver Valley Hospital where medical care was rendered until Life Flight arrived and airlifted the child to Primary Children’s Hospital. Our thoughts are with the child and family at this time.”

The child has been identified as Spencer, 33, and wife Kallie Wright‘s son, Levi, according to ABC4. Family friend and spokesperson Mindy Sue Clark has offered updates from the couple via social media.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

“Permission to share an update from Kallie Wright and Spencer Wright on Levi,” read a Facebook post. “Levi’s heart is beating on its own, he has a will to breathe but his sweet little brain was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that.”

Family members weren’t immediately sure whether Levi would make a recovery. “We cuddled him all night and feel strongly that his spirit is no longer with us. We can’t be selfish and drag this out for days, he doesn’t deserve that,” the message continued. “Shortly we will stop care and hold him close until his last breath on earth. My Baby, my beans, Mom & Dad love you always and forever! Please give them time to navigate through this process. They will have more to share soon. Please send prayers for healing and comfort.”

A subsequent update noted there has not been “much change” in Levi’s condition but doctors were “surprised by the strides he has made” while continuing care.

“He is fevering so they’re keeping him really cold which is hard to watch,” read a post shared on Wednesday, May 22. “I can just hear him saying ‘Mommy, I’m pretty coldy.’ He is getting an eeg, to monitor any brain activity and we haven’t heard much on what they’re seeing yet.”

Related: Celebrity Injuries Through the Years Take a look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who have had minor injuries that have made headlines

Expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love Wright’s family has received, the message continued, “They’ve also started him on antibiotics and will do an MRI Friday or Saturday! We are unbelievably humbled by the love and prayers we have received, the help in all forms that is flooding our way is surreal. We miss our other babies, Mom hasn’t spent a night away from baby until now but [our kids] Brae and Steeley are in the best hands!”

The update concluded: “The doctors and staff here at primaries have been outstanding! We don’t know what the future holds, please don’t let prayers for my baby dim or his story become old news! Keep praying for him.”

The nonprofit Bronc Riding Nation sent their well-wishes to the family, writing via Instagram, “We’re asking you to join the massive prayer effort for 3 year old Levi Wright, Kallie and Spencer Wright and everybody who knows and loves them.”