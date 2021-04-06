Their next challenge! After leaving the show, Sierra Dawn Thomas, Angie Layton and more Survivor castaways have taken on new parenting roles.

The season 30 alum announced in November 2020 that she was pregnant with her and husband Joe Anglim’s first child. “The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!”

As for Anglim, the Arizona native added with a post of his own: “Beyond thankful for all of the blessings, love light and and great full [sic] hearts. Thankful for the incredible support of our families, friends and tribe. Which is about to get a little bit bigger. Love you all with all our hearts.”

Two months later, the former reality stars shared the sex of their baby-to-be with pink smoke. “Woooah, we’re halfway there!” the expectant star captioned an Instagram slideshow in January 2021. “She’s gonna be here before we know it.”

Thomas went on to give the first glimpse of her bump in March 2021 while celebrating her baby shower. The couple, who wed in November 2019, held their bash virtually with family and friends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As for Layton, the former pageant queen got married to Clint Berhow in December 2020 and announced her pregnancy news the following month. “Peace out 2020,” the Utah native captioned her January 2021 baby bump debut. “One of the hardest years of my life, that turned into one of the greatest! 2021 I’m ready for you! I can’t wait to be a mama to this little angel! HAPPY NEW YEAR!”

The 2014 Miss Utah USA, who previously welcomed son Ledger in February 2017 with then-boyfriend Rich Appel, used pink balloons to announce her little one’s sex later that same month.

“IT’S A GIRL!!!” Layton gushed via Instagram at the time. “We are sooo excited for our next little addition. Ledger has been asking for a baby sister for soo long! Feeling extremely blessed. We cannot wait to meet you baby girl!”

She and Berhow got engaged in September 2020, the same month that they made their relationship Instagram official.

Keep scrolling to see more Survivor alums’ baby bumps, from Monika Radulovic to Candice Woodcock.