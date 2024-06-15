Doubling Down With the Derricos stars Deon and Karen Derrico confirmed that they are divorced and said they will coparent their 14 children following their split.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children — their well-being is our priority,” the TLC stars said in a statement shared with Us Weekly on Saturday, June 15. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

The Derricos filed for divorce on June 4, and a judge approved the split two days later. The pair were married in 2005 and share 14 children. TMZ reported that the couple will split custody of their 13 minor children with Derrico agreeing to pay over $1100 a month in child support. Karen, 44, is responsible for paying the medical insurance premiums of their children.

Karen is keeping the last name Derrico, per court documents reviewed by TMZ. Deon, 53, and Karen’s oldest daughter Darian is 18 and was not mentioned in the docs. The couple share Derrick, 13, twins Dallas and Denver, 12, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 10, Diez and Dior, both 6, and triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver, 4.

Related: Duggar Family: Meet the Next Generation The next generation of Duggars are here and more are on the way — because 19 Kids and Counting just wasn’t enough. It all started when Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar tied the knot in 1984 and started growing their family four years later. Since Josh’s 1988 birth, the couple have welcomed twins John-David […]

The Derricos’ youngest children were born in 2019, and their series began airing on TLC in 2020. They were open to having more children as recently as 2002.

“We have not shut the factory down, and I can’t tell you when we will, to be honest,” Deon told Us Weekly in February of that year. “From my perspective, I just have that empty nester fear. I want to always have a child, a baby, in the house with us. That’s how I feel.”

Karen also seemed open to the idea, noting that she enjoyed being pregnant, even if her frequent multiple pregnancies and age made her pregnancies risky.

“I enjoy the journey. I enjoy breast-feeding. I enjoy all of that,” she said at the time. “Although I am high risk and have to go on bedrest, things of that nature, I still enjoy the process.”

Related: ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Stars: Where Are They Now? A transformational experience. My 600-Lb. Life has changed many of its stars’ worlds throughout its run — and it shows no signs of slowing down. The reality show premiered on TLC in February 2012, documenting the journeys of obese patients as they attempt to lose weight. Bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (a.k.a. Dr. Now) oversees the process, which […]

The court documents stated that Karen is not currently pregnant.

There has been no announcement about the future of the series. The current season of Doubling Down focuses on the tension between Karen and Dion. The exes argued about the state of their new home and their oldest daughter’s education. New episodes of Doubling Down With The Derricos air on TLC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.