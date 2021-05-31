Castaway cutie! Sierra Dawn Thomas announced on Monday, May 31, that she had given birth to her first child.

“Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed. Thanks for choosing us baby girl. #WelcomeToTheTribe #Noble,” she captioned her daughter’s Instagram debut.

The Survivor alum, 34, broke the news of her pregnancy while celebrating Thanksgiving in November 2020. “The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!”

Her husband and former costar, Joe Anglim, gushed about how “thankful” he was for his family — which was “about to get a little bit bigger.”

Thomas kept the secret from the Arizona native, 32, for more than a week. “Joe’s birthday was coming up and I wanted to surprise him then,” the barrel racer explained to her Instagram followers in December 2020. “I was all alone [taking my pregnancy test], staring in the bathroom mirror with tears of happiness falling down my face trying to wrap my head around this incredible blessing that has now become a reality. Baby Anglim, I can’t wait to hold you, love you, and watch you as you grow and change the world. I can’t wait to watch you have your dad wrapped around your little finger because I know you will! Whatever you wanna be, you’re gonna be a great one! I can’t wait to meet you!”

That same month, the couple used pink smoke to reveal the sex of their upcoming arrival. They went on to celebrate their baby girl with a virtual baby shower in March.

The model gave frequent baby bump updates on social media, from PDA pictures at friends’ wedding to horse rides. “Can’t believe she’s gonna be here in about a month,” she captioned one of her final pregnancy photos in April.

Thomas and Anglim got engaged in April 2019 after meeting and falling in love on season 30 of the CBS show. They wed in November of that same year in Utah.

“You’ve taught me to overcome the deepest darkest hardest moments by always remembering that love,” Thomas captioned a touching Instagram tribute on their first anniversary. “It has taught me that I have more to give and more to share. There is always something to be discovered and I can’t wait to know the gifts yet to come in the next year. How lucky am I to be here able to share in this life with the most amazing woman wife and best friend.”