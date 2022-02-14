Back-to-back babies! Nearly nine months after giving birth to daughter Della, Sierra Dawn Thomas is pregnant with her and Joe Anglim’s second child.

“We are just as shocked as you, we’re expecting baby No. 2!” the Tennessee native, 35, captioned Monday, February 14, PDA pics with her husband, 33, and an ultrasound photo. “Ready or not, we are adding a little more love and the final member to our tribe. Happy Valentines from the Anglim’s party of four.”

In the social media upload, the pair posed beside a sign reading, “Roses are red, violets are blue, we’re expecting baby No. 2.”

The Arizona native reposted the photo to his own Instagram Story, alongside heart emojis. Anglim also commented on his wife’s post, writing, “Be mine?”

The former reality stars announced their first pregnancy in November 2020. “The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers,” the then-expectant star told her Instagram followers at the time. “It’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!”

The following month, the model revealed how she kept her pregnancy from her partner for more than a week.

“Joe’s birthday was coming up and I wanted to surprise him then,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in December 2020. “I was all alone [taking my pregnancy test], staring in the bathroom mirror with tears of happiness falling down my face trying to wrap my head around this incredible blessing that has now become a reality. Baby Anglim, I can’t wait to hold you, love you, and watch you as you grow and change the world. I can’t wait to watch you have your dad wrapped around your little finger because I know you will! Whatever you wanna be, you’re gonna be a great one! I can’t wait to meet you!”

Della, now 8 months, arrived in May of the following year. “Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed,” the new mom gushed in her 2021 announcement. “Thanks for choosing us baby girl. #WelcomeToTheTribe #Noble.”

The couple met and fell in love on season 30 of Survivor in 2015. The former CBS personalities got engaged in April 2019, tying the knot seven months later in Utah.

“To the most amazing father and loving husband … I can’t thank you enough for ALL that you do,” Thomas captioned a November 2021 Instagram photo celebrating their second anniversary. “Two years of marriage is just the beginning. Happy Anniversary. Thank you for choosing me to be your wife and for making me a mother. I love you, best friend.”