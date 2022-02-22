The more, the merrier? Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico already have 14 kids — but the Doubling Down With the Derricos stars aren’t opposed to expanding.

“We have not shut the factory down, and I can’t tell you when we will, to be honest,” Deon, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 15. “From my perspective, I just have that empty nester fear. I want to always have a child, a baby, in the house with us. That’s how I feel.”

Karen, 38, chimed in, “I can’t say that I am 100 percent there yet as far as [our family] being complete.”

The blogger, who has given birth to Darian, 15, Derrick, 10, Dallas and Denver, 9, Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 7, Diez and Dior, 4, Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver, 2, is fond of carrying kids.

“I enjoy my pregnancies,” the reality star explained to Us. “I enjoy the journey. I enjoy breast-feeding. I enjoy all of that. Although I am high risk and have to go on bedrest, things of that nature, I still enjoy the process.”

While Karen doesn’t care to find out the sexes of her babies before giving birth, her husband wants another boy. “See, most of the girls want other girls so they can outnumber the boys, but the boys are trying to rule,” the real estate investor explained to Us. “We’re trying to rule.”

For now, the TLC personalities are focusing on raising their 14 children. The “toughest age,” the Michigan natives noted, is the transition from tween to teen.

“We both are having to deal with the detachment,” Deon explained to Us. “We want [them] in the house at all times. But, of course, we understand that … we have to sort of let go.”

By letting their eldest daughter “start exploring all the things [they] taught over the years,” Darian has the chance to show them that they “did the job right,” Deon said, noting, “When she’s away from us, we’re worried.”

As the teenager begins dating, the pair are “definitely” chaperoning her romantic outings. Deon joked that his one “rule” for Darian dating is: “Don’t date.”

When it comes to playing good cop, bad cop with Darian and her siblings, Deon and his wife often “switch roles.” He explained to Us, “What works best for us is that we have the ability to come together and have our partner see our point of view. That’s what’s required.”

Season 2 of Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres on TLC Tuesday, February 22, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.