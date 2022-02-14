It’s a … ! Jed Duggar, J.J. Lane and more expectant celebrities have revealed their baby-to-be’s sex in creative ways in 2022.

“Excited to announce that we are having a baby … have to watch the video to find out the gender,” the Counting On alum captioned a January 7 YouTube video with his wife, Kayla Duggar (née Nakatsu).

In the footage, the pregnant star wore a pink dress while celebrating her future child with family and friends. Jed subsequently hit an exploding baseball with a bat, showering guests with blue powder.

The sex reveal came four months after the pair’s controversial pregnancy reveal, which featured a joke about the coronavirus pandemic.

“She tested positive, but not for Covid,” Jed captioned their September 2021 announcement. “And then there were three. Baby Duggar Spring ’22.”

In addition to well-wishes from their loved ones, some of the former TLC personalities’ Instagram followers slammed the quip. “I hate this. It’s so tacky and distasteful. People are dying,” one user wrote, while another added, “Not so funny! How clueless and rude.”

In a subsequent YouTube video, the pilot said that she got pregnant “almost instantaneously” and took her test at a local Walmart. “Woo hoo, yeah!” her husband cheered as they drove away from the store.

As for Lane, the season 11 Bachelorette alum revealed his wife Kayla Hughes’ pregnancy news in December 2021. (The Colorado native is also the father of daughter Gemma from a previous marriage.)

“Won’t be able to unwrap this present until July,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram at the time.

Hughes added in a post of her own: “The best gift wasn’t under the tree this year. Littlest Lane coming July 2022.”

On January 28, Lane used pink balloons and a pink hula skirt to share the sex of their upcoming arrival. “I love being a girl dad! Can’t wait to welcome our sweetie into the world in July!” the investment banker wrote during a Hawaii vacation. “Truly storybook that we found out the gender the exact same day, three years removed, from when we got engaged (and happened to be in Kauai again)!”

Fellow Bachelor Nation member Jared Haibon commented, “That’s awesome! Congrats man!” Hughes, for her part, called her husband “the best girl dad ever.”

